Ahoy thar! Become a true buccaneer with this week's Fortnite challenge guide

Share

Pirates camps are invading Fortnite as the new season 8 update and challenges are finally here. After a couple of filler weeks that extended season seven much longer than we expected, a new season of Battle Royale has arrived — and it’s just as wild as you’d expect. The map has gone through some transformations, and while it is by no means as crazy of an overhaul as the map update we got in season seven, it still changes up quite a few things.

The season 8 Battle Royale map is the most varied it’s ever been, and this will affect how players will approach some of the new weekly challenges. The challenges this week aren’t super hard but they will help players get accustomed to the new map and prepare for what’s in store this season.

Fortnite week 1 challenges

There are a total of seven new challenges for players to enjoy this week in Battle Royale. Most of them will task you with finding new locations and monuments around the changed map. If you’re looking to see all of the week one challenges available this week, be sure to head to the Battle Royale lobby and tab over to the revamped challenges tab.

Or, you could alternatively look at our screenshot above for some of the challenges available this week. Three of the seven are available for all players, regardless of whether or not you have the new season Battle Pass. On the other hand, four of the seven are exclusive to Battle Pass owners.

Thankfully, though, getting a free Battle Pass wasn’t super hard to do with the overtime challenges from last season. But, if you missed out on the overtime challenges, you can still follow along with this guide since the biggest challenge we’re covering this week is a free one.

Fortnite pirate camps challenge

The biggest challenge this week is to visit 7 pirate camps, and if you’ve taken a look around, you’ll notice that pirates have indeed landed on the island and are using this opportunity to invade the place. Before diving in, it’s important to note that there is a new volcanic area taking the place of Wailing Woods and Lazy Links has turned into a Lazy Lagoon.

The pirates have built a total of seven camps around the map and can be found everywhere, including the snowy areas and at the base of the new volcano. For this Fortnite weekly challenge, you will have to locate these seven camps. Thankfully, you don’t have to go too far as they are all located around the center of the map for the most part. While you can do all seven in one match, it will more than likely take you at least two.

What you’ll be looking for is a large fort-like camp that can be seen in the screenshot below. The Pirate camps are pretty large and hard to miss. Each has a black flag near the top that you can see from far away. In order to complete each visit, you need to step foot inside the camp for it to register.

We recommend you do the pirate camp challenge in the 50 versus 50 mode or whichever big team mode is available for you currently. For us right now, it is 50 versus 50, a fan favorite mode that gives you 10 minutes of time before the circle closes in. That’s more than enough time to explore the new map and find the pirate camps. What’s even better is that you’ll have a lot of teammates and fewer enemies

Fortnite pirate camps locations: Lazy Lagoon

Let’s start with the outermost pirate camps. Since the circle begins closing immediately in 50 versus 50, albeit slowly, you will want to grab the outlying locations first. The location closest to the edge of the map is the Lazy Lagoon spot. For those who don’t know, Lazy Lagoon is the replacement of Lazy Links.

You can find this first Pirate camp at the top and center of the map, just northwest of the words “Lazy Lagoon” and west of where the river turns into the larger lagoon. It’s right near the edge of the water and on the edge of the beach.

Fortnite pirate camps locations: Volcano

The next location is directly southeast to Lazy Lagoon. You will need to go past the Lagoon itself and to the former location of Tomato Temple/Town. The strange place no longer exists as this volcano has torn through the ground and erupted. This pirate camp can be found near the base of it.

You will need to check your map as the volcano is not a named location on the map. This pirate camp can be found to the southwest of the volcano and west of the lava river running south from the volcano. The marker on the map for this pirate camp is a little bit easier to see than the last one since there is not much else around it.

Fortnite pirate camps locations: Dusty Divot

The next location is right near the very center of the entire Battle Royale map. It’s found west of Dusty Divot and east of Loot Lake, directly in between both of them. This pirate camp can be found just to the north of the large hill that you can find in the center of the map. You can also see this camp on the map as a little tan circle.

Fortnite pirate camps locations: Pleasant Park

The fourth pirate camp is found close to the edge of the island. It’s to the west of the last location near Pleasant Park. Its exact location is found to the slight southwest of the named location. It is also directly south, right on the edge of the large mountain that is directly west of Pleasant Park. It has a large mark on the main map so you can see it clearly. Head here and we are more than halfway done.

Fortnite pirate camps locations: Shifty Shafts

Now, let’s start heading more south for the final three Pirate camps. This next location is in the southwestern quadrant. If you are heading from the last location, you will need to go southeast into the snowy section of the map. Its just northwest of Shifty Shafts and southwest of Tilted Towers. It looks like a small circle on the map that you can see among the snow.

Fortnite pirate camps locations: Salty Springs

This next spot can be found southeast of the Shifty Shafts location. It is directly southwest of Salty Springs and directly northwest of Fatal Fields. This one is also really easy to spot on the map since it’s in a clearly marked area. You’re looking for the large hill as the pirate camp is atop the hill.

You’ll need to climb your way up or otherwise land on the hill. Since you do have to set foot in the pirate camp for it to be marked as visited, you may need to gather up some materials nearby so you can build some ramps up to it. With this one visited, there is only one more camp that we need to head to for this challenge.

Fortnite pirate camps location: Paradise Palms

From the last location, you’ll want to head directly east with a slight angle towards the northeast, near Paradise Palms and the desert. The seventh and final location for the pirate camps is pretty easy to locate since it’s right near the border of the desert and grassy plains in the southeast quadrant. You’ll find the pirate camp right on a road that runs through it. Step foot into this pirate camp and you will have completed this week one challenge.

Fortnite pirate camps challenge reward

With this challenge done, you will receive your reward when you leave the match. The reward you get for completing this season 8, week one challenge is five Battle Stars. That will guarantee you at least half of a tier level up.