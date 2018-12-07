Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: The Game Awards recap, smart home hackers, and more

Will Nicol
Winter may be cold, but only the hottest tech news stories make the cut on Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show. On episode 32, host Greg Nibler and guest Jeremy Kaplan dove headlong into the news of the day.

The trendiest news was the aftermath of The Game Awards, the annual awards ceremony founded by games journalist Geoff Keighley, in which video game luminaries gather to celebrate the best (or at least, biggest) games of the year. Red Dead Redemption 2 had a strong showing, claiming a variety of awards including Best Narrative and Best Score/Music, but God of War walked away with the top prizes, Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.

The Game Awards aren’t just a place for the industry to salute itself; it’s also a venue to make announcements and show trailers for upcoming games. Among the reveals were Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order (the latest in the Marvel-themed dungeon crawler series, this time based on the Avengers movies storyline), Mortal Kombat 11, and The Outer Worlds, the latest RPG from Obsidian, which casts the player as an adventurer at the edge of the galaxy.

December 7 was a day like any other: The sun rose, the world turned, and Elon Musk was in the news. The controversial entrepreneur announced that he plans on showing off his Boring Company’s new tunnel system, complete with elevators to ferry people between the surface and the tunnel. The showcase will include what Musk claims are “fully road legal autonomous transport cars.” The launch is scheduled for December 18.

In more disturbing news, a man named Andy Gregg in Phoenix claims that a hacker spoke to him through his Nest security camera. The hacker warned Gregg that his private information was vulnerable, proving it by reading off some of his passwords, then disconnected. As smart home gadgets become more popular, a story like Gregg’s is a frightening reminder that being online has risks.

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the occasional chance to win prizes.

