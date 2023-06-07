 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Street Fighter 6 gift guide: the best gifts for every World Tour master

Jesse Lennox
By

Of all the new things introduced in Street Fighter 6, from the World Tour mode to creating your own custom character, no one would likely predict that there would also be a bond system typically found in RPGs. Each of the 18 fighters included at launch is in the World Tour mode as masters with whom you can train to learn their moves for your avatar. Unlike in real life, becoming better friends with someone is very simple, and you will get rewarded for it too! While you will build some Bond Points through traditional means with some masters, such as leveling up and completing missions, giving them presents is the fastest way to these fighters’ hearts. If you’re like us and have no idea what a big green beast-man or yoga master would even like as a present, here’s a complete guide on the best gifts to give each master in Street Fighter 6.

How gifts work

A character giving chun-li a can of fish.

Gifts come in two types in Street Fighter 6 when given to a master. They will either be worth 2 Bond Points or 5 if they are that master’s favorite gift. If using nothing but gifts, then you will either need to dump 50 normal gifts on each character or as many as 20 of their favorites.

Recommended Videos

When you have a gift you’d like to give, simply talk to that master and select the Gift option to open your inventory and select which one you want to bestow upon them.

How to get gifts

A character buying a blanka doll on the beach.

You will be getting gift items for just about everything you do in World Tour mode, such as finishing side quests, main quests, and just finding them. The easiest way will be to just go to the various shops and purchase them. You can see your collection of gifts in your inventory under the Other tab. All of them are considered “Ultra” rare, but they’re not used for anything else but giving away.

Each master’s favorite gift

Here are all the current masters in Street Fighter 6 and their preferred gifts, plus where you can find them. These are only gifts you can get from shops, not ones that you can only get from quests once.

Ryu

Everyone’s favorite shoto Ryu’s favorite gift matches his minimalist nature. Buy him some Instant Soba or Classy Confectionaries from the Udon shop in Metro City and Retsu in Nayshall respectively.

Chun-Li

If you want to get on Chun-Li’s good side, the quickest way to her heart is through some Canned Herring from Dora in Nayshall.

Cammy

Cammy might look cold, but you can warm up to her quickly by purchasing her some Jellied Eel Hawker in Bathers Beach.

Luke

Luke is a simple man that enjoys a copy (or many) of Red Elevator 8 you can buy from either Hawker on Bathers Beach or at Colosseo.

Kimberly

Another reader, Kimberly will grow fond of you for every copy of The Answer Lies In The Heart of Love you can buy in bulk from Hawker in Bathers Beach.

Jamie

A kid at heart, give a stack of Bawo Bao Brother Stickers from Hawker in Bathers Beach to score some points.

Manon

Sticking with her French heritage, give Manon Beaujolais from Bathers Beach to show your class.

Dee Jay

We don’t judge Dee Jay for loving a Lukewarm Beer, and neither should you. Grab a can on Ranger’s Hut.

E. Honda

The sumo star shows his softer side with his love for Rubber Duckies. Grab him some bath-time friends from Colosseo.

Marisa

Another character with odd tastes, Marisa goes nuts for Cold Tomato Soup. Pick some up in Fete Foraine.

Blanka

It might sound narcissistic, but who wouldn’t love a Knock-Off Blanka-Chan Doll? Grab a handful to give him from Bathers Beach.

Ken

Ken’s fallen on some hard times at this point in the timeline, so he’s very happy to get a Cookbook from you. Pick up a couple of copies from Thunderfoot Settlement.

Juri

Don’t ask why, but if you want to win over Juri, give her a Wrench. These tools are available in Dhalsimer Temple.

Guile

If you can handle the stink long enough to deliver the Natto to Guile, he’ll be very thankful. Grab some from Genbu Temple.

Dhalsim

For a man as zen as Dhalsim, you might think he’d have no interest in worldly possessions…except for some Instant Curry (Ultra Mild). We guess his fireballs are hot enough for him.

Lily

For the health-conscious Lily, grab a packet of some Celery Chips to make her day from Bathers Beach.

Zangief

What else would you give the massive Russian than a Wooden Bear? These statues are sold, as expected, in Barmaley Steelworks.

JP

Last up, JP likes to keep things simple with some Antique Playing Cards. Thankfully these aren’t all that rare and can be bought at Bathers Beach.

Editors' Recommendations

Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
Best characters in MultiVersus
A large group of DC and Warner Bros characters stand together in MultiVersus.

Fighting games all aim to be as balanced as possible with their rosters. This is a very difficult thing to do, though. The more characters you have and the more variety there is between them, the harder it is to make each one feel fair when matched up against the others. No game will ever get this perfectly right, but there's always the human element to consider as well that can allow for categorically worse characters to beat better ones. Still, it never takes long for a tier list to emerge ranking how each fighter stacks up.

MultiVersus is an ongoing game both in terms of adding new characters and tweaking those characters after launch. As metas arrive, anything deemed too overpowered or underpowered can be updated at a moment's notice. No matter how many tweaks are made, some characters just seem to be built better than others. While picking one of these "best" characters won't guarantee you a victory, it certainly won't hurt. If you want to know which of these eclectic fighters stands at the top of the tier list, as of now, here are the best characters in MultiVersus.

Read more
Evo 2022: How to watch, what to expect
Chun-Li in her classic outfit in Street Fighter 6.

After two years of being confined to online competitions thanks to COVID-19, Evo is back with a physical event and accompanying livestream. With Sony's purchase of the tournament and a new general manager in Combo Breaker Director Rick "The Hadou," this year's event promises to be a proper return to form.

PlayStation Tournaments - Evo Lounge Trailer

Read more
EVO Lounge live show to include reveals from Capcom and more
evo lounge live show announced capcom multiversus snk

The EVO Lounge live show on August 5-6 will feature new reveals from top fighting game developers and publishers such as Arc System Works, WB Games, and Capcom.

EVO is the largest fighting game tournament of the year, hosting thousands of participants fighting it out against one another for the top prize. 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of the event and the first live event since Sony purchased the company in 2021. This year will feature top players competing in games such as Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Guilty Gear Strive, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, and more.

Read more