 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Exoprimal’s Street Fighter crossover is purely cosmetic, Capcom confirms

Tomas Franzese
By

As part of Exoprimal’s post-launch road map, we know that the game will feature a crossover with Street Fighter 6 that will let players pilot Exosuits that look like Ryu and Guile. However, it wasn’t clear if these were purely cosmetic skins for Exosuits, or full-on variants of certain Exosuits that players can use. In an interview with Digital Trends, Exoprimal’s developers confirmed the Street Fighter 6 Exosuit looks are purely cosmetic and not variants that change up an existing Exosuit’s playstyle.

Exosuit Ryu in Exoprimal.
Capcom

“In terms of the Street Fighter 6 collaboration, in the trailers, you’ve seen that Exosuits can change into the aesthetic of Ryu and Guile,” game director Takuro Hiraoka told Digital Trends. “Those will not be variant Exosuits, those will be skins that will change the appearance of the player.”

Recommended Videos

Although the crossover is purely cosmetic, a lot of work went into getting the designs of the Exosuits based on Ryu and Guile just right. Exoprimal art director Takuro Fuse tells us that there was plenty of reference material for robotic versions of the Street Fighter characters.

“In the Street Fighter series, there have been a couple of characters that have had skins that have had a mech appearance to them, so the idea of transitioning the Street Fighter characters into mechs wasn’t as challenging as one might expect based on that history,” Fuse tells Digital Trends.

Guile Exosuit in Exoprimal
Capcom

What was more challenging was working together with Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 team to ensure the designs matched Ryu and Guile’s Street Fighter 6 looks while still working as Exosuits players could climb in and out of in the middle of amatch.

“Maintaining the Street Fighter 6 aesthetic for these characters was very important, so we looked at the characters’ builds, muscles, bone structures, and whatnot,” Fuse continued. “Exoprimal characters swap in and out of Exosuits, so a lot of thought went into how to reanimate these skins to allow players to change in and out of them. Lots of discussions were had between the Exoprimal and Street Fighter 6 development teams to make sure that it was an appropriate visual that satisfied the Street Fighter team while also fitting the aesthetic we were going for in Exoprimal.”

Exoprimal is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S; it’s also part of the Xbox Game Pass library. The Street Fighter 6 collaboration does not have a specific start date just yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Street Fighter 6 gift guide: the best gifts for every World Tour master
A player stands in Metro City's Times Square equivalent in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

Of all the new things introduced in Street Fighter 6, from the World Tour mode to creating your own custom character, no one would likely predict that there would also be a bond system typically found in RPGs. Each of the 18 fighters included at launch is in the World Tour mode as masters with whom you can train to learn their moves for your avatar. Unlike in real life, becoming better friends with someone is very simple, and you will get rewarded for it too! While you will build some Bond Points through traditional means with some masters, such as leveling up and completing missions, giving them presents is the fastest way to these fighters' hearts. If you're like us and have no idea what a big green beast-man or yoga master would even like as a present, here's a complete guide on the best gifts to give each master in Street Fighter 6.
How gifts work

Gifts come in two types in Street Fighter 6 when given to a master. They will either be worth 2 Bond Points or 5 if they are that master's favorite gift. If using nothing but gifts, then you will either need to dump 50 normal gifts on each character or as many as 20 of their favorites.

Read more
Street Fighter 6: how to enroll with every master
The player confronts Ryu in Street Fighter 6 World Tour.

If you want to be the best, you need to learn from the best. Street Fighter 6 lets you put yourself into the action by creating your own custom character who learns the art of fighting from both the iconic world warriors and a host of newcomers while advancing through the World Tour mode. Each master you pledge yourself to will unlock their own unique moves to add to your list of possibilities when customizing your moveset. You might think meeting all the characters would happen naturally through the story, yet you can easily complete the entire mode without encountering most of the masters. Let us give you your first lesson by showing you how to enroll with every master in Street Fighter 6.
How to enroll with every master

Each of the main characters included at the launch of Street Fighter 6 is considered a master, which results in a total of 18 to find. Some you will come across naturally as you play World Tour mode, but most are either hidden or require you to complete certain optional objectives to find. Here's each master and how you can find them to learn their special moves.
Luke
You will automatically be enrolled with Luke when you begin World Tour mode in Street Fighter 6. You can find and train with him at any time in Metro City at the warehouse marked on your map.
Chin-Li
Chun-Lu is also impossible to miss as you go through the story. Once you get to Chapter 2-1, your objective will be to fund Chun-Li in the Chinatown area of the map. Once you find her there, you can go back to that spot to train with her at any time.
Marisa
Further on in the story, when you get to Chapter 3-3, your objective will now be able to travel using the World Map to get to Colosseo. Once you arrive, Marisa will be introduced automatically. Just speak with her again afterward to become her student.
Blanka
The big green beast Blanka can be missed, but only if you don't bother exploring. After you get to Chapter 6-1, Luke will unlock the Ranger's Hut location on the World Map. Not only will you be able to become Blanka's student, but you will also get the Blanka Chan outfit.
Dee Jay
Also available in Chapter 6-1, Dee Jay is found in Bather's Beach. After a battle (regardless of if you win or lose), you will be able to enroll with this master.
Lily
Lily is the first tricky master to enroll with. During Chapter 4-1, you need to complete a side mission called "The Spirit Guide" that you can pick up from an NPC in Chinatown named Ana. After completing the quest, Thunderfoot Settlement will be unlocked on the World Map. Go there, speak to a few NPCs, and Lily will arrive in a cutscene. Once it ends, speak to her to enroll as a student.
Cammy
Cammy also is locked behind a side mission that you can go on during Chapter 7-1. The one in question is called "Special Unit Del-?" in Metro City. Head down to the subway to grab the quest, complete it by clearing out the subway, and unlock access to the stadium area on the west side of the map. Once you take care of all the enemies downtown, you can go back to King Street via the World Map to find and battle Cammy.
Jamie
Jamie is slightly tricky to find. You need to be in Metro City during the night and go into the Chinatown alley. He will be in the middle of a fight, leading to his intro, after which you can climb up the nearby ladder and onto the roof to speak and train with him.
Ken
After a long break, Ken will be the next unmissable master. Once you get to Chapter 8-3, you will get the mission "The Elusive Former National Champ" that sends you to go find Ken at a construction site. After getting the appropriate headgear, you can head to the site and  be introduced to him.
E. Honda
Not long after you encounter Ken, E. Honda will show up in Chapter 8-4 during the "Big in Japan" mission. Simply head to the restaurant to meet up with the famous sumo star.
Ryu
Ryu can be found next by traveling to Genbu Temple. Just walk up and speak to him to begin training.
Kimberly
Also unmissable, Kimberly will be introduced during Chapter 8-7 during the "High Flying Man" mission. Once the mission is complete, she will be posted up on the roof above your hideout.
Guile
Once you've finished Chapter 8-7, you can go learn from Guile by putting on the SiRN lab coat and talking to an NPC at the construction site to get a mission to go to the Carrier Byron Taylor. Go there, fight a bit, and he will jump in to help you out.
Manon
Following Chapter 7-3, when the "Extra" sidequest unlocks in Metro City's Beat Square, you will be taken to Fete Foraine automatically. After Manon introduces herself, you can speak to her again to become a student.
Dhalsim
The yoga master himself can be found by doing the "Yoga Statue" quest available starting on Chapter 9. Talk to Anik in Bayside Park in Metro City. Complete the quest to unlock Dhalsimer Temple on the World Map, where you can enroll with Dhalsim.
Zangief
The sidequest for Zangief also spawns when you hit Chapter 9. This time, you need to go to the stadium to find the "Hither and Thither" mission from some wrestlers. Finish up the quest and the Barmaley Steelworks will be added to your map. Zip on over and meet the master grappler.
Juri
Not available until much later in Chapter 11-4, you're looking for the "A Hardboiled Adventure" sidequest in Nayshall from Govind in the Bazaar. You will need to wait until Chapter 12 before you can fully finish this quest, but once done, you can ask to study under Juri.
JP
The last master you will find can only be encountered once you've fully finished World Tour mode. Once everything is wrapped up, go to Old Nayshall at night and go to the Suval'hal Arena Entrance. JP will be there waiting by the stairs around back for someone to come asking to train.

Read more
How to change profile Titles in Street Fighter 6

Diving into the world of Street Fighter 6 opens up a whole new arena of customization. Instead of just playing as the iconic world warriors and other designed fighters, you are finally able to create your own custom avatar to face off against these legendary brawlers. The character creator is extensive enough already, but that's only part of the suite of ways you can customize your experience. Titles are back and give you a way to add some flair and personality to your profile when playing against opponents online. Unfortunately, the way to actually change your Title is a bit obscure. Here's how you can change your profile Title in Street Fighter 6.
How to change your Title

After  you've gotten started in the game, head into the Main Menu and go to the Profile section. This is where people will get tripped up. You need to press Square to enter the Battle Settings, then press Triangle to access Update Character Settings, then select Title Settings from the available tabs. This is finally where you are able to go in and pick from any of the Titles you've unlocked so far. The Title will be applied to whichever character you have selected, so you can have different titles set for each character.

Read more