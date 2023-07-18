 Skip to main content
I hope every multiplayer game copies Exoprimal’s best feature

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Exoprimal is a dumb video game — and I mean that in the most positive terms possible. It’s a bombastic dinosaur shooter that feels like it was the product of an eight-year-old boy explaining his idea for the most fun game he can think of. Thousands of raptors fall from portals in the sky. Katana-wielding robots chop down Tyrannosaurus Rexes. It’s loud and proud in its ridiculous blockbuster ambitions.

It’s not entirely brainless, though. In fact, Exoprimal contains a handful of ideas so ingenious that I can’t believe they aren’t common practice in multiplayer games. That’s especially true in its approach to storytelling. Its mysterious story about a dinosaur outbreak and a suspicious AI program doesn’t just happen in one opening cutscene or in extra lore you can find on Capcom’s YouTube channel. It’s all integrated into the online game and dished out gradually between matches. It’s a potentially innovative system that makes a multiplayer title feel like a single-player campaign. Take note, Overwatch.

Uncover the mystery

Exoprimal dumps a lot of information on players before they can actually load into a single match. A long set-up (complete with two tutorials) introduces players to the basic conflict. In 2040, vortexes began opening up on Earth and genetically modified dinosaurs came spilling out of them. To combat that plague, humans began sending out squads of “exofighters” to fight back. In any other multiplayer game, that would probably be the only setup you get. It’s enough to justify a gameplay loop where you jump into a robot suit with a few friends and kill hordes of dinosaurs over and over.

Exoprimal goes several steps beyond that, though. Its actual narrative happens three years later, as a squad — a ragtag patrol group dubbed the Hammerheads — get stuck in a vortex and find themselves trapped on the remote Bikitoa Island. There, they confront a rogue AI named Leviathan who has constructed a “wargame” in which squads are sent back to 2040 and forced to participate in combat tests. The goal isn’t simply to wipe out dinosaurs but to escape the endless loop.

It’s a strong setup, but how do you pay that off in a match-based online game with no single-player content? Meet the Analysis Map.

Exoprimal's analysis map sits at 28% completion.
Capcom

A standalone tab on Exoprimal’s main menu, the Analysis Map acts as a sort of evolving story codex. It’s laid out like a round evidence chart, with different leads and mysteries connected by threads. The more matches a player completes, the more “lost data” they unlock. These lore snippets largely unfold as short conversations between the Hammerhead crew, as they uncover documents pertaining to Bikitoa Island or audio logs from dead exopilots. The more data is recovered, the more some of the story’s longer-term mysteries unlock.

The story happens in a fairly linear fashion; the analysis map fully fills up in roughly 15 hours. That flow makes Exoprimal feel like it has a story-driven single-player campaign, even though its gameplay only happens in five-on-five online matches. Every round advances the story and deepens the wider world, rather than simply throwing players into the basic experience and battle pass grind we’ve come to expect from online games like this (all of that is still there, but story unlocks are the main draw).

It’s a system that fixes a problem I’ve had in just about every multiplayer game I’ve been obsessed with over the years. When I first got into Overwatch in 2016, I was excited to learn more about its world and all of its heroes. I’d never really get that in-game, only learning the story through supplemental animations on YouTube. It was something I was hoping Overwatch 2’s Hero Mode would address, but that project has since been canceled. Even in something like Apex Legends, I usually only get one cinematic to set up a new season and little story beyond that. I’m always left wanting more.

And why wouldn’t I? When I get really into a multiplayer game, I’m usually investing tons of time into it. If I’m spending that much time in a world, I naturally want to know more about it. Exoprimal finds a way to deliver that without scraping the usual multiplayer hooks that keep me coming back. It’s an innovative way to tell a story in a game like this, gradually changing my understanding of what I’m actually doing over the course of 15 hours. I’m just as invested in escaping Bikitoa Island as I am in killing thousands of dinosaurs. And trust me, I am very invested in the latter at the moment.

Exoprimal is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom showcase: how to watch and what to expect
luke from street fighter 6

Tokyo Game Show returns this year with a Japanese-developer-filled showcase. One of the guests of honor is Capcom, the publisher of popular series like Street Fighter and Resident Evil. Some fans are eager to find out more about their favorite franchises, but those in the West might worry they won't be able to watch the publisher's showcase because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan. Thankfully, the TGS schedule aligns just enough for those with room in their morning schedules, depending on what coast you're on. Here's how to watch the Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program and what games will be present.
When is the TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program?
https://twitter.com/CapcomUSA_/status/1567924132683337729?s=20&t=spWNF48gfcAx9J_PYGSTiA

The Capcom Tokyo Game Show Showcase airs at 10 a.m. ET September 15. It streams live from the Capcom USA YouTube channel and from each of the featured games' dedicated Twitch channels. The whole Tokyo Game Show itself starts much earlier because of the time zone difference, but westerners should still be able to catch the showcase at this mid-morning time.
What to expect from the TGS 2022 Capcom Online Program
The Capcom Tokyo Game Show Showcase features deep dives into these upcoming titles:

Read more
Exoprimal is Overwatch with dinosaurs and I’m already sold
A group of players fights a T-Rex in Exoprimal.

Capcom does not have an excellent track record with multiplayer games. While the Monster Hunter titles have always been solid, games like Umbrella Corps missed the mark with underwhelming gameplay. That puts Exoprimal in a weird position, especially considering that it’s a Capcom dinosaur game that doesn't use the much-beloved Dino Crisis IP, a franchise fans have been begging to see revived.
This isn’t Dino Crisis 4; it’s something wholly new. Still, I came away pleasantly surprised from my hands-on with Exoprimal’s closed beta, as it’s a much more robust and inspired multiplayer shooter than I expected. While its PvP aspect feels muddled in Dinosaur Survival mode, Exoprimal is a promising cooperative shooter with dinosaurs as enemies and a distinct visual flair.
Exoprimal - Dinosaur Introduction
The cavalry’s here
In Exoprimal, players control soldiers eternally stuck in “Wargames,” where they must survive hordes of dinosaurs because an AI named Leviathan has gone rogue. It’s a light narrative that justifies why players repeatedly do the same mission, but the concept is wacky enough for me to buy into it. Visuals and combat are where Exoprimal shines, though.
Exoprimal is a detailed and crisp-looking RE Engine game but also is as vibrant and colorful as you’d hope a game about mechs fighting dinosaurs would be. If the frame rate can stay stable while fighting off hordes of dinosaurs across all platforms, this could be one of the most visually pleasing games of 2023. As for the gameplay, Exoprimal features flash exosuit weapons and abilities and actually lifts its role-based gameplay out of Overwatch.
While Dinosaur Survival doesn’t copy Overwatch’s PvP experience like Gundam Evolution, exosuits split into Assault, Tank, and Support roles, just like heroes in Overwatch. Some abilities are similar to those of Overwatch characters, and team composition is vital to success. The player character even yells “The cavalry’s here” when getting into the Deadeye Assault exosuit, clearing up any confusion about its influences. Thankfully, Capcom doesn’t have to worry about stepping on Blizzard Entertainment’s toes thanks to its wildly different premise and cooperative focus -- at least until Overwatch 2’s PvE content finally comes out.

In this Closed Beta, I had access to two Assault exosuits, one tank exosuit, and one support exosuit. My favorite class so far is the Witch Doctor, a healing-focused exosuit that could directly patch up allies or put out an area-of-effect attack that heals everyone in its vicinity. Offensively, it’s not good on its own, but I found that I enjoyed helping my allies in a way I hadn’t since Mercy and Baptiste pre-nerf in Overwatch.
Gunplay is satisfying, and each exosuit’s special abilities lend themselves to unique team compositions that allow you to mow down dinos efficiently. Players can change their exosuits at any time if need be, although this does leave you exposed without any suit powers for a little bit. If you liked Overwatch’s role-based system and wondered how it’d look in a more cooperative experience, Exoprimal is worth a look.
Dealing with the dino crisis
The one mode available to play during this Closed Beta was Dinosaur Survival. The setting and objectives would vary a little bit from match to match, but the core was always the same: two teams complete a series of objectives independently from each other, with the winner getting a head start in the final leg of the match.

Read more
Resident Evil Village DLC, Exoprimal, and more headline Capcom Showcase
Ethan Winter's daughter Rosemary sits sadly on a bus in Resident Evil Village Shadow of Rose.

Following livestreams from Sony, Microsoft, and Geoff Keighley, Capcom decided to get in on the video game showcase fun. During its June 13 showcase, Capcom revealed the Shadows of Rose DLC for Resident Evil Village and provided some new looks at its other upcoming games like Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and Exoprimal. 
Capcom Showcase | 6.13.2022
The biggest announcement of the show by far was Resident Evil Village's long-awaited DLC. It stars Ethan Winter's daughter Rosemary, plays out from a third-person perspective, and is fittingly titled Shadows of Rose. It will be released on October 28 alongside the multiplayer Resident Evil Re:Verse and an update for Resident Evil Village that adds new content to Mercenaries mode and a third-person mode to Village's main campaign.
While that was the biggest reveal from the show, we also got a look at plenty of other Capcom games. The showcase started by giving us another look at Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak and revealing a demo for the expansion that launches on June 14. Capcom then reminded players of the release windows for Street Fighter 6, Capcom Fighting Collection, and Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium but didn't reveal much in the way of new info for them. After that, Exoprimal got a brand-new trailer featuring its evil AI, Leviathan. Capcom showed how Exoprimal's PvPvDinosaur matches play out and the Exosuit classes players can choose from, then teased that a Closed Network Test will be held prior to the game's launch. 
We also learned that a 10th anniversary Dragon's Dogma stream will be held on June 16 before getting another look at Resident Evil 4's remake. Capcom showed an extended version of the State of Play trailer before showing some new gameplay featuring improved visuals. It looks much more in line with Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3's graphics. The show concluded by revealing that PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of those remakes and Resident Evil VII launch today, June 13.
It was an underwhelming showcase overall, but painted an extremely clear picture of what we can expect from this lauded Japanese publisher over the next year. 

Read more