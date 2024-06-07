Capcom revealed new characters coming to Street Fighter 6‘s Year 2 season pass. They include the series primary antagonist, M. Bison, as well as some surprise crossovers from other popular fighting game franchises.

A trailer was shown with some of the game’s cast. All of a sudden, Fatal Fury series protagonist Terry Bogard busts through a door,. Mai Shiranui also makes her presence known by throwing her fan into the ground.

Of course, Terry is the face of the franchise, and is even a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Mai made her debut in Fatal Fury 2, but has also appeared in other fighting game franchises, including Dead or Alive and King of Fighters. Elena is another past Street Fighter character joining the latest iteration. Hailing from Kenya and livinf abroad, she first appeared in Street Fighter III: New Generation. M. Bison appears last and taunts the rest of the characters through a TV screen.

Recommended Videos

There wasn’t any release date announced for the new characters just yet. Season 1 also had four characters, which were Rashid, A.K.I, Ed, and Akuma. The next entry in the Fatal Fury series is Fatal Fury: City of Wolves, which is slated to be released sometime during the first half of 2025. No platforms have been revealed for it yet.

Street Fighter 6 is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. In Digital Trends’ Street Fighter 6 review, we said, “Street Fighter 6 is perfect for both seasoned pros and those who have never picked up a fighting game.”

Editors' Recommendations