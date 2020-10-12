Amazon’s massive sale, Prime Day, is coming tomorrow, with thousands of deals to be had on electronics, smart home devices, kitchen equipment, and more. But if you’ve been hankering to pick up a 4K TV and you don’t want to wait for the Prime Deal Deals tomorrow, then you’re in luck as there are some bargains to be had even today. Tomorrow there will be lots more Prime Day 4K TV deals, but right now you can save an impressive $300 off this Sony 4K TV, bringing the price down from $998 to $698.

Sony has a reputation as the best manufacturer in the business, and we love their 4K TVs for their brightness, impressive contrast, and well-calibrated colors out of the box. That means you can expect to pay a little more for a Sony TV, but you can be sure you’re going to get top-notch quality. The X800H model that’s on sale today is a 55-inch size, and although you can find cheaper 55-inch 4K TVs from other manufacturers, they won’t compare to this model’s quality and features. The X800H supports HDR as well as 4K, and the intelligent 4K HDR processor X1 can upscale all of your content to 4K so it will look beautiful even if you don’t have the highest resolution files available.

There are loads of impressive features on the X800H, such as Motionflow technology which makes movement appear smoother and more clear, and the object-based HDR remaster which adjusts colors for individual objects on the screen, giving greater depth and texture to images. There’s a hidden speaker tucked away within the frame of the TV, which has a slim bezel that won’t detract from the image on the screen. And of course, it has lots of smart features too, thanks to the Android TV software, including voice controls and support for Alexa, Google Home, Apple AirPlay, and Apple HomeKit.

You can’t go wrong with a high quality, high-resolution Sony TV, whether you want to watch movies, play games, or stream content using your favorite services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or YouTube. This 4K delight is a mighty $300 off today, so snap up this bargain for just $698 while it’s still available.

