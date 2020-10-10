Amazon isn’t the only giant retailer offering early access to Prime Day deals as we come closer to October 13. Best Buy is close on its heels, especially in the realm of tech for your home, offering some amazing 4K TV deals to compete with Prime Day 4K TV deals. Right now, you can save $150 on a massive Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV. You can get it for $850, down from its original price of $1000. That’s a huge savings on a huge TV.

Bond is delayed. So is Black Widow. It’s official: Movie theaters won’t be showing anything new for some time. What’s a film fan to do? While we can’t help you reproduce a loud theater full of talking people, the sticky floor, or the interruptions, we can reproduce that giant screen and immersive viewing experience. That’s where a 75-inch 4K TV comes in. And this one, from Samsung, is one of the best.

What you’re paying for here is the picture, and Samsung has really outdone itself. It wasn’t long ago that screens this size were thousands of dollars, and now you can nab one for just hundreds. What makes these visuals so amazing? They originate with 4K Crystal Processor, which is super fast and transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K. The screen itself relies on Crystal Display, which allows you to see crystal-clear colors that are precisely tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and amazing picture. The 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) not only allows you to see new content at 4x the resolution of Full HD, but brings old content up to that level of quality. On top of all that, this TV has Motion Rate 120, which will give you uninterrupted, beautifully fast action in all your scenes and games.

For film fans and gamers alike, Samsung has designed this giant screen to give you the maximum visual experience; it’s got an ultra-thin bezel on all sides. For gamers, there’s something called Game Enhancer, that makes the TV automatically adjusts settings to help your game’s performance. Like all advanced TVs, there’s voice-activation to go hands-free, and Wi-Fi access to a world of content to make your home theater your own.

Your content deserves the biggest, best picture available. And, since we won’t be back in theaters for a while, why not take this opportunity to create your own at home? Right now, you cansave $150 on the gigantic and gorgeous Samsung 75-inch 7 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV. It’s down to $850 from $1000. Those are some giant savings.

Best Buy is also offering some 8K TV deals ahead of its own early Black Friday sales.

