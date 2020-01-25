Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2020: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

Super Bowl 2020 will be broadcast to the nation in 4K Ultra HD with HDR, meaning more detail, better contrast, and more realistic color. But there’s a catch: You will need a 4K TV if you want to feel like you’re in the stands at the Hard Rock Stadium, watching the action unfold alongside the 65,000 in attendance. Fortunately, there are some fantastic Super Bowl TV deals out there that make this a fairly inexpensive upgrade — with pricing starting at $295 for a 50-inch Samsung, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

There’s a lot to choose from, but in typical Digital Trends fashion we tasked our expert team of reviewers with the all-important mission of sifting through the stack to separate the wheat from the chaff. The result? A list of the best Super Bowl TV deals you can trust, ordered cheapest to most expensive. Our must-have? The 65-inch Samsung NU6900, which is on sale for $480 at Walmart — down a massive $320 from the usual $800. It has a crisp, clear 4K Ultra HD screen, smart software to boot, and HDR10+.

Best Super Bowl TV Deals

43-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $220 ($20 off)

— ($20 off) 50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $295 ($105 off)

— ($105 off) 55-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $350 ($250 off)

— ($250 off) 65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV — $480 ($320 off)

— ($320 off) 49-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $600 ($400 off)

— ($400 off) 70-inch LG UM6970PUA 4K TV — $650 ($150 off)

— ($150 off) 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV — $700 ($200 off)

— ($200 off) 55-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $700 ($500 off)

— ($500 off) 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $900 ($900 off)

— ($900 off) 75-inch Sony Bravia X800G 4K TV — $1,100 ($700 off)

— ($700 off) 55-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV — $1,500 ($1,000 off)

— ($1,000 off) 82-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $2,000 ($1,800 off)

— ($1,800 off) 85-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV — $2,800 ($700 off)

— ($700 off) 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV — $3,300 ($500 off)

Those after something more high-end ought to turn their attention to the 55-inch Samsung Q60R. It’s what’s known as a QLED 4K TV. In a nutshell, this means it operates at a higher brightness and has access to a larger color spectrum than its non-QLED counterpart, resulting in more vibrant, vivid visuals. But this next-level viewing power doesn’t come cheap. The 55-inch Samsung Q60R is in the discount bin at Walmart for $700, down $500 from the standard $1,200. It’s a great deal, but the hardware is overkill for most.

The fact of the matter is if you’re using the Super Bowl as an excuse to trade in the aging HDTV at the center of your entertainment setup for something a bit more in line with the times, then you need look no further than the 65-inch Samsung NU6900. It will be a monumental step up, with the difference in viewing quality being as clear as night and day. However, if you’re after the best home viewing experience you can afford, then it will need to be the Samsung Q60R or one of the various other QLEDs or OLEDs on the list.

As we said earlier, we’ve only selected 4K TVs we know are a fantastic fit for the Super Bowl and have the chops to see you through day-to-day life, be it tuning into the latest must-see show on Netflix after work or the next major sporting event after the Super Bowl is over. If you’re struggling to make a decision, just take a look through and select the television that’s the size you’re after and falls into your budget. We think it’s safe to say you’ll be impressed with what arrives at your door ahead of the big day next week.

