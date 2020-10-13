Best Buy slashes prices on 4K TVs before Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is coming tomorrow, and with it loads of Prime Day Deals on everything from kitchen appliances to electronics. Some of the best items to buy on Prime Day are large electronics items like TVs, and you can save a ton by taking advantage of Prime Day 4K TV Deals. But if you don’t want to wait, you can also find some killer prices on 4K TVs before Prime Day has even begun with these early deals. We’ve rounded up a selection of the best 4K TV deals that you can buy right now to upgrade your home theater or living room setup.

50-inch TCL 4 Series 4K TV — $280, was $350

When it comes to buying a 4K TV, you’ll want to consider essential factors like size and setup as well as fancy features. Even if you have a relatively smaller space, with enough space for a 50-inch TV, you can still benefit from the high definition offered by 4K. This TCL model delivers ultra high definition picture quality and comes with a load of smart features on its Android TV operating system. There’s support for Google Assistant built in, as well as Chromecast to let you cast content from your phones or tablet to your TV. And the included remote control lets you use voice commands to control the TV or to search. It’s normally $350 but it’s down to $280 today.

70-inch LG UN7070 4K TV — $600, was $650

If you want a statement TV for your space, then this 70-inch model from LG looks just the part. We love LG’s 4K TVs and picked one of them as our best 4K TV for 2020, so you know you’ll get a great experience. The UN7070 model has active HDR to make images on screen look even better, as well as TruMotion 120 to reduce blur and sharpen details. There’s support for either Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, so you can integrate the TV into your smart home setup, and LG’s webOS software gives you access to essential streaming apps such as Disney+ and Apple TV. This model previously cost $650 but now it’s $600.

75-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $850, was $1000

If you’re looking for a truly impressive display, this 75-inch 4K TV from Samsung offers exceptional picture quality thanks to its ultrafast Crystal Processor 4K that adjusts content shown on screen so that everything looks 4K. The colors are tuned to be crisp and accurate, and the thin bezel doesn’t detract from the viewing experience. There’s a Game Enhancer mode, which automatically adjusts settings when you’re playing games to make them smoother, and there are smart features as well with the Tizen software system. This originally cost $1,000 but you can pick it up today for $850.

