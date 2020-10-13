Amazon drops Apple deals before Prime Day 2020

Amazon Prime Day deals are arriving tomorrow. If you’re in the market for a new iPad Mini or some Apple accessories, there are sure to be some fantastic Prime Day Apple deals going live tomorrow. Can’t wait that long? Don’t worry — we’ve got some of the best Apple deals you can shop right now, including deals on iPads, AirPods, and iPhones. Never shopped Prime Day before? Check out our Prime Day dos and don’ts to help you navigate the biggest shopping day of the year like an expert.

— $129, was $159

If you’ve had your eye on some Apple AirPods for a while — and who could blame you; they’re some of the best wireless earbuds available — then there’s no time like the present to buy. With this deal, you’ll get a pair of Apple AirPods in a wired charging case for $129, saving $30 off the usual price. Battery life is solid, with five hours of listening time or three hours of talk time from a single charge, and more than 24 hours of listening time with multiple charges in your wired case, making them ideal for travel or your morning commute. Sadly, they’re not the best for workouts due to their lack of water-resistance, so if you’re looking for AirPods for your run, pick up the AirPods Pro deal below instead. They also connect reliably, are powered by Apple’s H1 wireless chip, and have accelerometers and other sensors that detect the movement of the AirPods, so if you take one or both out, the audio automatically pauses, saving battery. Look for more AirPods deals as Prime Day continues.

— $169, was $199

If we were in the market for a new Apple Watch this Prime Day, this would be the deal we’d choose: $30 off the Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) in Space Gray right now at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 3 comes with a black sports band, and if you’re looking for a fitness tracker, this is the watch to get. It includes a variety of tracking options for activities like swimming, cycling, and walking, as well as GPS, heart-rate monitoring, and reminders to move — and all your fitness info can be accessed from your phone’s Activity app. With up to 18 hours of battery life, you won’t need to charge it constantly, and you can store your favorite audiobooks, podcasts, and music on your watch ready for your workout.

— $199, was $249

This deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro means you can pick up a pair for just $199, saving $50. The Airpods Pro come in a wireless charging case that gives you up to 24 hours of listening time with multiple charges, while the AirPods provide up to 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge. Sound quality is top-notch, as is the Active Noise Cancellation feature — they all but eliminate any background noise, making them a great choice for your morning commute or to help you get a good night’s sleep. They’re sweat- and water-resistant too, so you can take them on your run or to the gym without worrying about damaging them.

— $299, was $329

You can get $30 off Apple’s latest iPad in Space Gray with 32GB of storage right now on Amazon, so if you’ve been eyeing it since it launched at Apple’s Time Flies event, now is the time to bag a bargain. The new iPad boasts a gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display and fantastic battery life, all for under $300. True, there’s no USB-C charging, and it’s heavier than both the new iPad Air and the iPad Pro, but it runs iPadOS 14 with Scribble, Apple’s handwriting-to-text recognition feature, and you can multitask with ease thanks to the A12 bionic processor. For the price — especially with this deal — this is the best tablet you can buy. You can also take a look at our list of Prime Day iPad deals for more options.

— $336, was $399

When portability is key, the iPad Mini is the tablet you want, and you’ll find it for just $336 right now on Amazon, saving $63. We love the iPad Mini’s compact form as it’s easy to operate one-handed, unlike most larger tablets, yet it doesn’t disappoint when it comes to features either. True, the bezels are a little clunky, but its stunning 7.9-inch screen features True Tone display, which adapts to suit your environment, making it easier on the eyes. With eight to 10 hours of battery life, you can take it on your commute or on holiday without needing to plug it in every day, there’s 64GB of storage — enough for more than a few ebooks if you want to use it as an e-book reader alternative — and it supports the first-gen Apple Pencil for sketching or note-taking on-the-go.

— $399, was $599

This is one of the best deals you’re going to find on the iPhone XR — and possibly one of the best iPhone deals we’ll see this year — with $200 off the 64GB model in a gorgeous red hue. With all-day battery life, support for fast charging and wireless charging, and a 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, we’re a little bit in love with the XR. It’s a bit smaller than the XS Max, and slightly bigger than the iPhone XS, so if you like to swipe, text, or type one-handed, it’ll be your perfect match. This phone is locked to the Simple Mobile network, and you can choose from a range of plans to suit your requirements — plus there are no credit checks or activation fees. In the box, you’ll get a Simple Mobile SIM kit with everything you need to get going.

