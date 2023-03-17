 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Features

YouTube TV finally gets the 4K Plus plan’s price right

Phil Nickinson
By

The price of the 4K Plus add-on for YouTube TV always has been a bit weird. Technically the add-on has been $20 a month since its launch in mid-2021, but subscribers have always gotten the first year of service for half that. And that will remain true come April 2023, when the YouTube TV base plan goes up to $73 a month and the add-on changes price to $10 a month, with the first year of service at $5 a month.

That’s a much more palatable price for an add-on that’s absolutely an extravagance.

YouTube TV 4K Plus channel.

You have to think of the 4K Plus add-on in a couple ways. First is that it gets you some live video in the higher resolution. That’s almost exclusively meant sports — big events like the Super Bowl and the FIFA World Cup, but also more regular events like the English Premier League and NFL games on Fox. Not every live game is available in 4K resolution, as some broadcasters (looking at you, CBS) don’t yet do anything in 4K. Right now, only ESPN, Fox Sports, NBC Sports, and MLB Network are listed as serving up anything live in 4K on YouTube TV.

Related

But the simple fact is that once you watch a game of any kind in 4K — be it football or soccer or baseball — you’ll want it all in 4K, even if it’s compressed. (An exception to that has been MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, which has mostly been excellent in 1080p.)

Then there’s the on-demand content. Again, the options are pretty slim. But Discovery, FX, Nat Geo, and Tastemade all have on-demand content available in 4K on YouTube TV. That’s not what spurred me to splurge on 4K Plus in the first place, but it’s there if I want it.

There are a couple more sweeteners, too. If you have the 4K Plus add-on, you also have the ability to watch simultaneously on as many devices as you want at home. Without it, you’re limited to three devices at once (I’ve only run into that limitation once or twice). You’re also able to download some content locally to your device for offline viewing.

YouTube TV also isn’t the only 4K game in town — FuboTV basically has the same live options for 4K as YouTube TV, and it doesn’t charge you anything extra. And with the recent price increase for YouTube TV’s base plan, there’s now only a $3-a-month difference between it and FuboTV’s cheapest option. That’s going to make Fubo a lot more appealing as a YouTube TV alternative.

The question always has been whether 4K Plus was “worth it,” and $20 a month has always been a pretty big pill to swallow. By comparison, HBO Max is $16 a month (and also has some movies in 4K). Those are apples and oranges in comparison, to be sure. It’s just that 4K Plus on YouTube TV won’t leave as bitter a taste in your mouth every month anymore.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Samsung S95C OLED hands-on review: it’s time to get excited
Samsung S95C OLED

What could be worth traveling 3,000 miles in a cramped airplane to New Jersey? The chance to go hands-on with not one, but three of Samsung's most hotly anticipated TVs for 2023.

I got up close and personal with the 65-inch QN95C Neo QLED, the 75-inch QN900C 8K Neo QLED, and the 77-inch S95C QD-OLED. I had Samsung representatives on hand to address questions as I had them, and I got the opportunity to make some comparisons among the TVs that I don't often get a chance to do so soon after the TVs have been announced.

Read more
NFL Sunday Ticket: how to watch on YouTube and YouTube TV
NFL Sunday Ticket info for YouTube TV as seen on a phone.

Now that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned the winners of Super Bowl LVII and closed out the 2022-23 season, it's time to turn our attention to next season. Because there are going to be some massive changes. First, there's no more Tom Brady. And second is that NFL Sunday Ticket will no longer be on DirecTV and is making the leap to YouTube and YouTube TV.

That's a big deal for a couple of reasons. It'll make NFL Sunday Ticket — which lets you watch pretty much any NFL game you want every week — available to far more people because it no longer will be shackled to satellite TV. Dish TV has slowly been losing subscribers and was down to 7.6 million as of October 2022. Meanwhile, YouTube TV last reported more than 5 million subscribers in mid-2022. (The company doesn't regularly give updates on subscription totals.) And then there's YouTube proper, whose availability and popularity are hard to quantify in the same terms as traditional television numbers because it's just there.

Read more
Why aren’t sports in 4K and HDR? It’s harder than you think
Fox Sports Camera

I don’t know if we can pinpoint a moment at which 4K content became normalized -- it sort of snuck up on us -- but today 4K and 4K HDR content is not hard to come by. Netflix, Amazon, Disney +, HBO Max – they all have it, and plenty of it. So we’re starting to get used to it. We’re hungry for 4K and we expect it on our plate. This has a lot of folks wondering: Why is it so hard to get sports in 4K?

Three years ago, I was fortunate enough to fly down to Florida to go behind the scenes with Fox Sports as it delivered the first-ever 4K HDR Super Bowl broadcast. Not only did I get to watch the Fox team do its live daytime broadcasts from South Beach, but I also got to go to roam around Hard Rock Stadium, where I had totally unfettered access to the stadium and all the cameras in it – as well as a massive broadcast compound. I got to go in every production truck, I saw every step of the production, from the cameras to the outbound feeds, and I got every question I asked answered by some of the top video production pros in the business. I learned so much while I was there.

Read more