YouTube TV has raised the price of its monthly subscription by $8, from $65 to $73. The move comes on the heels of its announcement that it will be adding a multiview feature for sports channels. The change in price will hit current subscribers on April 18, however, the streaming service, which is owned by Google, has already started charging new customers the higher price.

It’s been a while since YouTube TV last raised its prices. That was in 2020, when the streaming service increased subscriptions from $50 to $65. When the service first launched in 2017, it only cost $35 per month.

Current subscribers will see the price changes beginning on April 18, while new subscribers will begin at the new price points. Those on promotional or trial plans will not see those discounts changed.

It’s not all bad news. If you value the addition of 4K resolution, YouTube TV has actually lowered the price of that add-on by 50%: 4K Plus is now just $10 per month, instead of $20.

Why the increase in prices? “As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service,” an email to subscribers said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that some of those increased costs must be associated with YouTube TV’s recent acquisition of the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket games. Coverage of those games begins in the fall.

If this price increase feels like it puts YouTube TV out of contention for your choice of live TV streaming, check out our guide to the best YouTube TV alternatives.

