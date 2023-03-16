 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. News

YouTube TV increases its monthly prices by $8 – is now the time to switch?

Simon Cohen
By

YouTube TV has raised the price of its monthly subscription by $8, from $65 to $73. The move comes on the heels of its announcement that it will be adding a multiview feature for sports channels. The change in price will hit current subscribers on April 18, however, the streaming service, which is owned by Google, has already started charging new customers the higher price.

YouTube TV on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

It’s been a while since YouTube TV last raised its prices. That was in 2020, when the streaming service increased subscriptions from $50 to $65. When the service first launched in 2017, it only cost $35 per month.

Current subscribers will see the price changes beginning on April 18, while new subscribers will begin at the new price points. Those on promotional or trial plans will not see those discounts changed.

Related

It’s not all bad news. If you value the addition of 4K resolution, YouTube TV has actually lowered the price of that add-on by 50%: 4K Plus is now just $10 per month, instead of $20.

Why the increase in prices? “As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in the quality of our service, we are updating our price to keep bringing you the best possible service,” an email to subscribers said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s impossible to ignore the fact that some of those increased costs must be associated with YouTube TV’s recent acquisition of the rights to the NFL’s Sunday Ticket games. Coverage of those games begins in the fall.

If this price increase feels like it puts YouTube TV out of contention for your choice of live TV streaming, check out our guide to the best YouTube TV alternatives.

Editors' Recommendations

SiriusXM now has an app for Vizio TVs
SiriusXM app on Vizio Smartcast.

If you have a Vizio television but have been dying to play your SiriusXM satellite radio subscription directly through it, you're in luck. There's now a SiriusXM app for the Vizio Smatcast platform.

“Vizio users can now access their favorite on-the-go programs directly on the biggest screen in their homes,” Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships at Vizio, said in a press release. “From podcasts to music, we are happy to bring SiriusXM’s audio and video entertainment to millions of Vizio users across the U.S.”

Read more
HBO Max: price, movies, shows, and more
HBO Max app on Apple TV.

HBO is one of the more storied brands in the entertainment industry. It helped usher in the cable TV era with movies, series, documentaries, and specials — content that wasn't available on traditional broadcast television in the 1980s. And it was an early entry into the pay-TV market.

Those of us of a certain age remember how cool it was to have HBO.

Read more
Ad-free HBO Max is about to get more expensive
HBO Max app icon on Apple TV.

Price increases aren't exactly unheard of in the streaming space. But HBO Max has seen its monthly rates remain steady since it launched in May 2020. That's finally going to change, though, with the ad-free tier increasing but $1 a month to $16 (plus tax), starting on or after February 11. Existing customers will see the price increase in the first billing cycle after that date — and new subscribers get to enjoy the new price now.

“This price increase of $1 will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” HBO Max said in an e-mailed statement.

Read more