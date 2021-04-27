Amazon’s Fire line of tablets aren’t necessarily known for their processing power — they’re generally low in price and offer a solid option for those who simply want a device for browsing the web and watching videos. But now, the company has unveiled its most powerful tablets yet: The Amazon Fire HD 10, Fire HD 10 Plus, and Fire HD 10 Kids.

The new Fire HD 10 features an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of storage. On the front, you’ll get a 1,080p, 10.1-inch display, which Amazon says is 10% brighter than the previous-generation Fire HD 10. The Fire HD 10 Plus upgrades the device to 4GB of RAM, has wireless charging, and offers a more premium soft-touch finish on the back. Other specs include a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and a MicroSD card slot for expanded storage.

The Fire HD 10 Kids offers the same specs as the standard Fire HD 10, but in a kid-friendly case that should survive the majority of bumps and knocks.

To be clear, the new tablets won’t compete against Apple’s iPad range, but with a starting price of $150 for the Fire HD 10, they don’t have to. Even the Fire HD 10 Plus is a steal, starting at $180. The Fire HD 10 Kids costs $200, though you’ll get one year of Amazon Kids+ and a series of parental controls with it.

The tablets offer most of the basics of what you would want from a tablet in this price range, with some extras. You won’t find anything groundbreaking, but those that live within the Amazon ecosystem will appreciate the Alexa support and the ability to use Amazon Prime apps.

The software the Fire HD 10 uses is getting some updates too. Notably, Fire OS now offers a split-screen mode, which will allow you to use two apps at the same time side by side.

For those who want a tablet for productivity, there’s also a keyboard case, which was designed specifically for the Fire HD 10 and 10 Plus tablets, connects through Bluetooth, and comes at $50.

Generally speaking, the Fire HD 10 is likely the best tablet in its price range. If you can spend a little more on an entry-level iPad, then it’s worth doing so — but if you only really want a tablet for very casual use, the Fire HD 10 may be the way to go.

