Share

Amazon’s Cyber Monday sales continue the near-frenzy that starts with the rollout leading to Black Friday. It’s not enough to simply check-in in the morning to get your shopping done, however — the retailer adds new deals to the site as often as every five minutes, so your mouse will likely be hovering over the refresh button throughout the week. Fortunately, we can help. We’re going to constantly update this page to bring you all the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals for 2018.

Amazon heavily discounts its own products, such as the Echo and Echo Dot, Fire TVs, Fire Tablets, and their exclusive Kindle e-readers. Shoppers should also keep an eye out for deals on smart home technology (like smart plugs, lighting, and even robot vacuums). If you’ve been considering investing in a smart home hub and its connecting technology, this will be the time to pull the trigger. Amazon makes it easy to shop by product category, so also look for deals on computers and accessories, home, electronics, kitchen, cell phones and accessories, video games, cameras and photography, office products and supplies, and major appliances.

We expect new information starting now right through at least mid-day Cyber Monday, so bookmark this page and come back often. We’ll also be posting guides to great deals from other retailers like Macy’s and Best Buy.

The clock is ticking and we promised not to reveal the Cyber Monday deals till midnight, but when the clock turns, we’ll update this post with all the new Cyber Monday deals plus any great deals remaining from Black Friday.

Follow @dealsDT

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Cyber Monday deals pages.

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.