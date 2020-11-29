  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals for 2020

The dust has started to settle on this year’s Black Friday sales, but all savvy shoppers know that the end of Black Friday weekend heralds the arrival of Cyber Monday deals — and that means that the holiday shopping season has only truly just begun. If you’re after a high-value laptop for work or study and missed out on the Black Friday offerings (or maybe nothing there really caught your eye), then Chromebooks are worth a serious look, and Cyber Monday sales have them in spades. To help you find them, we’ve already done the legwork to round up all the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals right here.

If you’re not dead-set on one of these high-value Chrome OS computers, however, then be sure to also check out the rest of the Cyber Monday laptop deals available right now on MacBooks, portable gaming PCs, and more.

Top 5 Cyber Monday Chromebook deals

Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook (Intel N3060, 4GB RAM, 16GB eMMC)

$282 $499
Need a reliable Chromebook from a reputable brand? Look no further than this offering from Samsung, which has just what you need to work on the go quickly and easily.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy 13.3 inch 4K Ultra HD Chromebook

$799 $999
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury. From it's 4K OLED display, it's all aluminum finish, as well as its feisty red color. This is a truly stylish device.
Buy at Best Buy
Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 2-in-1 (11.6 inches, MediaTek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB)

$179 $279
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Best Buy
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

$457 $550
The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 is geared for productivity with the full Google experience. With a powerful battery, fast processor, and 2-in-1 design, it is also perfect for presentations.
Buy at Amazon
HP Chromebook 11 (Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$149 $219
Need to work quickly on the go? Take this HP Chromebook 11 out for a spin and watch your workflow fly. This compact Chromebook is powered by Intel Celeron with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of space.
Buy at Best Buy
HP Touchscreen Chromebook 14 (AMD A4, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$130 $280
Prefer touch-screens with your laptops? This HP Chromebook 14 comes with a touch-screen to provide you with the extra convenience of finger-accurate navigation no matter the task.
Buy at Target
HP Chromebook 14 (Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB) with Mouse and Sleeve

$259 $269
Among HP's arsenal of versatile products is the HP Chromebook 14, which is capable of dishing out hours of endless productivity thanks to its Intel Celeron processor in unison with 4GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Chromebook 3 11.6" with Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB Flash Storage

$300 $349
It's decidedly basic in 2020, but this cheap Samsung Chromebook would be a great backup/travel work machine or a good first laptop for a young techie you know.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Chromebook 514 (Intel Celeron N3450, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage)

$389 $420
Boasting an immense 12-hour battery life, This Chromebook includes built-in offline storage and an extra 100GB on Google Drive to store and back up your files.
Buy at Amazon
Samsung Chromebook 4 (11-Inch, Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage)

$199 $230
Don't let that small frame fool you: This Chromebook still packs a lot of great features for an on-the-go student. Features such as fast Gigabit Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant, and ChromeOS.
Buy at Walmart
Acer Chromebook 15.6-inch HD + Protective Sleeve (4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$300 $320
It's the perfect budget laptop for remote working or learning. It has an HD webcam and dual speakers which is handy for Zoom calls. And for those on the go, the included protective sleeve is helpful.
Buy at Newegg
Asus Chromebook Flip C434 (Intel m3, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC)

$520 $570
You can multitask with ease. Built for speed and stamina, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 can definitely handle it, especially with its Intel m3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB eMMC flash storage.
Buy at Amazon
Lenovo C340 Touchscreen Chromebook (Amazon Renewed)

$259 $304
Whether in the classroom or the office, the Lenovo C340 is equipped to handle every task you would ever need without a hitch. Its 11.6-inch display is also a touchscreen for some added versatility.
Buy at Amazon
Lenovo Chromebook C330 11.6" 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

$380 $459
Use this versatile compact laptop in tent, tablet, or laptop mode. At just over 2.5 pounds, you can easily take this machine on the go for collaborative work on your Google apps.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB eMMC)

$839 $900
With a strong emphasis on visual prowess, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is designed with a QHD touch-screen display, while being just as robust as a laptop with its Intel i5 processor and 8GB of RAM.
Buy at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 13 (Intel i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC)

$700 $760
Boasting a QHD screen with crystal clear visuals, the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is exceptionally versatile in both form and function, capable of rotating and handling a laptop's workload and more.
Buy at Newegg
HP Chromebook x360 14 2-in-1

$464 $520
Most Chrome OS laptops are sporting mobile CPUs and pared-down hardware, but if you want more traditional PC-like specs with a modern 2-in-1 design, this 14-inch HP Chromebook x360 fits the bill.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Chromebook on Cyber Monday

The pickings were slim when Chromebooks first came onto the scene about a decade ago, but today, pretty much every major PC maker offers its own Chrome OS laptops, and they cover the entire spectrum of sizes, hardware configurations, designs, and prices. If you want a super-cheap 11-inch Chromebook with mobile hardware, they’re out there. If you want a high-end 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 4K display and the latest hardware, you’ve got options. In 2020, narrowing down this field to find the best Chromebook for your needs and budget is now much the same as shopping for any Windows laptop — although there are some distinctions to keep in mind. And if that distinction has you wondering, check out our guide to Chromebooks versus laptops for more information.

As Chromebooks run on Google’s cloud-based Chrome OS operating system, they’re not quite as resource-heavy as Windows laptops. That doesn’t necessarily mean that Chromebooks can perform the same tasks as Windows laptops for less — for instance, Chrome OS is not really designed for demanding jobs like gaming or video rendering, where you’ll be better served by a Windows PC with a dedicated GPU. The cloud-based convenience of Chrome OS lends itself especially well to things like web browsing, document writing, taking online classes, and similar projects for work and study. That means they’re a great choice for those heading off to college or attending school virtually, and you can have a look at the best Chromebooks for students.

Super-cheap Chromebooks in the sub-$300 bracket tend to sport pared-down mobile CPUs (such as Intel Celeron, Intel Pentium, Intel N-series, AMD A-series, and MediaTek processors), a minimal amount of RAM (usually 4GB), and 32GB to 64GB of eMMC flash storage. These are simple laptops built for basic tasks, and they’re perfectly suitable as a first laptop for a kid, a backup computer, or a machine that’s solely dedicated to school or work (i.e. it won’t be your PC for a heavy user). You get what you pay for, but if your needs are modest and your expectations are realistic, you won’t be disappointed. The best brands to look for here include Lenovo with products like the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5, or Dell, HP, Acer, Asus, and Samsung. You can even find some cheap 2-in-1s among these budget Chromebook offerings.

If you need something that’s more like a traditional laptop in terms of hardware in performance, you can usually expect to pay something closer to traditional laptop prices. However, there are a lot of good Chromebooks out there, like the Google Pixelbook and Samsung Chromebook Pro. Many of these higher-end Chromebooks come loaded with the latest Intel Core CPUs, boosted RAM, and proper solid-state storage drives, along with nicer displays (up to and including 4K panels on some of the newer models). And a high-end Chromebook can be a great investment. The top brands to look for in this bracket are Lenovo, Samsung, and Google, with laptops like the Google Pixelbook Go, Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, HP Chromebook 15, Asus Chromebook Flip C436, and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook being two of our own favorites.

