  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals for 2020

By

Cyber Monday deals are going live all day today across the nation’s stores. Expensive tech like computers and tablets are always the best-selling items during this annual holiday sale season and that includes some fantastic Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals. If you’re after what are easily among the best Windows laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 convertibles that money can buy in 2020, then we’ve got everything you need to score a Surface device at a discount along with a brief buying guide to help you choose the right model for your lifestyle.

Don’t limit your Cyber Monday hunt only to Microsoft Surface deals, though. There are also a bundle of great Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday tablet deals on tap from the big online retailers right now.

Best Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals

Some of the hottest sales today are a Surface Laptop 3 deal and a Surface Pro X sale. Find more discounts below:
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5", Intel Core i7

$1,299 $1,599
The Surface Laptop 3 is built with the latest processor which makes it two times faster than the older model. It brings in up to 11.5 hours of battery life in such an elegant, compact form factor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 Touchscreen (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $2,199
Don't have a Prime membership? Don't sweat it: This is a fantastic discount on the high-end Surface Laptop 2 that boasts beefy specs for just about any workload you can throw at it.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) + Microsoft 365/Creator Pack Platinum

$999 $1,599
Grab this excellent Surface Laptop 3 configuration along with a year's worth of Microsoft 365 Personal and the Creator Pack Platinum software bundle for a very nice discount.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Surface Book 3 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,000
With this 2-in-1, you really can have it all. You'll get all the speed and power that comes with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with the portability of a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Surface Pro 7 With 12.3-inch Touch Screen With Black Type Cover

$599 $959
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro X (Microsoft SQ1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB) Wi-Fi + 4G LTE

$1,149 $1,299
The Surface Pro X is the sleek new re-design of the Surface Pro that we've been hoping for, packing Microsoft's new SQ1 chipset and a larger 13-inch touchscreen.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) with Type Cover Keyboard

$749 $1,000
If you want the latest Surface Pro but want the boosted power of an 10th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and a bundled Type Cover, then this is a great deal on a mid-range Pro 7.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,300
Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is for those who want an all-around, run-of-the-mill laptop. It features a sleek look, and underneath it houses all the specifications you need to get work done.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, 13.5-inch, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

$1,200 $1,600
Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Buy at Microsoft
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB) with Type Cover Keyboard

$800 $842
There's no sacrificing power for portability here with the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet. It still has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB of storage, and a bundled Type Cover keyboard.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Book 2 13.5" (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1 TB)

$1,994 $2,999
This 13.5-inch detachable notebook is an excellent option if you are looking for a compact 2-in-1 that can keep up with your grind.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro Signature Type Cover

$129 $160
This is the original Type Cover keyboard for later-gen Surface Pro models such as the Surface Pro 6. It will also fit the fifth-gen Surface Pro.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 128 GB) with Black Type Cover

$885 $949
Grab the fifth-gen Surface Pro along with the Type Cover keyboard for only a bit more than the tablet itself.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" Touchscreen (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD)

$799 $899
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Dock 2

$179 $260
The Surface Dock 2 is a must-have accessory if you have a Surface notebook or tablet. It allows you to turn your laptop into a desktop workstation and connect multiple peripherals.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Arc Mouse

$50 $70
Microsoft's Surface Arc is a sleek, wireless mouse that's a perfect companion for your computer. It has a foldable and unique arch-based design that is easy to carry and comfortable to use.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pen

$69 $100
The Surface tablets don't come with a stylus, but thankfully, the Surface Pen isn't too expensive -- especially when it's on sale.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $899
The Surface Pro 6 is almost two years old now, but it's still a great device -- and an even better value now in the wake of the new Surface Pro 7 and Pro X.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Go (Pentium Gold, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$676 $829
The Microsoft Surface Go packs high-end desktop hardware including an Intel processor and 8GB RAM in a compact 10.1-inch design.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) + Type Cover Keyboard

$899 $1,329
If you want the Type Cover Keyboard along with some boosted power and storage, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with better specs than the entry-level model.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Microsoft Type Cover for Surface Pro 5

$100 $160
The Type Cover keyboard case is for the third, fourth, and fifth-gen Microsoft Surface Pro (will not fit later models). It clicks in easily to transform your tablet to a laptop in an instant.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$829 $1,299
If you're looking for a traditional, reliable laptop, the Surface Laptop 2 is hard to beat at this price. It has a high-res 13-inch screen, sleek, fabric interiors, and plenty of power.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,549 $1,899
Who says you can't have desktop capabilities with a tablet computer? With the Surface Pro 7, you can have it all: Portability, 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$619 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft
Expires soon

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,399 $1,699
This beefed-up version of the Surface Laptop 3 packs one of AMD's excellent Ryzen 5 APUs along with boosted RAM for great overall performance.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a Microsoft Surface device

With everything from featherweight ultrabook laptops to tablets and 2-in-1s, the Microsoft Surface lineup has something for pretty much everybody. When choosing the Surface device that’s right for you, a good first step is to decide what type of computer you want. Do you need a more traditional laptop, a Windows tablet, or a 2-in-1 convertible that can pull double duty as both?

The star of the Surface stable is the Surface Pro line, which happens to feature our favorite Surface devices. In fact, when paired with a Type Cover Keyboard, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is actually our top pick for the best 2-in-1 laptop right now (and now is the best time to buy), with the Surface Pro 7 comparing favorably to Apple’s MacBook Pro. The Pro 7 also beats out more traditional 2-in-1 models — if you can call these convertible laptops “traditional” — like the Dell XPS. There’s also the Microsoft Surface Go 2 to consider, and the 12-inch Surface Pro 7 and sleeker (but slightly less powerful) 13-inch Surface Pro X (which you can compare to the Surface Pro 7). These are easy to recommend to most people due to their versatility; you can use them as a standalone tablet or a laptop, although one of our recurring complaints is that the Type Cover Keyboard has to be purchased separately. You’ll also want to pick up a Surface Pro case or cover to keep your laptop safe. However, Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals are a great chance to score both in a bundle and save.

If you want something a bit cheaper, then the 10-inch Surface Go is a solid Windows tablet if iPads aren’t your thing. It’s definitely built more like a tablet than a 2-in-1 (even if it can be used with its own Type Cover Keyboard), so temper your expectations when it comes to hardware performance. On the laptop side of the spectrum sits the Microsoft Surface Laptop, which boasts a more traditional design, and the cutting-edge Microsoft Surface Book 2-in-1. These are legitimate laptops that come with either 13- or 15-inch screens, and the Surface Book is unique among 2-in-1s in that the display, rather than folding backward on a 360-degree hinge, can be completely separated from the keyboard for use as a tablet. You can see more about the differences between the Surface model in our Microsoft Surface Pro 6 versus Surface Go showdown.

The Microsoft Surface laptops are typically more expensive than the Surface Pro tablets, which is something to bear in mind if you’re on the fence about whether you need a more standard computer keyboard. For most users, something like the Surface Pro 7 paired with a Type Cover might be a better (and more budget-friendly) option, but the new 12-inch Surface Laptop Go is a viable choice if you’re on a budget but want a laptop that threads the needle between the pricier Surface laptops and more affordable Surface tablets. If you’re using an older generation device you might consider upgrading too — so take a look at our comparison of the Surface Pro 6 vs. Surface Pro 5 to learn more. Whatever your needs are, though, these cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals are your surest way to save on one before 2021.

Should you buy a Microsoft Surface now?

With so many retailers offering online shopping options and boasting about their great prices, it can be difficult to know when the best time to buy is. If you’ve been thinking about buying a Microsoft Surface but you want to make sure you’re getting the best price, then good news — these Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals are the best prices you’ll see on these items all year round. So buy now and enjoy your new laptop in time for the holidays.

How much should you spend on a Microsoft Surface?

Microsoft’s Surface line is positioned as a premium brand to rival Apple’s MacBook line and Dell’s XPS laptops. As such, Surface devices command a premium price tag — but that doesn’t mean you cannot find some excellent Cyber Monday deals and other holiday bargains. A lot of the price differences between the various Surface models come down to whether you want a dedicated laptop or a 2-in-1 device that doubles as a tablet. The Surface Laptop range often (but not always) works out more expensive, due in part to the larger screens they offer. If you want a big screen to work on, you might have to pay upwards of $1,000 to do so. Still, the good news is that if you are looking for a device that works as both a tablet and a laptop, the smaller screens of the Surface Pro and the Surface Go can save you a lot of cash.

It is also worth checking deals on older Surface models. Going back a couple of generations can net you some serious savings, and you could pay in the range of $600 to $800 for a device that is still very capable for most people.

Are any Microsoft Surface deals too good to be true?

Cyber Monday is a tempting time to pick up a shiny new Microsoft Surface, and there are still a lot of excellent deals available at the moment. But before you pull the trigger, there are a few things that you need to be aware of. The first is that not every deal is as good as it may seem. Retailers often use shopping events as a chance to offload old and outdated stock, so a steep discount on a product does not always mean you should buy it — it may be an old device that cannot meet your needs. Make sure you read reviews and check specs before you head to the checkout.

The second thing to look out for is the range of high-pressure tactics some retailers use to rush you into a purchase. You might see things like countdown timers and warnings that other shoppers are about to buy the device you are looking at. Don’t be taken in by them — if a product or deal is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other people are looking at it. Take your time to find the perfect deal (this page will help!) and the savings will feel even sweeter.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon slashes price of Surface Pro X for Cyber Monday

surface pro x

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 discounted by $360 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is at its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 2 720x720

Best Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals 2020: Surface Pro 7 and Surface Go

surface pro x

The best Cyber Monday Fitbit deals for 2020

fitbit versa 3 deal amazon black friday 2020 2 fi 768x768

The best Cyber Monday iPad deals for 2020

ipad 12 9 air pro deals amazon early black friday sale 2020 deal

The best Cyber Monday external hard drive deals for 2020

samsug launches t7 touch ssd ces 2020 samsung

The best Cyber Monday smart home deals for 2020

honda smart home inside us dp6v4710

Best Buy Cyber Monday deals 2020: TV, laptop, and phone sales

Best Buy building and logo on Black Friday

The best Cyber Monday printer deals for 2020

the best usb printer cables cable

Amazon slashes price of iPad Pro 11.0 for Cyber Monday

apple ipad pro 2020 review comic

The best Cyber Monday office chair deals for 2020

Modway Drift

The best Cyber Monday tablet deals for 2020

latest ipad pro 12 9 deal amazon labor day sale 2020 featured resized