How to choose a Microsoft Surface device

With everything from featherweight ultrabook laptops to tablets and 2-in-1s, the Microsoft Surface lineup has something for pretty much everybody. When choosing the Surface device that’s right for you, a good first step is to decide what type of computer you want. Do you need a more traditional laptop, a Windows tablet, or a 2-in-1 convertible that can pull double duty as both?

The star of the Surface stable is the Surface Pro line, which happens to feature our favorite Surface devices. In fact, when paired with a Type Cover Keyboard, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is actually our top pick for the best 2-in-1 laptop right now (and now is the best time to buy), with the Surface Pro 7 comparing favorably to Apple’s MacBook Pro. The Pro 7 also beats out more traditional 2-in-1 models — if you can call these convertible laptops “traditional” — like the Dell XPS. There’s also the Microsoft Surface Go 2 to consider, and the 12-inch Surface Pro 7 and sleeker (but slightly less powerful) 13-inch Surface Pro X (which you can compare to the Surface Pro 7). These are easy to recommend to most people due to their versatility; you can use them as a standalone tablet or a laptop, although one of our recurring complaints is that the Type Cover Keyboard has to be purchased separately. You’ll also want to pick up a Surface Pro case or cover to keep your laptop safe. However, Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals are a great chance to score both in a bundle and save.

If you want something a bit cheaper, then the 10-inch Surface Go is a solid Windows tablet if iPads aren’t your thing. It’s definitely built more like a tablet than a 2-in-1 (even if it can be used with its own Type Cover Keyboard), so temper your expectations when it comes to hardware performance. On the laptop side of the spectrum sits the Microsoft Surface Laptop, which boasts a more traditional design, and the cutting-edge Microsoft Surface Book 2-in-1. These are legitimate laptops that come with either 13- or 15-inch screens, and the Surface Book is unique among 2-in-1s in that the display, rather than folding backward on a 360-degree hinge, can be completely separated from the keyboard for use as a tablet. You can see more about the differences between the Surface model in our Microsoft Surface Pro 6 versus Surface Go showdown.

The Microsoft Surface laptops are typically more expensive than the Surface Pro tablets, which is something to bear in mind if you’re on the fence about whether you need a more standard computer keyboard. For most users, something like the Surface Pro 7 paired with a Type Cover might be a better (and more budget-friendly) option, but the new 12-inch Surface Laptop Go is a viable choice if you’re on a budget but want a laptop that threads the needle between the pricier Surface laptops and more affordable Surface tablets. If you’re using an older generation device you might consider upgrading too — so take a look at our comparison of the Surface Pro 6 vs. Surface Pro 5 to learn more. Whatever your needs are, though, these cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals are your surest way to save on one before 2021.

Should you buy a Microsoft Surface now?

With so many retailers offering online shopping options and boasting about their great prices, it can be difficult to know when the best time to buy is. If you’ve been thinking about buying a Microsoft Surface but you want to make sure you’re getting the best price, then good news — these Cyber Monday Microsoft Surface deals are the best prices you’ll see on these items all year round. So buy now and enjoy your new laptop in time for the holidays.

How much should you spend on a Microsoft Surface?

Microsoft’s Surface line is positioned as a premium brand to rival Apple’s MacBook line and Dell’s XPS laptops. As such, Surface devices command a premium price tag — but that doesn’t mean you cannot find some excellent Cyber Monday deals and other holiday bargains. A lot of the price differences between the various Surface models come down to whether you want a dedicated laptop or a 2-in-1 device that doubles as a tablet. The Surface Laptop range often (but not always) works out more expensive, due in part to the larger screens they offer. If you want a big screen to work on, you might have to pay upwards of $1,000 to do so. Still, the good news is that if you are looking for a device that works as both a tablet and a laptop, the smaller screens of the Surface Pro and the Surface Go can save you a lot of cash.

It is also worth checking deals on older Surface models. Going back a couple of generations can net you some serious savings, and you could pay in the range of $600 to $800 for a device that is still very capable for most people.

Are any Microsoft Surface deals too good to be true?

Cyber Monday is a tempting time to pick up a shiny new Microsoft Surface, and there are still a lot of excellent deals available at the moment. But before you pull the trigger, there are a few things that you need to be aware of. The first is that not every deal is as good as it may seem. Retailers often use shopping events as a chance to offload old and outdated stock, so a steep discount on a product does not always mean you should buy it — it may be an old device that cannot meet your needs. Make sure you read reviews and check specs before you head to the checkout.

The second thing to look out for is the range of high-pressure tactics some retailers use to rush you into a purchase. You might see things like countdown timers and warnings that other shoppers are about to buy the device you are looking at. Don’t be taken in by them — if a product or deal is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other people are looking at it. Take your time to find the perfect deal (this page will help!) and the savings will feel even sweeter.

