These Surface Pro cases will keep your 2-in-1 safe and stylish

Microsoft’s Surface Pro has been our favorite 2-in-1 for the past few years and the latest iteration on that now-classic design is no different.

But having a super-portable and powerful 2-in-1 is no good if it gets damaged while you cart it around. That’s where a great case or sleeve can come in, providing at least one more layer between your precious convertible tablet and the rigors of the outside world.

These are the best Surface Pro cases you can buy.

Kensington Black Belt Rugged Case

Where most cases will offer soft body protection against the elements, Kensington’s Blackbelt 2nd Degree Rugged Case opts for a polycarbonate body that meets military grade testing standards against drops. You can feel secure if you have slippery fingers, your Surface Pro should survive a fall.

Designed with the Surface Pro in mind, this case has specific cutouts for ports, easy Type Cover attachment, and unobstructed audio. There’s also a handy strap for carrying and another that holds the Type Cover in place while you’re on the go. The Surface Pen holder keeps it within easy reach but ensures it won’t go missing.

There are no color or material options with this case, but the understated look of the Kensington means it is unlikely to offer anyone in particular and should be a perfect fit for others’ aesthetic proclivities.

Urban Armor Gear Metropolis

It might look weighty, but the UAG Metropolis is a supremely lightweight and cleverly designed Surface Pro case. It combines military drop-test certified impact protection along all four sides and all four corners with fantastic compatibility. It supports the Surface Pro 4, 5, and 6, as well as the 2017 Surface Pro. It has space for both the fantastic Type Cover accessory and Microsoft’s Surface Pen, with a magnetic holder to make sure it doesn’t get lost.

It also comes equipped with an aluminum stand that provides five angular positions and portrait viewing, letting you use the device hands off for media viewing or presentation purposes. And yet it still provides normal access to the touchscreen, buttons, and ports, and unhindered audio from the built-in speakers.

Available in three color options, the UAG Metropolis also has options for carry straps at a higher price point.

Fintie Case

The Fintie Case might be one of the cheapest Surface Pro cases we recommend, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth considering. At less than $20, it is fully compatible with every Surface Pro from the past few years and has full support for the Type Cover and its own pen holder. The flip cover acts as an optional wrist rest when needed and the smart cut outs provide plenty of ventilation for the Surface Pro, as well as access to all ports.

Available in a wide array of colors and patterns, the Fintie case is a fantastically affordable and attractive case that should be considered by any potential buyer.

Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve

If you’re more interested in a sleeve that focuses on protecting your Surface Pro when you aren’t using it, the Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve is a good option to consider. It’s compatible with the last few generations of Surface Pro and many other laptops which fit into the 12.3-inch form.

Unlike some sleeves which focus on protecting the top and bottom of the laptop, this sleeve has padding all around the edges too, making sure that no matter what the impact your Surface Pro will have some protection from it. It’s also lightweight and is trim enough that it could fit inside a larger carry case or laptop bag for additional layers of protection.

Available in a variety of colors and patterns, the Tomtoc 360 Protective Sleeve is well worth considering if you aren’t interested in always-on cases.

ProCase Premium Folio Cover

The ProCase Premium Folio exudes a classic sophistication with its combination of composition leather and a soft interior. It protects against scratches and scrapes and has specific cut outs to give full access to ports, buttons, and the camera. The built in stand is fully adjustable to any angle you want and an elastic strap holds the cover closed when the Surface Pro is not in use. The Surface Pen can be secured in an easy-access loop on the side.

Compatible with the 2017 Surface Pro, as well as the Surface Pro 4, 5, and 6, the ProCase Premium Folio works with and without the Type Cover accessory too. It’s available in both brown and purple exterior colors.

Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag

The TomToc Laptop Shoulder Bag isn’t specifically designed with the Surface Pro in mind, but it fits it well all the same. Designed to fit laptops that are 13.3-inches in size, it’s a little larger than the Surface Pro, but it shouldn’t allow it to move around much inside during transit. Like the Tomtoc protective sleeve, the laptop bag has 360 degree protection along all sides and edges that protects against drops and scratches, but this shoulder bag offers far more versatility.

Weighing in at just 1.13 pounds, it’s very light and with a carry handle and strap, you can choose how you haul your Surface Pro around. There is even a pair of zip-pockets for accessories or other personal items that you take with you on the go.

The Tomtoc Laptop Shoulder Bag is available in a wide array of colors too, from classic black and grey, to red, blue, and pink.