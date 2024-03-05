The Surface Pro 10 sounds amazing, and it may be coming soon

Microsoft could be getting ready to reveal the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 sooner than expected. Reporting from Windows Central’s Zac Bowden indicates the devices might be announced on March 21, and could feature both Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon X Elite chips under the hood, along with some design tweaks.

These new Surface devices are expected to go all-in on AI features in Windows 11. More important is that we could see the next Surface Laptop in a new ARM-based variant in addition to one with a traditional Intel Core Ultra CPU. This change in chips should not only bring more choice like the Surface Pro 9 did, but also performance gains that can help the devices rival what Apple has accomplished with the iPad Pro, as well as the new MacBook Pro with the M3 chip.

Other than that, it’s believed that the Surface Pro 10 could keep the same design as the Surface Pro 9, but come with a better wide-angle webcam and an NFC reader. It also should come with an OLED screen, as seen on many Windows 2-in-1s already, for more vibrant colors and visuals. The Surface Pro 9 already features a faster refresh rate, but the upgrade to OLED would be a huge improvement.

The Surface Laptop 6 could get a bigger design change, in addition to the new CPUs it offers under the hood. Bowden believes the device will have thinner bezels and a more rounded display corner. Like the flagship Surface Laptop Studio 2, it could even get a haptic touchpad. A Copilot key, additional USB-C ports, and a USB-A port highlight the other changes.

Microsoft didn’t comment on any of these rumors, but it’s likely that even though the devices could be announced soon, they won’t ship just yet. The Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 with Intel Core Ultra CPUs should ship first in April. The models with the Microsoft-customized Snapdragon X Elite chip should ship a month later in June.

As for the changes in the software powering these devices, it’s believed Microsoft is working up a ton of AI features in Windows 11 to be delivered in the Windows 11 24H2 update for this year. Though not all PCs will get the features or might not have them right away, there’s a bunch of things that you’ll be able to enjoy on new laptops with Intel Core Ultra and Snapdragon chips.

The flagship experience includes a new AI Explorer app that can help you get into your workflows and jump into your projects more easily by pulling the information on your PC. This is in addition to Copilot, as well as the upscaling features for video games and an updated version of Windows Studio effects.

