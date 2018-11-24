The madness of Black Friday has passed. You’re slowly recovering from a turkey, booze, and family Thanksgiving overload. What better time to indulge in a spot of bargain hunting? There are some astounding deals to be had on the best smartphones, whether you’re shopping for a new iPhone, a flagship Android phone, or something more affordable.
This is a great time to buy a new phone. All the top manufacturers have shown their hands, and we don’t expect any noteworthy new arrivals until a few weeks into 2019. You’ll also find some seriously tempting deep discounts that will help your budget stretch quite a bit further than usual.
We have been diligently trawling through the offers, cross-checking with our smartphone expertise, and filtering out the ones that aren’t worth bothering with to bring you the absolute cream of the crop. Get ready to spend as we burn a hole in your pocket with the best Cyber Monday smartphone deals.
Looking to find more of the best deals beyond smartphones? You need to check out our Cyber Monday deals pages.
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Best Apple iPhone Deals
Apple’s smartphones are among the best available, but they don’t usually come cheap. If you’re after a new iPhone then Black Friday is a great time of year for you, thanks to a range of discounts.
Apple iPhone 6S Plus 32GB$300 $549
YOU SAVE $249
If the iPhone 6 deal dissapears, this deal on an iPhone 6S Plus is still very compelling.
Apple iPhone XR
YOU SAVE $750
A free iPhone XR, but you need to take a second line and monthly payment plan with T-Mobile and trade in an eligible device (iPhone 6S or later) to get this deal.
Apple iPhone 6 32GB$99 $150
YOU SAVE $51
The iPhone 6 is still a remarkably powerful iPhone, and at a price like this, is just about impossible to resist. They won’t last long, though!
Apple iPhone XR$600 $750
YOU SAVE $150
Pick up Apple’s affordable iPhone XR with a 24-month Sprint contract, and it’s even more affordable.
Apple iPhone XS$850 $1000
YOU SAVE $150
Pick up Apple’s flagship iPhone with a 24-month Sprint contract and save yourself $150.
Apple iPhone XS Max$950 $1100
YOU SAVE $150
Pick up Apple’s largest iPhone with a 24-month Sprint contract and save yourself $150.