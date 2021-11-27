Best Cyber Monday iPhone Deals 2021: Get Started Early

Black Friday is over for another year, but the biggest Cyber Monday iPhone deals are just getting started. If you missed Black Friday, then Cyber Monday is still here to save you some cash. If you’re thinking about getting a new iOS mobile device, with supply shortages and supply chain backlogs threatening to extend shipping times this holiday season, it’s a good idea to get your shopping done as soon as possible by taking advantage of the biggest Cyber Monday phone deals.

If you don’t want to spend hours sorting through online stores and carriers to find the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals, though — time is money, after all — then look no further. We’ve already taken care of the hard part to bring you this hand-picked list of the best Cyber Monday deals available right now on iPhones and iPhone accessories.

Today’s best Cyber Monday iPhone deals

Verizon iPhone Deals — <strong>Up to $1,000 back with trade-in,</strong> plus $800 when you switch carriers

AT&T iPhone Deals — Up to $1,000 back with trade-in

T-Mobile iPhone Deals — Up to $1,000 back with trade-in

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 (Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint/T-Mobile) — <strong>Up to $700 off with trade-in from Apple</strong>

Apple iPhone SE 2020 (Verizon) — <strong>Free with new unlimited line,</strong> was $400

Apple Store Refurbished iPhones (Various Models) — Up to $410 off

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals — unlocked

Apple just dropped the iPhone 13 at its September event, following its normal annual release cycle. It’s the best iPhone to buy if you want the latest and greatest, even if there aren’t huge differences between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. Just like last year’s iPhone 12 stable, the iPhone 13 comes in four flavors: The standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13, the compact 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, the upgraded 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and the premium 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max. For our money, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are the easiest to recommend to the vast majority of people. Most of the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals are for carrier-locked models, but you can get $100 to $700 off of an unlocked unit from Apple if you trade-in — no contracts or data plans required.

Apple iPhone 11 — up to $700 off with trade-in from Apple

The oldest iPhones we recommend that are still good performers are the 2019 models. The 2019 iPhone lineup included the 6.1-inch iPhone 11, 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro, and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max, which all featured similar internal hardware built on the A13 Bionic chipset. However, following the introduction of the iPhone 12 range, Apple discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max while keeping the iPhone 11 as a cheaper flagship alternative. You’ll still be able to find the previous Pro generation, though, and discontinued iPhones are a great way to score a great phone at a lower price. In fact, you can potentially get one for free from Apple if you have a device to trade in.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals — contract

Apple iPhone 12 (Verizon) — Buy one, get one free up to $700 with unlimited plan, plus $800 when you switch carriers

Apple iPhone XR (Straight Talk Prepaid) — <strong>$249,</strong> was $349

In the spring of 2020, Apple added the 2nd-generation 4.7-inch iPhone SE to the 13th-generation iPhone stable. It features the same A13 Bionic chip as the iPhone 11 — but inside an iPhone 8 body — and represents a very affordable alternative to the flagship models. It currently stands as the cheapest new iPhone you can buy, so if you like smaller phones, it’s a good pick and a cheaper alternative to the iPhone 12 Mini and 13 Mini. It’s already the cheapest new iPhone you can buy with a $400 retail price, but as part of Verizon’s deals, you can sign up for an unlimited plan and get the iPhone SE for free.

In 2020, Apple again rolled out four devices for the 14th iPhone generation. These include the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, which stand as the more affordable flagships, alongside the more premium iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models. These all run on the A14 Bionic chipset and feature a return to the classic squared-off design that we haven’t seen since the days of the iPhone 4, along with some other upgrades such as enhanced camera modules. Verizon is giving you $600 back when you buy an iPhone 12 on an unlimited plan — no trade-in required — along with a $1,000 gift card for switching carriers. If you want to go smaller, then you can get the iPhone 12 Mini for free with an unlimited plan — since it retails for $600, the rebate covers the whole cost — but you won’t be eligible for the gift card.

There aren’t a ton of the 2018 iPhone XS-series handsets floating around anymore, having been discontinued by Apple, but you can still find the budget-friendly iPhone XR on offer from various prepaid carriers if you want something even cheaper than the 2020 iPhone SE — and thankfully without those big “jaw and chin” bezels that the iPhone SE still has that harken back to the iPhone 8. The iPhone XR looks nicely modern with its 6.1-inch display, but it’s even more attractive with this $299 price tag, and with Straight Talk Wireless prepaid, you’re not getting roped into a plan that makes you pay for what you don’t need. If you’re wondering how it stacks up to other cheap iPhones, check out our iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone XR hands-on comparison.

Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals — accessories

Apple MagSafe Charger — $32, was $39

With the iPhone 12 series, Apple introduced the MagSafe feature, a built-in magnetic attachment in the back of the phone. This allows the phone to “snap” onto wireless charging pads and other accessories for secure wireless charging. This is the official Apple MagSafe charging pad, and it works with all wireless charging-compatible iPhones (even those without the MagSafe feature) from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 13, as well as AirPods. Cyber Monday iPhone deals and sales knock it down to a great price if you’re tired of messing with cables and want to upgrade to a proper wireless charging pad.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — $119, was $159

AirPods aren’t exactly iPhone-specific accessories, but let’s face it: If you have an iPhone, you need a good pair of buds to match. The AirPods are simple and straightforward, and they’re still our favorite budget true wireless earbuds for iOS users. More good news is that they’re much cheaper than they were when they first dropped, and alongside these Cyber Monday iPhone deals, you can score a pair of second-gen Apple AirPods for just $119 — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen for these great in-ear headphones.

Apple iPhone Cases (Various Models) — Up to 50% off at Verizon

Apple iPhones are well-built, but you still want to keep your new phone looking shiny with a good case. Hunting down the right one can quickly become a time-consuming chore, though, since there are literally thousands of these things for sale on the internet. Ahead of Cyber Monday, Verizon has more than a hundred iPhone cases on sale for up to $50 off. These discounted cases are available for a bunch of different iPhone models and come in myriad different styles, so you’re sure to find something to pair with that new iPhone you have coming.

