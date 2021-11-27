Best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo Deals 2021: Early offers today

Black Friday is now history, but you now you can take advantage of some of this year’s best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals. We’ve seen some of the best Cyber Monday deals for Echo products, with savings of as much as $50 on certain devices. Echo smart speakers, smart displays, and other Echo products are helpful because of the conveniences that they provide to our daily lives. Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals will never be better this year. You shouldn’t take too much time deciding which Echo device to purchase, since stock will sell out. If you see a deal you like, finalize your purchase immediately.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) — $45, was $85

Affordable price, but packed with features

Doesn’t take up much space

Doubles as a security camera

Protects your privacy

Our second-generation Amazon Echo Show 5 review tags the product as the best budget smart display because it packs a lot of features inside its small frame. You can ask Alexa to do a lot of things that utilize the 5.5-inch screen, such as play content from different streaming services, check your calendar for upcoming events, make video calls, and set alarms with matching news updates or weather forecasts when you wake up. There’s also the option to use the pictures in your Amazon Photos or on Facebook to turn the smart display into a rotating digital frame. Because it doesn’t take up a lot of space, you can place the Echo Show 5 beside your bed, on the kitchen countertop, on a table in the living room, or anywhere else you think you’d be able to maximize its functions and its 1.65-inch speaker driver.

The Echo Show 5 features an upgraded 2MP camera, which does much more than enable video calls. With the Drop In feature, you can use the camera to look inside your home when you’re away for your peace of mind. You can also set up the Alexa Guard feature for free, which will send you mobile alerts if the smart display hears sounds such as a smoke alarm going off or glass breaking. The device, however, promises to protect your privacy, with multiple layers of protection such as a button to disable the microphone and camera, and a physical camera shutter so you can block it any time you prefer.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids (2nd gen) — $50, was $95

Designed for children

Filters content

Prevents shopping

Comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription

The Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is the company’s first smart display that’s built for kids, following the success of Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, which is a child-centric version of the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker. When comparing the Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 5 Kids Edition, there are no differences between the smart displays when it comes to their design and dimensions, with a 5.5-inch touchscreen and weight of just about 14 ounces. The primary purpose of purchasing the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is to take advantage of the parent-child functions that Amazon included in the device, using the Alexa digital assistant.

Alexa functions as a digital babysitter in the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition, as it filters the content that children view on the smart display, delivers kid-friendly answers, and prevents shopping of any kind so that there won’t be any surprises on the parents’ credit cards. More parental controls may be added through the Alexa app, such as setting daily time limits for device usage, and there’s also the option of reviewing all of your child’s activities on the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition through the app’s Parental Dashboard. Every purchase of the Echo Show 5 Kids Edition also comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, for access to a treasure trove of child-appropriate videos, audiobooks, games, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st gen) — $60, was $110

Tap into your favorite Alexa skills

Large 8-inch HD screen for watching videos

Make video calls to other Amazon smart displays

Different purposes depending on location

The first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 was released in 2019, but two years later, it’s still a perfectly capable smart display that will provide various conveniences to your household with the help of the best Alexa skills. It comes with an 8-inch HD screen and stereo sound, so it’s perfect as an entertainment hub as you can ask Alexa to update you with the latest movie trailers, play your favorite shows, and launch podcasts. You can also use the smart display as a digital frame, with Alexa pulling images from your Amazon Photos account and rotating them on the device’s screen. The device will also let you reach out to friends and family members who have the Alexa app on their smartphones or any Echo smart display through video calls, and make announcements to all other Echo Show 8 displays inside your home.

With Alexa, you can use voice commands not just to control the Echo Show 8, but also other connected smart-home devices around your house, such as security cameras, smart lights, and smart thermostats. You can even ask Alexa to create morning routines so that you can start each day with your preferred settings and functions from these devices. The smart displays may be placed anywhere, such as in the kitchen where they can show you the ingredients and instructions of recipes, in your home office where it can remind you of your to-do lists, and even near the door so you can check navigation information before you head out.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd gen) — $70, was $120

Active noise cancellation

Customizable, comfortable fit

Fast-charging feature

Maximizes Alexa’s functions

If you’re planning to purchase wireless earbuds, you can’t go wrong with the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds. You’ll enjoy dynamic audio with premium speakers that deliver crisp and balanced sound, with an active noise-cancellation feature and a sealed in-ear design combining to prevent external sounds from disturbing you while you watch your favorite shows or listen to your personal playlists. The secure fit is customizable, so you can wear the wireless earbuds for several hours without sacrificing comfort. You can actually do that because Amazon promises up to five hours of playback on a single charge, with up to a total of 15 hours when including the juice from the charging case. Just 15 minutes of charging will provide up to two hours of usage, so even if the battery gets depleted, they won’t be out of your ears for long.

Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds roundup tags the Amazon Echo Buds 2 as the top option for fans of Amazon’s Alexa, as they provide hands-free access to the popular digital assistant. They’re smaller and lighter compared to the first-generation Amazon Echo Buds, with amazing call quality so you can clearly hear what everyone’s saying during online meetings. The wireless earbuds also work with the Alexa app for functions such as streaming music and reading audiobooks from Amazon’s Audible service. You don’t have to take your smartphone out of your pocket, as you can ask Alexa to make calls, set reminders, and search for information, all through voice commands.

