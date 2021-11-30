Time is running out to take advantage of the fantastic Cyber Monday deals at Amazon. Here are twelve of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still shop today, including an incredible television that’s on our list of the best Cyber Monday TV deals.

Today’s best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon Smart Plug with Alexa — $15, was $25

Why Buy

Alexa-compatible smart plug

Set up schedules and control the plug remotely

Configure and control using the Alexa mobile app

Easy setup: Just plug-it-in and connect to Wi-Fi

Are you an Alexa home? This smart plug allows you to turn any outlet into a smart, voice-enabled one and works seamlessly with Alexa. You can turn on and off lights, fans, appliances, and much more, all with simple voice commands. You can also set the outlet to operate on a schedule, like if you want lights to turn on automatically while you’re on vacation. No additional smart hub is required to use the plug, and all settings are configured through the Amazon Alexa app. Just plug it in, connect it to your 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi, open the Alexa app, and go!

Usually, a single plug is $25, but Amazon is offering them for $15 with free shipping and free returns. That’s such a good price, you can stock up on multiple plugs all at once, and liven up your entire home, without breaking the bank!

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) — $20, was $40

Why Buy

Compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in

Shop, listen, play music, control smart home devices, and much more using only your voice

Connect with other devices to take hands-free calls

Dedicate mic-off button allows you to protect your family’s privacy

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s compact smart speaker with the Alexa voice assistant built-in. It plays music, podcasts, audiobooks, and you can also route calls to the speakers as a hands-free device. Alexa will help you do just about anything, as well. You can control smart home devices — connected through the Alexa app — ask questions, shop or browse Amazon, listen to the news, and so much more. Everything is accessible through voice commands, as well. Just call out to Alexa to get things done. Alexa skills allow you to customize the experience even further, by connecting other apps and services to complete various tasks. For example, Alexa can track your fitness stats and goals, play games with you, and so on. A dedicated mic-off button allows you to protect your privacy, precisely when you want to.

Normally $40, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is available for $20 with free Prime shipping, right now.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 32GB (Lockscreen Ad-Supported) — $45, was $90

Why Buy

Choose your favorite color, with four available

Alexa built-in for voice controls and more

Double the storage, 30% faster performance, and 20% longer battery life

Includes USB-C for easier and faster charging

Built for entertainment, browsing, and more, this Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet comes with an 8-inch HD touchscreen display, and double the storage of previous generations. You can also insert a microSD card, up to 1TB, if you need additional space for media. Under the hood is 2GB of RAM and a 2.0GHz quad-core processor for excellent performance. Depending on usage, it will last for up to 12 hours on a single charge with USB-C charging for both easier and faster-charging support. As it’s an Amazon tablet, it has Alexa built-in, the renowned voice assistant, to help you shop, answer questions, and so on.

Also Available:

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet 64GB (lockscreen ad-supported): $75, was $120 — VIEW DEAL

Amazon is offering its tablet for $45 with free shipping and free returns, for the ad-supported model — they show up on the lock screen. You’re saving $45 with this deal, which would normally set you back $90.

Instant Pot Crisp 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid — $100, was $150

Why Buy

Nine functions, one device

Large capacity serves a whole family and then some

One-touch cooking programs make it easy to cook exactly the way you want

Includes swappable air fryer lid and sealing ring

Even with so many Cyber Monday Instant Pot deals out there, none quite compare to this one at Amazon, which comes with an air fryer lid. It already has a lid, of course, but you can swap between the standard and the air fryer lid, depending on how you want to cook your food! This Instant Pot also covers 9 different functions, with one-touch program buttons to select precisely how you want your food to be prepared. Whether you’re pressure cooking, slow cooking, frying, roasting, baking, broiling, or any of the other modes, this system has you covered! It holds up to 6 quarts at a time, enough to feed a large family with food leftover. It’s also super easy to use, keep clean, and energy-efficient.

Usually the Instant Pot Crisp would cost you $150, but it’s on sale right now for $100 with free shipping and free returns at Amazon. That’s good for over $50 off, and this is an Amazon exclusive Cyber Monday offer!

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-quart, 6-in-1, and 2-Basket Air Fryer — $130, was $180

Why Buy

Large 8-quart capacity with two separate 4-quart baskets

Handles six functions including air frying, roasting, and more

Baskets and crisper plates are dishwasher-safe

Produces 75% less fat than traditional air frying methods

Air fryers are phenomenal and offer a much healthier method of cooking than traditional deep fryers. However, they often have limited space, with a single basket, so if you’re frying multiple snacks or foods at a time it can take a while. This Ninja Foodi 8-quart Air Fryer includes two separate baskets — 4-quarts each — so you can cook two meals, or two snacks simultaneously. No more drudging away in the kitchen for hours if you have this bad boy! It can handle six different cooking functions, as well, such as air frying, air broiling, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. The baskets and crisper plates are dishwasher-safe, so when you’re done you can toss them into your dishwasher for a quick, stress-free clean!

What would normally cost you $180, now costs just $130 with free shipping and free returns through Amazon. Hurry, if you want one of these awesome dual-zone air fryers!

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum — $138, was $230

Why Buy

Super slim and sleek design to glide effortlessly under furniture

Cleans for up to 100 minutes on hardwood floors

Anti-scratch tempered glass top

Includes remote control and charging base

You didn’t think we’d leave out the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals, did you? We had to include at least one. This RoboVac from Eufy by Anker offers 1300Pa of suction power, enough to clean hard floors and medium-pile carpets! It’s quiet while doing its job so it won’t wake sleeping babes. Plus, it can run for up to 100 minutes total on hardwood floors before it needs to return to its dock to charge. The anti-scratch tempered glass top won’t break or scuff easily, and the slim profile means it can reach places that most comparable robot vacuums cannot. It has multiple cleaning modes with automatic cleaning support so you can set and forget. The large dust box holds 0.6-liters of dirt and debris, so you don’t have to empty it after every use.

This vacuum normally costs $230, which is on par with most comparable robot vacuums. However, it’s on sale for Cyber Monday, and you can grab it for $138 with free shipping and free returns at Amazon. That’s one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a long while, especially for something that can free up a lot of your time.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11-inch Laptop — $160, was $320

Why Buy

Boots in seconds

360-degree convertible hinge swaps between traditional laptop and tablet

Up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge

64GB of eMMC storage with 4GB of RAM for performance

Chromebooks used to get a bad rap, which is unfortunate, because they’re excellent machines, especially if you want portability and performance while browsing or doing some work. There is a difference between a Chromebook and a laptop, so be sure to take note! This 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook features an HD display with a native resolution of 1366 x 768, that’s an ultra-responsive 10-point touchscreen. Since it can swap between a traditional laptop to a tablet-style device, that’s a big deal. You can use it in tablet mode to take notes, play games, and much more. Inside is a MediaTek MT8173c processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It also takes a standard SD card if you need more storage space. A 720P webcam on the front allows you to make video calls, or join Zoom meetings, with a clear feed.

Normally $320, this gorgeous white Chromebook is available for just $160 with free shipping and free returns. Act soon, these are selling out fast!

New Apple AirPods Pro – $170, was $249

Why Buy

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks outside noise

Transparency mode allows you to remain aware of your surroundings

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and adaptive equalizer

Sweat and water-resistant design

The latest refresh of the Apple AirPods Pro includes a bevy of smart and convenient features that make them super easy to use. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks out ambient noise, while the Transparency Mode still keeps you fully aware of your surroundings. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking and an adaptive equalizer optimizes the audio to match your ears. What’s more, they’re sweat and water-resistant so you can wear them while working out, running, and in the rain, just fine. They provide up to 6 hours of listening time, per earbud, which stretches up to 30 hours total with the charging case.

Right now, the Apple AirPods Pro are just $170 with free shipping at Amazon, a discount of over $79!

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch – $200, was $300

Why Buy

Advanced health and body tracking features

Built-in GPS for tracking runs, hikes, bike rides, and more

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built-in

Up to six days of battery life with a days-worth after just a 12-minute charge

While there are a bunch of Fitbit deals happening today, this one includes the brand’s titular smartwatch with advanced health and fitness tracking. Generally, there are fitness bands, and then there are smartwatches, with little crossover, but the Fitbit Sense is both. It comes in a few different colors, all on sale, by the way, so you can choose your favorite. The battery life is exceptional, lasting up to 6 days on a single charge, maybe even longer, and you can get a full day’s worth of use by charging for 12 minutes — when you need a quick boost. It features built-in GPS, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, ECG readings, as well as high, and low heart rate notifications. The on-wrist skin temperature sensor tracks your body’s stats at night too, so you know how well you sleep, what’s going on with your health, and so much more.

Normally $300, it’s on sale during Cyber Monday for $200 with free shipping and free returns. Grab it while it lasts!

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm with Green Aluminum Case and Clover Sport Band — $380, was $400

Why Buy

Always-on Retina display offers 20% more screen area than Series 6

Crack-resistant front crystal with an IP6X resistance rating

Measure in-depth health and body stats like ECG, blood oxygen, and more

Pairs seamlessly with iPhone

If you’re looking for the best Apple Watch Series 7 Cyber Monday deal, go no further than this one. This GPS-capable smartwatch comes with a green aluminum case and matching green sport band — there are some other colors on sale, though not necessarily for the same price. It offers Apple’s advanced health-tracking, to measure heart rate, ECG, blood oxygen, sleep patterns, and much more. It has an IP6X resistance rating, so it’s safe from dust and small debris and has a crack-resistant crystal face.

The beautiful Retina display is 20% bigger than the previous model, and stays on, all the time, without being a burden on the battery. Speaking of battery life, the Series 7 offers enough to last all day, but when you need to charge, it does so 33% faster than the Series 6 watches. Normally $400, this Series 7 Apple Watch is yours for just $380 with free shipping.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop — $685, was $840

Why Buy

Powerful, portable, impressive

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM

Full HD and LED-backlit 15.6-inch widescreen display with 144Hz refresh rate

Includes free upgrade to Windows 11

While Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals tend to be on the more expensive side of the scale, this one occupies a solid middle ground! It’s not so expensive that’s it’s a real challenge to justify an impulse buy, but it’s not so cheap that it sacrifices performance and power to bring down the price. It’s packed to the brim with excellent hardware, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM, which can run most modern games at medium to high settings. Also under the hood is a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB NVMe solid-state drive. Killer Ethernet E2600 and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 ensure you’re getting optimal speeds whether you’re connected to your router via wired or wireless channels. What’s more, it has the NitroSense UI built-in with a dedicated key so you can call it up anytime to adjust or view fan speeds, performance, system temperatures, and more.

The normal price for the Nitro 5 is $840, more in line with comparable gaming laptops. However, it’s on sale for Cyber Monday, right now, for $685 with free shipping and free returns at Amazon. That’s not just an awesome deal, knocking $155 off the normal price, but it’s going to be really tough to find its equivalent at any other retailer.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations