Best Cyber Monday Keurig Deals 2021: Early offers today

Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday deals are rolling out. These Cyber Monday Keurig deals are in stock and available. Major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, still have the best Cyber Monday Keurig deals and discounts available right now on must-have Keurig coffee makers. It’s the perfect opportunity to snag one of the best Keurig Cyber Monday deals of the year.

Best Cyber Monday Keurig deals 2021

Keurig K-Latte Single Serve K-Cup Coffee and Latte Maker — $60, was $90

Why buy:

Easy-to-clean milk frother included

Makes both brewed coffee and lattes

Brews multiple cup sizes

Energy-efficient design

Skip the line at Starbucks and start making your own lattes at home! The Keurig K-Latte Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee and Latte Maker is on sale now during the Cyber Monday Keurig deals at Best Buy. This coffee machine lets you make frothy, foamy, and delicious lattes at home from your favorite milk. Use the Shot button to get a concentrated shot of coffee to use in specialty drinks like lattes, mochas, breves, and more. The included milk frother lets you heat milk via steam while injecting it with air to make it light and frothy. This process works on both regular and alternative milks, including soy, almond, and oat milk. You can also add syrups and sauces, including caramel, chocolate, pumpkin spice, or cinnamon, to create your own flavored beverages at home.

Making lattes at home has never been so easy. This machine features a space-saving design that lets the frother base flip up when not in use to save you counter space. The simple button controls make it easy to make your lattes, americanos, and cappuccinos at home in no time at all. The energy-efficient design keeps your coffee maker from wasting energy during the day or when not in use. Find the coffee maker deal that’s right for you when you shop the Cyber Monday Keurig deals going on now.

Check Price

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker — $79, was $99

Why buy:

Brew a K-Cup and a carafe of ground coffee at the same time

Carafe can hold up to 12 cups of brewed coffee

Pause and Pour lets you pause the brew process to fill your cup

Energy-efficient features

Brew your coffee the way you want it. Whether you love flavored K-Cup pods or prefer traditional brewed ground coffee, this machine will work for everyone in your household. Ideal for homes with multiple coffee drinkers, this coffee maker lets you brew both ground coffee in the carafe and K-Cup pods at the same time. Featuring Pause and Pour technology, the carafe brewing can be temporarily paused to let you fill your cup mid-brew without making a mess. The K-Cup brewer can make a range of size cups, ranging from 8 to 12 ounces, so you can get the exact cup you want. Check it out during the Cyber Monday Keurig deals going on now at Walmart.

If you’re shopping for new homeowners or newlyweds this holiday season, this Keurig K-Duo coffee maker is the perfect gift. Able to brew individual cups or large carafes, everyone will be able to get the beverage they want without having to wait. Get the Keurig K-duo Essentials deal you’ve been waiting for on sale now at Walmart during the Cyber Monday Keurig deals.

Check Price

Keurig K-Classic K50 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $79, was $130

Why buy:

Convenience of single-serve coffee

Preference controls: You can select cup size and brewing strength

Time-savings: Easily refillable water reservoir

Safety: Shuts off automatically, so you don’t leave it on all day

Even the most basic Keurig K-Cup single-serve coffee maker has tons of benefits, especially the time-saving cost consciousness of brewing only what you need, when you need it. The Keurig K-Classic K50 adds a lot more to the experience. First off, you can select between 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce brews, depending on your cup’s size and preference. You can also adjust the strength the way you like it. And you can save steps (and spills) by filling the removable 48-ounce water reservoir at the sink instead of needing to pour water into the machine for each cup. The K50 also shuts off automatically, so you won’t leave a hot appliance running when you’re out and about.

Check Price

Keurig K-Supreme Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — $155, was $169

Why buy:

Multi-stream technology extracts more flavor and aroma in every brew

Customize your cup for hot or iced coffee

Multiple brew sizes to make your cup as strong or weak as you like

Travel-mug friendly for cups up to 7 inches tall

If you’ve been missing the Keurig at your office while working from home, then you’re in luck. Right now, you can get a classic Keurig coffee maker to brew K-Cups at home during the Cyber Monday Keurig deals going on now. Brew your favorite flavored coffees on-demand using this coffee machine. Featuring multi-stream technology to give you the best flavor and aroma possible, this machine lets you brew cups in a range of sizes from 4 to 12 ounces, so you can make your coffee as strong or as weak as you like and get a perfect cup every time.

This coffee maker features programmable-favorites buttons and can save settings for up to three different users. It includes a 78-ounce removable reservoir for easy cleaning and fewer fill-ups and a travel-mug-friendly design that can accommodate cups and mugs up to 7 inches tall. The stainless steel wrap provides a sleek, modern look that will look attractive in any kitchen. Check out more of the best smart coffee makers on the market today to find a machine that’s compatible with your smart-home tech.

Check Price

