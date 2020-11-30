  1. Deals

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2020

A ton of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals have followed in the wake of Black Friday weekend, which means that right now is your best (and possibly final) chance before Christmas to grab a portable laptop that’s powerful enough to handle graphically intense games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, or even a more budget-friendly machine built for casual games like Fortnite and Minecraft. To make your search a bit easier, as well as to save you both time and money, we’ve rounded up all the very best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right here.

Bear in mind that these Cyber Monday laptop deals (and Cyber Monday deals in general) don’t last very long, even if stores are extending their sales through the week to keep up with the recent surge in online shopping. If a deep discount catches your eye, it might go out of stock if you tarry before hitting the “buy now” button, so act fast — and consider grabbing a new keyboard, mouse, or router to go with it, too.

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

Some of the hottest sales today are an Alienware M15 R3 deal and a Dell G3 15 deal. See more discounts below:

WITH REBATE
Expires soon

Gigabyte Aorus 5 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,149 $1,499
Gigabyte's high-end gaming laptop packs a real punch thanks to its RTX 2060 graphics, speedy performance, and spacious storage for all your games and apps. Great power from a great brand.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$599 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

HP OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD

$850 $1,250
With what might be the best mid-range GPU and a boosted 16GB of RAM, this gorgeous (but understated) HP Omen 15 gaming laptop will handle the latest games for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Lenovo Legion Y540 Nvidia RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop

$949 $1,299
Equipped with a Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM, this beefy Legion gaming laptop will handle all your gaming needs with ease.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

MSI GF75 Thin 17.3” Laptop + Free MSI Urban Raider Backpack & MSI M99 Mouse

$799 $999
The MSI GF75 is the perfect entry level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package.
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$800 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

HP Omen 15z Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$649 $1,000
The updated HP Omen 15 is one of the best budget gaming laptops thanks to its great hardware, solid build quality, and smooth 15-inch 1080p display that's the perfect size for gaming on the go.
Buy at HP
Expires soon

HP Pavilion 15-Inch Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $700
The HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a fast SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Asus TUF 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$849 $1,099
The Asus TUF brand is known for reliability. This laptop is for gamers on the go who need a laptop that is durable while still outperforming the competition.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Acer Predator Helios 300 (Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,200 $1,450
With an RTX 2060 GPU, this laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the Predator Helios 300 can tackle it all with ease.
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

ASUS ROG Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$799 $999
This laptop is all about letting you work and play in comfort without sacrificing performance. It's lightweight but still packs a punch with its Ryzen CPU and beefy GTX 16-series graphics.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Gateway Creator Series Gaming Laptop (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$699 $999
Get the most out of your games with the Gateway Creator 15-inch laptop, offering superb performance at this price with a 120Hz display and RTX 20-series GPU. Includes 1 month of Xbox Game Pass for PC.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, Radeon RX 5600M, 512GB SSD)

$850 $1,050
The Dell G5 15 gaming laptop is a decent mid-range option that offers the performance you need with a Radeon RX 5600M GPU and a 144Hz display at an affordable price.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

MSI GF65 Thin GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop

$957 $979
This laptop is perfect for gamers who aren't ready to jump on the RTX bandwagon yet. With its 120hz IPS display you wont miss a second of the action.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti)

$1,300 $1,600
This gaming laptop blends power and modern design. You can't go wrong with its full HD, thin bezel display and its six-core, 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Lenovo Ideapad L340

$700 $900
The IdeaPad L340 is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With the GeForce GTX 1650 and Intel's 9th gen processor, you'll be able to play basic games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Microsoft
Expires soon

Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,599 $1,999
With an RTX 2070 Super graphics card, 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, and beefy 1TB SSD, the Legion 7 is for gamers who want a laptop that will last them for years to come.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070)

$2,100 $2,300
Coming in right below $2,000, this Razer Blade 15 pairs a Core i7 GPU with the superb GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and a gorgeous 4K display. It's the last gaming laptop you need to buy for a very long time.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop

$2,200 $3,450
It's a well-known fact that Alienware is a world-class gaming brand, and if you want a gaming laptop that crushes some desktops in every department, the Alienware m15 R2 is a beast in its own league.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 2060 GPU)

$1,450 $1,800
Looking for style alongside performance? The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has that and then some with its colorful and customizable backlit keyboard and a ninth-gen Intel Core i7 processor.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Acer Predator Triton 300 (GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q)

$1,229 $1,599
This gaming laptop packs the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max Q in a thin and light frame. It's Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and FHD display also mean your games will play buttery smooth.
Buy at Microsoft
Expires soon

Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,400 $1,700
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte Aorus 15-inch gaming laptop. With specs like these, this will be the last gaming laptop you need to buy for a long, long time.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Acer Nitro 5 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$799 $1,099
The Acer Nitro 5 paires a 15-inch 144Hz IPS display with superb hardware that's easily capable of running the latest AAA titles at high settings -- and it's a downright steal at this price.
Buy at Walmart
WITH REBATE + CODE '4STUDENT'
Expires soon

MSI GL75 Leopard 17.3" Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$1,400 $1,499
MSI is well-known for its gaming rep, and this laptop backs that up with its excellent performance and solid build quality. With a high-end GPU and i7 CPU, laggy gaming will be a thing of the past
Buy at Newegg
Expires soon

MSI GS75 Stealth 10SF-609 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,849 $2,099
If you want a no-compromises gaming laptop, this should be high up your list. With tons of memory, a powerful processor, and a great GPU, you can game to your heart's content.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop

$1,600 $2,250
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the Alienware m15 R3 gaming laptop is exactly that, jam-packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$2,400 $2,600
The Razer Blade 15 — with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER Max-Q graphics card — is a portable powerhouse for any gaming nomad to play hardcore anywhere.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop

$1,000 $1,390
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 15 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Dell
Expires soon

Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Gaming Laptop

$1,500 $1,800
It's not as gaming-focused as its larger siblings, but if you want a sleek and powerful duty-grade laptop that can still game, the 13-inch Razer Blade Stealth gives the MacBook a run for its money.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Asus ROG 17 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,499 $1,699
With its big display, gamers can find themselves completely immersed in the Asus ROG 17 laptop. You're in store for vivid visuals, fast graphics, and great performance in a sleek and stylish package.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

HP Pavilion 16 Gaming Laptop

$800 $1,059
With an Intel Core i7 processor and GTX 1650 Ti graphics, this gaming laptop will tackle everything you throw at it. The mid-range laptop is also affordable, compared to others on sale this holiday.
Buy at Microsoft
Expires soon

MSI GE75 Raider 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,499 $2,799
Tired of being held back by your old laptop? Try this offering. With a top-of-the-line graphics card and a ton of RAM, high-end gameplay will be a reality -- now and in the future.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a gaming laptop

You naturally want to stretch your dollar as far as you can (and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are the best way to do it), so it’s a good idea to have in mind some hardware specs, features, and even specific models you want before your bargain hunt begins. We recommend taking a look at our list of the best gaming laptops or best gaming laptops under $1,000 to check out the top options.

Last-generation models get the biggest discounts during these sales, but carefully consider whether these are worth getting: Buying something old that does not last very long is not much of a deal, regardless of its price. For hardware, stick with AMD Ryzen CPUs, 9th- to 11th-generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia 16- and 20-series GPUs, AMD Radeon 500 and 5000 series GPUs, and between 8 and 32GB of RAM (16GB is the sweet spot). Don’t focus on what’s under the hood to the point of ignoring the screen: You ideally want a gaming laptop with an IPS display panel that will deliver the most color accuracy and the best viewing angles. Boosted refresh rates of 120Hz or more are also nice to see, and these are increasingly common, even on sub-$1,000 laptops.

As far as specific models, some of the best gaming pc brands and lineups to keep an eye on are the Razer Blade and Blade Stealth, Dell G5 and G3, Lenovo Legion, Asus ROG and TUF, HP Pavilion and Omen, Acer Predator, MSI G-series, and Alienware, to name a handful. Any Cyber Monday gaming laptops you find from these makers are likely to be capable, well-designed, and sturdily built PCs so long as they’re packed with up-to-date hardware. Beyond that, you’ll have to make a decision on what you need as far as screen sizes, storage space, and value-added features (such as displays with higher resolutions or refresh rates).

How much should you spend on a gaming laptop?

Gaming laptops almost always cost more than your standard notebook fare. Prices over $1,000 are standard, and if you need really top-notch parts, it is not unusual to go over the $2,000 mark. That is why it is important to understand what you need from a gaming laptop before spending your hard-earned cash.

The most important component when it comes to gaming is the graphics card (GPU). This is what you should focus on when buying a gaming laptop, and don’t be afraid to spend more if it means getting a GPU that meets your needs (make sure to read our gaming laptop reviews to see what you should be going for). Those reviews should give you an idea of what sort of performance you get when you spend a certain amount of money, which in turn helps you set a budget.

Are any gaming laptop deals too good to be true?

Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to buy a gaming laptop, and that means deals galore. However, with so many deals and discounts doing the rounds, some are better than others. Some retailers slash the prices on old or outdated devices, so while a deal with a huge price cut may look tempting, you need to ensure it is right for you. Has it had good reviews? Is it years old and will it struggle to keep up with your demands? And even if it has had a huge discount, is it still within your budget? Make sure to check all of these things before pulling the trigger.

Another thing to be aware of is the high-pressure tactics some retailers use to coax people to buy. You may see countdown timers or warnings that other shoppers are ready to buy the device you are looking at. Don’t fall for these tricks — if a deal is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other shoppers have it in their baskets. Take the time to find the right deal (the page you are reading right now will help!) and you will be much happier.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

