A ton of Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals have followed in the wake of Black Friday weekend, which means that right now is your best (and possibly final) chance before Christmas to grab a portable laptop that’s powerful enough to handle graphically intense games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, or even a more budget-friendly machine built for casual games like Fortnite and Minecraft. To make your search a bit easier, as well as to save you both time and money, we’ve rounded up all the very best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right here.
Bear in mind that these Cyber Monday laptop deals (and Cyber Monday deals in general) don’t last very long, even if stores are extending their sales through the week to keep up with the recent surge in online shopping. If a deep discount catches your eye, it might go out of stock if you tarry before hitting the “buy now” button, so act fast — and consider grabbing a new keyboard, mouse, or router to go with it, too.
Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
Some of the hottest sales today are an Alienware M15 R3 deal and a Dell G3 15 deal. See more discounts below:
Gigabyte Aorus 5 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,149
Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$599
HP OMEN 15 Gaming Laptop - AMD Ryzen 7, 8GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti, 512GB SSD$850
Lenovo Legion Y540 Nvidia RTX 2060 Gaming Laptop$949
MSI GF75 Thin 17.3” Laptop + Free MSI Urban Raider Backpack & MSI M99 Mouse$799
HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle$800
HP Omen 15z Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5, GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$649
HP Pavilion 15-Inch Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$450
Asus TUF 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 2060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$849
Acer Predator Helios 300 (Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,200
ASUS ROG Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$799
Gateway Creator Series Gaming Laptop (Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$699
Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB RAM, Radeon RX 5600M, 512GB SSD)$850
MSI GF65 Thin GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop$957
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti)$1,300
Lenovo Ideapad L340$700
Lenovo Legion 7 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$1,599
Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070)$2,100
Alienware m15 R2 Gaming Laptop$2,200
Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (RTX 2060 GPU)$1,450
Acer Predator Triton 300 (GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q)$1,229
Gigabyte Aorus Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,400
Acer Nitro 5 15 Gaming Laptop (Core i5, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)$799
MSI GL75 Leopard 17.3" Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 1TB HDD)$1,400
MSI GS75 Stealth 10SF-609 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,849
Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop$1,600
Razer Blade 15 (Intel i7-10875H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$2,400
Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop$1,000
Razer Blade Stealth 13 GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Gaming Laptop$1,500
Asus ROG 17 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Super, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,499
HP Pavilion 16 Gaming Laptop$800
MSI GE75 Raider 17.3-inch Laptop (Intel i7, RTX 2080 Super, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)$2,499
How to choose a gaming laptop
You naturally want to stretch your dollar as far as you can (and Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals are the best way to do it), so it’s a good idea to have in mind some hardware specs, features, and even specific models you want before your bargain hunt begins. We recommend taking a look at our list of the best gaming laptops or best gaming laptops under $1,000 to check out the top options.
Last-generation models get the biggest discounts during these sales, but carefully consider whether these are worth getting: Buying something old that does not last very long is not much of a deal, regardless of its price. For hardware, stick with AMD Ryzen CPUs, 9th- to 11th-generation Intel Core CPUs, Nvidia 16- and 20-series GPUs, AMD Radeon 500 and 5000 series GPUs, and between 8 and 32GB of RAM (16GB is the sweet spot). Don’t focus on what’s under the hood to the point of ignoring the screen: You ideally want a gaming laptop with an IPS display panel that will deliver the most color accuracy and the best viewing angles. Boosted refresh rates of 120Hz or more are also nice to see, and these are increasingly common, even on sub-$1,000 laptops.
As far as specific models, some of the best gaming pc brands and lineups to keep an eye on are the Razer Blade and Blade Stealth, Dell G5 and G3, Lenovo Legion, Asus ROG and TUF, HP Pavilion and Omen, Acer Predator, MSI G-series, and Alienware, to name a handful. Any Cyber Monday gaming laptops you find from these makers are likely to be capable, well-designed, and sturdily built PCs so long as they’re packed with up-to-date hardware. Beyond that, you’ll have to make a decision on what you need as far as screen sizes, storage space, and value-added features (such as displays with higher resolutions or refresh rates).
How much should you spend on a gaming laptop?
Gaming laptops almost always cost more than your standard notebook fare. Prices over $1,000 are standard, and if you need really top-notch parts, it is not unusual to go over the $2,000 mark. That is why it is important to understand what you need from a gaming laptop before spending your hard-earned cash.
The most important component when it comes to gaming is the graphics card (GPU). This is what you should focus on when buying a gaming laptop, and don’t be afraid to spend more if it means getting a GPU that meets your needs (make sure to read our gaming laptop reviews to see what you should be going for). Those reviews should give you an idea of what sort of performance you get when you spend a certain amount of money, which in turn helps you set a budget.
Are any gaming laptop deals too good to be true?
Cyber Monday is one of the best times of the year to buy a gaming laptop, and that means deals galore. However, with so many deals and discounts doing the rounds, some are better than others. Some retailers slash the prices on old or outdated devices, so while a deal with a huge price cut may look tempting, you need to ensure it is right for you. Has it had good reviews? Is it years old and will it struggle to keep up with your demands? And even if it has had a huge discount, is it still within your budget? Make sure to check all of these things before pulling the trigger.
Another thing to be aware of is the high-pressure tactics some retailers use to coax people to buy. You may see countdown timers or warnings that other shoppers are ready to buy the device you are looking at. Don’t fall for these tricks — if a deal is not right for you, it doesn’t matter how many other shoppers have it in their baskets. Take the time to find the right deal (the page you are reading right now will help!) and you will be much happier.
