Black Friday has officially come to a close, and the Cyber Monday deals have started. We’ve tracked down the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals you can still shop today. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest AirPods possible, some shiny new AirPods Pro, or even the high-end AirPods Max, you can save some serious cash when making a purchase with these Cyber Monday AirPods deals.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case — $119, was $159

Why Buy:

Cheapest AirPods option

Voice-activated Siri

Convenient charging method for all day listening

Pairs well with iPhones and MacBooks

If you’re not sure which AirPods to buy, the originals are a reliable choice. The Apple AirPods with Charging Case is an ideal inexpensive solution for Apple owners, especially while they’re $40 off right now at Amazon for Cyber Monday. That makes them just $119 right now for a limited time only. For the price, you get easy setup with all your Apple devices, Siri support, and simple-to-use controls.

Just because these are the cheapest Cyber Monday AirPods deal doesn’t mean they’re completely stripped down. Take them out of the case, put them in your ears, and the AirPods will connect to your phone automatically (after you pair them for the first time). You can still use Siri through voice activation. Just say “Hey Siri,” and she’ll answer. You can connect two sets of AirPods to one phone if you want to listen with a friend.

The main difference between these AirPods and more expensive ones is the charging case. On the wired case model, like this one, you have to plug the charging case into an outlet with the usual lightning cable. Later models also gave you the option to charge through a wireless charging pad. If you don’t own a wireless charging pad, a good one will cost you a minimum of $20. Or you can stick with the wired charging case and save some cash.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) — $150, was $179

Why Buy:

Newest model of AirPods

Adaptive EQ adjusts the music based on head movements

Controls built into the stem of the earbuds

Wireless charging abilities

Editor’s note: To get the new lower price of $150, add the AirPods 3rd gen to your Amazon shopping cart — you’ll see the extra $20 discount applied during the checkout process.

The latest in AirPods, the AirPods (3rd generation), have got a modest $5 discount before Cyber Monday AirPods deals. We wouldn’t recommend holding out until the end of November in the hope of saving a few more bucks though — delivery times are getting longer by the day because they’re in such high demand. If you don’t want to miss out on getting the latest AirPods for the holidays, you’ll want to avoid any potential supply issues by shopping now.

Even though Apple is calling these the third generation of AirPods, they are really a hybrid of the original line of AirPods and AirPods Pro. AirPods 3 have fantastic features like spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, adaptive EQ, and improved battery life. They don’t have a silicone tip like the AirPods Pro do, but they do have a new shape based on the feedback Apple has gotten from their last round of “universal fit” earbuds.

Apple pulled the “pinch” controls from the Pro model over to the AirPods 3. That means that instead of activating Siri to control your music, you can simply pinch the tail of the AirPod. They upped the listening time to six hours on one charge instead of five on the AirPods 2. They are sweat- and water-resistant like the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case — $170, was $249

Why Buy:

Only earbud-style AirPods with noise cancelling

Adjustable silicon tips

MagSafe charging case

Most compact AirPods design

Our choice for the best true wireless earbuds for iPhone users, brand new Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Case are reduced by over $60 right now at Amazon. Working out at just under $200 makes them a really tempting Cyber Monday AirPods deal if you’re looking for the best mix of features at a great price.

This most obvious upgrade to the AirPods Pro is the silicone tip. New AirPods come with several tip sizes to fit various ears, and they are without a doubt more comfortable than the “universal fit” versions. The silicon tips also come off easily, making them much easier to clean. The AirPods Pro pioneered “pinch controls,” so you can pause your music and answer calls just by pinching the tail of the AirPod. No more scrambling to find your phone when you get a call.

The wireless case is Apple’s best. It has MagSafe technology for wireless charging. You can also use a regular charging pad that’s not specifically labeled as “MagSafe.” The design is more compact than the previous AirPods’ cases because the tails of the AirPods Pro are much smaller. The charging time and use-per-charge is similar to the AirPods 2 at around five hours of listening with up to 24 hours total with the charging case.

Apple AirPods Max — $429, was $549

Why Buy:

Over-ear style is more immersive

Stellar build quality and a comfortable design

Active Noise Cancelling

Transparency mode that rivals audiophile headphones

With $70 off the high-end Apple AirPods Max at Amazon, this is a great time to snap up some of the best headphones on the shelves at the discount. That works out at 13% off which really adds up when you’re talking about expensive headphones. For the money, you get a fantastic fit, exceptional sound quality, plus active noise cancellation for when you want to block out the world around you. This is one of the best Cyber Monday AirPods deals you could ask for.

In our review, we found these to be the most fun headphones available. Everything on them feels natural, weighty, and fun. The exaggerated knob used to control the volume feels fun to use and brings a satisfying sensory aspect. It even clicks as you turn it. The ear cups are made of metal and are also satisfyingly hefty — possibly a turnoff if you’re looking for headphones to wear for several hours at a time.

The active noise cancellation is top-notch. When you want to hear the person next to you, though, simply touch the oversized button next to the volume knob and you’ll switch to transparency mode. Suddenly it feels like you’re not wearing headphones at all. The noise-canceling and transparency modes rival the more traditional “audiophile” headphones like Sony’s WH-1000XM4s.

