Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals: iPad Air, iPad Pro, iPad Mini

If you missed out on Black Friday deals, today is officially your last chance to snap up the best Cyber Monday deals, before they’re gone for good. We’re seeing some amazing Cyber Monday iPad deals, with discounts on everything from the iPad Mini to the iPad Air, and some of the deals we saw on these tablets on Black Friday sold out fast. So there’s no time like right now to grab yourself a great deal. If you want to save some extra cash, you can grab a model from a few years ago — or if the newest and shiniest iPad is all you’ll settle for, don’t worry as it’s on sale too. If you’re not married to Apple as a manufacturer, you should browse our other Cyber Monday tablet deals as well. Don’t forget this is the last major sales event of the year, so if you order today, your new iPad should still arrive in time for the holidays.

Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad — $270 was $329

This is one of those Cyber Monday iPad deals you don’t want to miss. Digital Trends’ Adam Doud once called the 2021 Apple iPad “the new boss,” in his Apple iPad (2021) review, which, admittedly, is a lot like the old boss. That’s not a bad thing — it just means Apple got it right the first time, and with its return, they got it right again, with a little more power inside. It has great battery life, powerful internal hardware, and offers a big upgrade to the front-facing camera from the previous generation. Plus, the base storage is increased and much more acceptable with today’s data-heavy activities. Grab this deal while it lasts.

Apple iPad Mini — $400, was $500

It might be small, but it’s not lacking in the hardware department that’s for sure. Check out our iPad Mini (2021) review to see the fine details, but just know, this thing is packed with power. It’s big enough to perform most tasks any other tablet or iPad would, but it’s still super compact and perfect for travel and portability. The speakers are loud, clear, and a welcome addition. Plus, you get USB-C this time around for charging and connecting accessories. If you need a compact yet reliable tablet you can take on trips, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Apple iPad Air — $559, was $599

Wondering which of the 2022 iPad models is best for you? Be sure to check out the Apple iPad (2022) vs. iPad Air (2022) comparison. Meanwhile, out of all the best Cyber Monday iPad deals this offer gets you a fantastic price on the Air. You get the beautiful Retina display, the latest iPadOS that is still a treat to use, excellent storage options, and the Apple M1 chip, which adds more power and heft to the software. Air also gets up to 10 hours with Wi-Fi active on a single charge and that’s impressive, to say the least.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro — $739, was $799

Most of the time, hardware isn’t the main focus for Apple devices, particularly what’s inside because they just work. In this case, the iPad Pro is a powerhouse meant for graphics-intensive and processor-heavy tasks. The M2 chip is an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU, but the 11-inch Liquid Retina display is no slouch either — offering a maximum resolution of 2388 x 1668 pixels. It’s slightly smaller than its 12.9-inch cousin, but still plenty bigger than the older generations.

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro — $999, was $1,099

If you’ve been patiently waiting for the Cyber Monday iPad deals to include the biggest iPad yet, well, you’re in luck. Apple’s 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro ups the ante by being bigger and better than ever. This thing is an absolute powerhouse, but the real win here is the increased screen real estate. If you’ve ever used the smaller iPads before, you’ll notice the difference right away, and it’s still as stunning as ever. The deal is for the Wi-Fi only model with 128GB of storage. The Apple M2 chip is an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU delivering all the supercharged next-gen performance you’d ever need for graphic design, photo editing, busywork, and much more. Just like it says in our Apple iPad Pro (2022) review, there’s nothing quite like it.

More Cyber Monday iPad Deals

