 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Early Prime Big Deal Days offer drops AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) to $190

By
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe in their case.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

Now’s a fantastic time to buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, as the wireless earbuds are on sale at $59 off from Amazon in its early Prime Big Deal Days. From their original price of $249, they’re down to a more affordable $190 in an offer that may no longer be available when the shopping event starts on Oct. 8. If you want to take advantage of this 24% discount, you’re going to have to be quick because their price may go back to normal at any moment.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C

The recently announced Apple AirPods 4 is getting a lot of attention as the first model in the series to offer active noise cancellation, but the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is still our recommendation for Apple fans in our roundup of the best wireless earbuds. Compared to the Apple AirPods 4, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C feature eartips that really seal in the sound, which makes their ANC more effective. They’re also more comfortable to wear, so you’ll be able to maximize their battery life of up to six hours with ANC enabled, and up to 30 hours with their charging case.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are a refreshed model of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 that swaps the Lightning port in their charging case for a USB-C port. The wireless earbuds also add IP54 protection for resistance against water and dust, and they support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive listening experience for compatible content. The stems of the wireless earbuds will let you manage playback functions, so there’s no need to take out your phone.

If you’re looking for AirPods deals, your search probably ends with this offer — a $59 discount on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, slashing their price to only $190 from $249. This is part of the early offers for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days, and there’s a chance that the stocks that are up for sale get sold out even before the shopping event officially launches. If you don’t want to miss out on this bargain price for the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, we highly recommend completing the purchase for them as soon as you can.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Powerbeats Pro are down to $200 at Target today
A woman wearing the Beats Powerbeats Pro while working out.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro, a popular pair of wireless earbuds for workouts, is currently on sale from Target for only $200 instead of their original price of $250. That's a pretty nice 20% discount that we think is going to attract a lot of shoppers. If you're looking for true wireless earbuds deals, this is an offer that you should definitely consider, but you're going to have to be quick in making your purchase for them because we're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of the $50 in savings.

Why you should buy the Beats Powerbeats Pro
You'll often see the Beats Powerbeats Pro described as wireless earbuds that are perfect to wear while you're exercising, as they feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks that will keep them in place even during the wildest workouts, and their sweat and water resistance will make sure that they won't get damaged. Meanwhile, the powerful audio of the Beats Powerbeats Pro will allow your music of choice to properly accompany you throughout your routines.

Read more
AirPods 2 are only $89 at Walmart today
Airpods 2

One of our favorite headphone deals is back: Apple AirPods 2 are on sale. Right now, they’re down to $89 at Walmart, so you can save $40 off the regular price of $129. The earbuds continue to be a favorite among anyone looking for something that will pair seamlessly with their Apple device. While they may be ageing technology, they still sounds great, and these kind of Apple deals make them even more tempting.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods (2nd generation)
The Apple AirPods 2 are showing their age a little, but they remain "safe [and] simple,” as our review first described them in 2022. They’re incredibly easy to set up with your Apple devices. Just place them nearby and your iPhone or iPad does the rest of the work for you.

Read more
Best AirPods Pro deals: Get Apple’s flagship earbuds for $130
The Apple Airpods Pro in their charging case.

The AirPods Pro are Apple’s premium in-ear AirPods offering. These headphones can compete with plenty of the best wireless headphones on the market, and currently the AirPods Pro make for some pretty impressive headphone deals. You can find some older refurbished AirPods Pro models that will save you a few bucks on a purchase, but the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are Apple’s most recent release and they’re seeing a price drop that makes them one of the best Apple deals and best AirPods deals you can find. Read onward for all of today's best AirPods Pro details, and if you’d like some other options for a new set of headphones check out what’s available among the best Beats headphone deals, best Sony headphone deals, and best Bose headphone deals.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C— $190, was $250

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the newest iteration of the AirPods Pro, and even more recently released are the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C connectivity. These headphones have Apple’s H2 chip, which brings advanced audio performance to all your favorite content. Spatial Audio surrounds tracks the position of your head to create an immersive experience, and you can even control things like volume and music playback with touch controls on each of the AirPods Pro headphones. Battery life is better than ever for in-ear AirPods, with the AirPods Pro capable of reaching up to six hours of battery life on a single charge. The AirPods Pro also come with a lightning port charging case that is also a Qi-certified charger, and they are compatible with a MagSafe charger as well.

Read more