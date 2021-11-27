Best Cyber Monday Roomba Deals 2021: Early sales today

Black Friday may be over, but the Cyber Monday deals are just beginning to show up, including many of the best Cyber Monday Roomba deals. Among the many best Cyber Monday deals, we found amazing price cuts on the most-wanted and best-reviewed iRobot robot vacuums ever. If you’ve been waiting for the best Roomba deals of the year, now’s your chance to score excellent savings. We track the best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals year-round, and the 2021 Cyber Monday Roomba deals below are the best we’ve seen.

Best Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2021

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — $179, was $274

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Robot Vacuum — <strong>$299</strong>, was $399

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $399, was $599

iRobot – Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop bundle — $1,300, was $1,550

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum — $179, was $274

Why buy:

Roomba quality at an affordable price

Automatically adjusts to floor types and extra dirt

Long run-time — up to 90 minutes per charge

Voice assistant and mobile app control

If you’re looking for robot vacuum deals and would prefer to buy from the best-known brand name in the category, the Roomba 694 is an excellent choice. The Roomba 694 combines multi-surface brushes for hard floors and carpets, plus it automatically adjusts the height of its cleaning head as surfaces change. As the Roomba 694 cleans your floors, it senses extra debris and stubborn dirt and spends more time in those areas — iRobot has a patent for this feature that it calls Dirt Detect Technology. As it moves from room to room, the Roomba 694’s edge-sweeping brush pulls dust and debris, such as pet hair, away from room edges and corners so the cleaning head can suction it all up.

The Roomba uses adaptive navigation capability as it travels, gliding under furniture while avoiding bumping into things or falling down a drop-off. When it senses power is low, the 694 automatically heads back to its docking and charging station. You can expect up to 90 minutes of cleaning before the robot vacuum needs to hook itself back up to recharge the battery. You can associate the Roomba 694 with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to issue basic commands or set schedules and calendars for cleaning with the iRobot Home App. The Roomba 694 is an excellent choice for a first robot vacuum, or for anyone who lives in a small to medium-size home and doesn’t need the self-emptying or more advanced cleaning features that can drive up the price. As the Digital Trends expert wrote when the Roomba 694 launched earlier this year, “The new iRobot Roomba 694 is the robot vacuum you want.”

Check Price

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Robot Vacuum — $299, was $399

Why buy:

Efficient navigation and cleaning with floor tracking sensors

Improved and more powerful suction and cleaning

Automatically resumes where it left off after recharging

Compatible with optional self-emptying base

If you want a robot vacuum with more smarts and cleaning power than iRobot’s Roomba 600 series, the Roomba i3 is a good model to consider. The Roomba i3 uses floor tracking sensors to clean your floors efficiently in straight rows, plus the robot remembers where it stopped when it returns to its docking station to recharge. The recharge-and-resume feature means that after recharging, the Roomba i3 won’t re-clean areas it has already finished, so the floors in your entire home will be cleaned more quickly. The Roomba i3 also bumps up the cleaning power; according to iRobot, the Roomba i3’s Power-Lifting Suction is ten times as powerful as the Roomba 600 series. The Roomba i3 also has upgraded cleaning brushes. With dual multi-surface rubber brushes, the i3 can flex for different floor surfaces and pick up more dirt and debris than a single bristle brush. The rubber brushes are designed to avoid tangling with pet hair.

Two additional capabilities shared by the Roomba i3 and other advanced iRobot vacuums let you add on extra functionality to the i3 at a later time if you desire. The Roomba i3 is compatible with iRobot’s Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal. Sold separately, the Clean Base allows the Roomba i3 to self-empty its dust bin when it returns to the charging station. The i3 also supports iRobot’s Imprint Link Technology. With Imprint Link, you can pair the Roomba i3 with an iRobot Braava jet m6 robot mop, so the two floor cleaners can work together in sequence. The Cyber Monday Roomba deal for the Roomba i3 is a triple win because you get an upgraded robot vacuum today, the ability to upgrade tomorrow, and all at an excellent price.

Check Price

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $399, was $599



Why buy:

All the features of the Roomba i3 plus the self-emptying Clean Base.

More powerful than Roomba 600 series models.

Smart navigation for fast and efficient floor cleaning.

Compatible with iRobot Braava m6 robot mops.

The Roomba i3+ fulfills the promise of the Roomba i3 robot vacuum because the i3+ includes iRobot’s Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal unit. With the Clean Base, each time the Roomba i3+ returns to its docking station to recharge, the i3+’s dustbin is emptied into the Clean Base’s much larger dust bag. The Clean Base dust bag holds up to 60 days of i3+ cleaning, assuming the i3+ runs for one full charge each day. On a high level, this technology allows you to set a cleaning schedule to clean your home each day and not think about or touch the Roomba i3+ for up to two full months.

The i3+ shares its other features with the Roomba i3. The Roomba i3+ uses Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes for reaching deep and adjusting to your home’s hard and carpeted floors. The rubber brushes are also resistant to getting tangled in pet hair. Compared to Roomba 600 series, the i3+ has 10 times the suction power and advanced sensors used by the Roomba i3+ help it avoid falling down stairs or bumping into furniture or objects on the floor. You can speak to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to start or stop the Roomba i3+ or use the iRobot Home mobile app for more complex functions such as creating and editing automatic cleaning schedules. The Digital Trends iRobot Roomba i3+ review praised this model for its excellent cleaning performance, efficient time savings, and automatic dirt disposal system. This deal may not last, so we recommend fast action.

Check Price

iRobot – Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop bundle — $1,300, was $1,550



Why buy:

“A nearly perfect robot” and “a highly intelligent little machine”

Complete floor care, vacuuming, and mopping

Easy voice command control with Alexa or Google Assistant

Up to 40 times the cleaning power of Roomba 600 series robot vacuums.

Are you ready for the “Dream Team of Clean?” That’s what iRobot calls this bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba s9+ robot vacuum and the Braava jet m6 robot mop. The two robots are the iRobot flagship products of their respective lines, with the smartest and most powerful technologies and features. The Roomba s9+ robot vacuum technology is 40 times more powerful than the Roomba 600 series. Our expert noted its “superb cleaning performance” in the iRobot Roomba s9+ review. In addition to its more powerful motor, the s9+ also incorporates even smarter VSLAM navigation for learning your home’s layout and room maps, plus it works with the included Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal unit, so you don’t have to empty the vacuum’s dust bin.

In our Best robot mops coverage, Digital Trends experts wrote that the Braava Jet m6 robot mop is “amazing at cleaning and you can depend on it to do a good job on your floors.” The robot mop follows your instructions on what areas to clean and which ones to avoid. The mop uses its Precision Jet Spray for greasy and sticky areas on your floor. The Braava jet m6 uses the same VSLAM navigation as the Roomba s9+ robot vacuum, and like the vacuum, returns to its base for recharging when needed. The most unique feature of this bundle is the two robotic floor cleaners can work together, in sequence, to completely clean your floors. You can configure the Roomba S9+ to vacuum and the Braava jet M6 to mop right after the floor is vacuumed. This bundle is iRobot’s take-no-prisoners complete floor cleaning solution. If you want to get the best from the market leaders in both fields, this is your floor cleaning bundle. Get yours while they’re still in stock.

Check Price

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations