Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals 2021: Early Deals Today

Cyber Monday is almost here, but some big Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals have already started. Expect to see discounts on the latest Apple Watch Series 7, as well as some deeper discounts on the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. If you’re looking for the best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, we’ve got them. Keep on reading while we guide you through all the best Cyber Monday deals. There’s sure to be the ideal bargain for you here.

Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals 2021

Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm, GPS) — $199, with a $50 Apple gift card

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) — $220, was $279

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) — $349, was $399

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) — $380, was $399

Why buy:

The cheapest Apple Watch available

Still offers key features

Ideal for fitness purposes

Plenty of watch straps to choose from

If you’re on a budget but want a smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a good starting point. While it’s far from the latest Apple Watch, it offers useful features that prove beneficial to keep fit those who are trying to step away from their phone as much as possible. These include a comprehensive GPS and barometric altimeter, which tracks how far and high you’ve gone. It also tracks all your steps, your calorie intake, and how much you’re moving throughout the day. When you do partake in a workout, you can set it up to measure that, too. Plus, it’ll check your heart rate at regular intervals.

Other features include extensive notification tracking so that there’s no need to pull your phone just to see what message has come through. You can even use it to play your favorite music. While Watch OS isn’t as speedy on this watch as it is on newer devices, it’s still pretty fast. It’s swim-proof as well, so you can easily dive in the pool or the ocean without worrying. Simply put, the Apple Watch Series 3 does a little bit of everything. It’s particularly well suited for working out, but it looks stylish as well, so it’s good for wearing in the office or on a night out if you want to make an impression. Alright, so it’s super-old, and there are many reasons not to buy a Series 3. But if you’re looking for an ideal all-in-one starting point, it’s available at a fantastic price right now.

Why buy:

High-performing smartwatch for a lower price

Great-looking design

Strong health tracking

Runs the latest WatchOS software

The Apple Watch SE is the lower-priced cousin to the more expensive versions of the Apple Watch and comes with everything you need in a smartwatch, with only a couple of small exclusions. It has the same great design as the Apple Watch Series 6, has sleep tracking and a large suite of fitness and health tracking options, and has the same processor as the Apple Watch Series 5. Sure, it’s not the latest processor around, but it’s still more than good enough to offer reliable, zippy performance.

A few features have been removed to enable that lower price, of course. There’s no always-on display, and it won’t get all the advanced options, like the electrocardiogram (ECG) or blood oxygen (SpO2) monitors, available on the more expensive Apple Watches. But it has a two-day battery life — if you turn it off overnight — and all the smartwatch features most people are going to need. At this price, it’s an excellent way to dip an unsure toe into the smartwatch pool.

Why buy:

Plenty of features at a great price

Speedy performance

Extra health monitoring features

The best Apple Watch for most people

The Apple Watch Series 6 remains a fantastic option for the vast majority of users, and this deal makes it even more attractive. Basically, unless you need the absolute latest technology, you will be incredibly happy with the Apple Watch Series 6, as it has everything you could need. At its simplest, it has GPS, so it can track all your walks and workouts and know exactly where you’ve been. It goes so much further, though. It also has the ability to measure your blood oxygen level via a new sensor and app, as well as check how your heart rhythm is doing via an ECG app. That’s alongside ordinary activity tracking such as steps, calories, heart rate, and altitude. It’s ideal for the active lifestyle, tracking everything you do while rewarding you for good performance or beating your previous records.

In addition, the Apple Watch Series 6 has a gorgeous always-on retina display that’s 2.5 times brighter outdoors when your wrist is down than previous models. It makes a huge difference when you’re looking at it with the watch constantly feeling ready for action. It’s speedy, too, thanks to a fast processor that means you can negotiate its menus superfast and efficiently. When it comes to swimming, it has a waterproof design. Other features include the ability to sync your favorite music and podcasts, as well as receive all your notifications to your wrist. It’ll even encourage you to be more mindful with regular breathing exercises available through the watch.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) — $380, was $400

Why Buy:

Latest and greatest technology

Large screen

Stronger and tougher than other Apple Watches

Easily personalized

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the latest Apple Watch, and it’s amazing, topping our list of the best smartwatches. It might only be modestly discounted by $10, but it’s worth every cent thanks to only recently being launched, so any Apple Watch Series 7 deal is likely to be a good one. Compared to the Series 6, you gain nearly 20% more screen area via its Always-On display, which makes everything much easier to see and use. That display is also the most crack-resistant display yet on an Apple Watch, with IPX6 dust resistance and a swim-proof design. It’s capable of surviving so much more than earlier models, which is great for the more rugged explorer. As always, it’ll track all your steps, calories burned, altitude, and much more while you’re walking or working out, so it’s ideal for competing with yourself or friends who also own an Apple Watch.

Other features are similarly useful. There’s the option to measure your blood oxygen level via a new sensor, track your heart rate and rhythm via an ECG function, plus you’ll receive notifications any time something seems wrong or unusual. It’s possible to track all your workouts here, with new support for tai chi and Pilates as well as regular favorites. The Mindfulness app also helps keep you in the moment a little more. Alternatively, listen to your favorite music or podcasts via automatic syncing. It all combines to create a watch that feels like a replacement to your phone but all on your wrist, saving you the need to carry even more devices.

