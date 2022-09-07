How to pre-order the new Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra

“Choice” is apparently Apple’s word of the year, and that’s obvious in its releases from the Apple Far Out event. The redesigned iPhone 14 line now includes a new, larger model, and there’s a new iPad, too — but the largest choice is now present from the new range of Apple Watches. Now, you not only have the choice between the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch SE 2, but you also have the Apple Watch Ultra to worry about.

But you probably already have a pretty good idea of which of the new smartwatches fits your life, so how can you go about buying one? The new Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 don’t release until September 16, and the Ultra doesn’t release until September 23, but the best way to ensure you get yours on launch day is to pre-order it. Here are the best pre-order deals around.

How to pre-order from Apple

Unless you’re looking to buy an LTE Apple Watch on a specific carrier, Apple itself should always be your first port of call. As usual, Apple is offering some solid trade-in deals, and unlike carriers, you’ll be able to buy the Bluetooth models here too. Apple even has finance options, so it’s also a good choice if you’re looking to spread the cost rather than buy upfront.

Trading in an eligible smartwatch will net you up to $155 off the price of your new Apple Watch. A good discount if you’re buying the Apple Watch SE — less good if you’re buying the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. It might have been nice for Apple to allow people to trade in more to recoup some of the enormous cost of the 49mm monster, but since it’s a more niche device anyway, maybe it doesn’t matter.

Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 8 Pro deals

— $399, or $16.63 a month for 24 months.

— $429, or $17.87 a month for 24 months.

— $499, or $20.79 a month for 24 months.

— $529, or $22.04 a month for 24 months.

— $799, or $33.29 a month for 24 months.

Apple Watch SE 2 deals

— $249, or $10.37 a month for 24 months.

— $299, or $12.45 a month for 24 months.

— $279, or $11.62 a month for 24 months.

— $329, or $13.70 a month for 24 months.

