Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Apple Watch SE 2 drops below $200 at Walmart

Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

As any iOS devotee will tell you, there’s no better accessory for your iPhone or iPad than an Apple wearable (and perhaps a pair of Apple earbuds or headphones). With multiple models available and plenty of band sizes and colors to choose from, it can be difficult to ascertain what Apple Watch is best for your needs. But a good ole’ fashioned sale may be enough to push you over the edge.

Scanning through all the Walmart deals for this week, we were able to dig up this awesome promo on the Apple Watch SE 2: Right now, you can buy the 40mm SE 2 at Walmart for only $190. That’s a $60 markdown from its original $250 price.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

The SE 2 is the natural next step in Apple’s Watch SE lineage. While it doesn’t bring a ton of huge changes to the table compared to the original SE, Version II includes a newer, stronger Apple processor, a more comfortable fit, and a suite of fitness-tracking features that help you stay in tune with your health and wellness. 

Powered by watchOS 10 and Apple’s S8 chipset (the same CPU used for the Apple Watch Series 8), the SE 2 delivers zippy and reliable performance. From UI animations to app load times and fitness tracking, you’ll experience little in the way of lag time from one activity to the next. The 40mm display does a terrific job at rendering detail-rich colors and solid brightness levels. Even if you’re using the SE 2 outside on a bright, sunny day, you should have no issues seeing the screen.

Additional features include Apple’s Crash Detection 2, Fall Detection, a number of excellent fitness-monitoring tools, and up to 18 hours of battery life. It’s hard to say just how long this sale is going to last, so we advise taking advantage of this great Apple offer while the savings are still yours to have. Take $60 off the Apple Watch SE 2 when you buy through Walmart today!

We also have a list of the best Apple Watch deals we found, as well as a list of other smartwatch deals you should check out. 

