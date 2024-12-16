The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is down to $200. It’s one of my favorites

Looking for great smartwatch deals? Go straight to the source with $100 off the Garmin Vivoactive 5 at Garmin right now. The stylish watch normally costs $300, but today you can buy it for $200, saving a huge chunk of change. Garmin won’t guarantee that it will arrive before Christmas Day, but if you’re looking to buy something to work on your fitness goals in the new year, this is still a very good deal. The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is one of my personal favorite smartwatches, and I used it for a significant portion of 2024. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Garmin Vivoactive 5

In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we called it a “winner,” citing its “excellent health tracking” and “long battery life,” as well as its “gorgeous AMOLED display.” The Garmin Vivoactive 5 may not be in our look at the best Garmins but it’s still a fantastic option.

More a competitor to the best smartwatches than just fitness devices, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is one of Garmin’s everyday watches, so it looks more stylish than its Instinct or Forerunner ranges. Its plastic has a soft-touch coating that feels solid and durable, and its bezel is made from anodized aluminum so it can brush off scratches and scruffs. It’s very comfortable to wear throughout the day, with the battery life coming in at about 11 days. That’s great for a smartwatch, especially one with an AMOLED display.

It has accurate health tracking tools including heart rate, respiration, and Garmin’s popular body battery tool. Its fitness tracking is great too, monitoring all the essentials when you’re running, walking, or swimming. Its stats are comprehensive and the perfect insight into exactly how you’re performing. If you’re keen to work out more effectively but also wear a watch that looks good when out for the evening, this is what you need in your life. I had a lot of fun using the Garmin Vivoactive 5, and I have yet to find a watch that looks as good as it does.

Normally $300, you can buy the Garmin Vivoactive 5 directly from Garmin for $200. The $100 discount makes now an easy time to recommend buying the Garmin Vivoactive 5. The sale price is unlikely to be around for much longer, so check it out now before you miss out.