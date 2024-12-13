Save $250 on the active-focused Garmin Fenix 7X Pro today

Go straight to the source and buy one of the best smartwatch deals directly from Garmin. Today, you can buy the Apple Watch Ultra rival — the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro — for $750 instead of $1,000. It’s not cheap, but it’s a great option for more active types who love to spend their free time hiking for hours, running marathons, or wild swimming. Here is everything it has to offer for anyone veering away from Apple Watch deals.

Why you should buy the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro

The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro isn’t in our look at the best Garmin watches, but it’s a high-end model that will suit active plans you have in mind for 2025. The watch has a large 1.4-inch display in a resilient 51mm fiber-reinforced polymer case. It has a titanium bezel, so it looks great and can take some bumps without bruising. It has a scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens that uses the sun’s energy for weeks of battery life when in smartwatch mode.

It has a built-in LED flashlight with variable intensities and strobe modes for those dark journeys, but the true highlight comes from the smart features, which outdo many of the best smartwatches. It has 24/7 heart and wellness monitoring features such as HRV status and Pulse OX. It also has a hill score feature, which measures your running strength and endurance, while a new endurance score combines training data from all your athletic pursuits to help you figure out your optimal levels.

Garmin has a unique way of measuring stress. Each morning, you’ll get a daily report with a score for your training readiness levels, along with some insight into how well you’ve slept and rested. When exploring the local area or further afield, advanced navigation sensors combined with multi-band GPS and SatIQ technology provide more accurate positioning, and you can enjoy preloaded maps for many activities like golf or skiing.

Right now, you can buy the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro from Garmin direct for $750 instead of $1,000. That’s a great discount on a highly sought after smartwatch. It’ll last you many years to come and help you achieve your goals more easily. Take a look for yourself through the button below.