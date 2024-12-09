Get twice as many call plans for the price of one with Optimum

For one of the best cell phone plan deals around, check out what Optimum has to offer. Currently, you can sign up to one plan with the provider and get one for free. That means you can sign up for the popular unlimited plan for $30 a month and get an extra plan entirely for free. The deal is a mix and match deal so you can easily find the plans best for your needs with the cheapest one costing nothing. Here’s all you need to know before you sign up.

Why you should sign up for Optimum

Optimum isn’t a name you’ll see in our look at the best cell phone plans but don’t let that put you off — the field changes so rapidly in terms of value that it’s still worth checking out. The neat thing about any of these plans is if you already have one of the best phones around, you’re just paying for your minutes and data rather than having to pay extra for a phone.

With Optimum, there are two different options for the buy one, get one deal. There’s Unlimited which costs $30 per month per line. It offers 20GB premium data with 5G access included, along with unlimited talk and text. You also get 5GB of mobile hotspot potential while SD video streaming is possible. Of course, for the price, you get two lines.

Alternatively, if you need more from Optimum, check out the Unlimited Max plan. It costs $40 per month per line. It offers a huge 50GB of premium 5G data. There’s also unlimited talk and text with a 15GB mobile hotspot available. It also allows for HD video streaming with many people wanting it primarily for that reason.

It’s possible to add up to 10 lines in total to your account. If you do so with the Unlimited plans, that means you only actually pay for 5. That could mean you pay just $150 for 10 lines which is tremendous value. When kitting out your household with new cell phone plans, you’ll love what Optimum has to offer right now.

Today, you can sign up for Optimum and you can buy one line and one free. The deal applies to the Unlimited and Unlimited Max plans only but these are the most popular options so you’ll be delighted with what’s available. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below.