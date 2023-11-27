The best Garmin Watch Cyber Monday deals you can shop today

If you’re hoping to grab one of the best smartwatches during Cyber Monday deals, don’t pass up the best Garmin Watches. There are a lot of great options currently on sale at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. We’ve gathered the best deals we can find from across the internet and highlighted our favorites below. Once you check out the features on these Garmins and compare them with other Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, you’ll see why we love these offers.
Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch — $250, was $350
The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.
Each morning, you’ll get a morning report which summarizes your sleep along with providing you with a daily workout suggestion so you can figure out what you should be doing for the day. When running or preparing for your next race, you can check out completion time predictions so you can anticipate what to expect from your performance. At all times, your heart rate variability is tracked too giving you insight into your overall wellness, recovery and training performance.
Besides running plans and feeling like you have a personal trainer on your wrist, the Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch also has support for many other workouts like cycling and open-water swimming. A multi-band satellite gives you superior accuracy as you travel and it’s always simple to share your location if you ever feel unsafe or you want your loved ones to track you in potentially remote locations. For the runner in your life, this is an essential addition to their arsenal.
The best Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deals — from $100
Cyber Monday is giving you another chance to get tablets for cheap. There are Cyber Monday deals for Samsung tablets, with the discounts on Samsung's Galaxy Tab line matching those for from iPad Cyber Monday deals. If you've already taken a look at Samsung Cyber Monday deals, you know that tablets are just one of the many products Samsung currently has on sale. We've focused on Cyber Monday tablet deals for this list, so check out our picks below.
Our favorite Samsung tablet Cyber Monday deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 -- $149, was $199
The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is far from what you'll find in the best tablets, as it's only equipped with an octa-core Unisoc processor and 3GB of RAM. However, for most people who only want to buy a tablet for basic functions like browsing the internet, checking social media, and watching streaming content, this device will prove to be more than enough. The Android tablet's 10.5-inch touchscreen features 1920 x 1200 resolution, which makes it large and sharp for a budget device, and while internal storage is limited at 32GB, you can add more space for your photos and videos through an up to 1TB microSD card. Already affordable at its original price of $199, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is currently even cheaper at $149 following a $50 discount from Walmart for Cyber Monday.
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted for Cyber Monday
In a surprise move, Amazon is continuing to offer the first serious discount on the recently released Apple Watch Ultra 2 as part of its Cyber Monday deals. It means you can buy the 49mm GPS + Cellular model for $60 off. That brings it down to $739 from $799. While that isn't a cheap deal by any means, it's rare to get such a discount on any of the latest Apple products so it's a promising offer for anyone who simply can't wait any longer for the high-end smartwatch. We can't say how long it'll stay this price and it seems pretty likely the deal will end soon, so let's take a quick look at what it offers before you decide to buy.
Why you should buy the Apple Watch Ultra 2
We tagged the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone in our list of the best smartwatches, and at first glance, it's obvious why. The 49mm titanium case and Always-On OLED touchscreen will catch anybody's attention because of their size and brightness, while the wearable device itself is very fast and smooth because it's powered by Apple's new S9 chipset. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 can last up to 36 hours on a single charge that may be extended to up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode, and it offers a comprehensive suite of health-related and fitness features. It also comes with the customizable Action button for a more convenient way of accessing your apps.
Cyber Monday deal knocks $80 off the Google Pixel Watch
If you've had an eye on the Google Pixel Watch but it's been too expensive, you'll be happy to see this Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy. Usually going for $200, the retailer has knocked a considerable $80 off the price tag, so it's a much more affordable option at $120 if you want a Google smartwatch. While it certainly is very stylish, if you're still not as convinced by it by the end of this, be sure to check out some other Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for some solid alternatives.
Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch
While the Google Pixel Watch is older tech now, it's still very stylish and tempting. It has a great circular case with a crown on the side as expected. It's minimalist but super comfy to wear being very lightweight at just 64 grams. It has a Gorilla Glass case back to maintain good contact with your skin. The screen is a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen which looks great and suitably sharp.