The best Google Pixel Watch deals you can shop right now

Smartwatches have become an important tool when trying to keep up with the electronic world we live in, especially since it saves you the trouble of pulling out your phone and looking at a screen. There are, of course, an absolute ton of smartwatches to pick from, from Apple’s Watch Series to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch, but if you’re in the Google ecosystem and want its design language, then the Pixel Watch is the one to go for. So far, there have been two iterations of the Pixel Watch you can grab, or if you want something in the same Google family, FitBit is another alternative since it was bought out a few years ago by Google.

Either way, if the offers below don't quite tickle your fancy, even though they are substantial, there are some other excellent smartwatch deals to take a look at.

Google Pixel Watch — $200, was $350

My first attempt at a Google Pixel Watch didn’t fare as well as it could have, although this is still a solid smartwatch if you want something that’s in the Google ecosystem and budget-friendly. It has a very unique-looking, rounded, 1.2-inch screen that’s AMOLED, so it’s gorgeous and has excellent image reproduction. It, of course, has heart monitoring and sleep tracking, as well as other fitness sensors and software, although a lot of that is locked behind a Fitbit premium, which, admittedly, you do get six months free when buying this watch.

Google Pixel Watch 2 — $300, was $350

The Pixel Watch 2 was a much better iteration of the design from Google, and it shows. For starters, it has a battery that can last more than 24 hours, which is a big plus if you don’t want to take it off every night when you sleep for it to charge. It’s much more comfortable to wear overall, and it performs much faster and more smoothly than the original Pixel Watch. That said, a lot of its fitness features are still locked behind a FitBit Premium subscription, which will run you at $10/month after you finish the original six months you get for free. Still, if you like the looks of the Watch 2, it’s a great watch to buy if you’re willing to go for the monthly subscription.

