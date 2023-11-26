 Skip to main content
Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals: Save on Series 9, Ultra, and more

Noah McGraw
By
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch is an amazing device if you want to dive deeper into the Apple ecosystem, but they will cost you a pretty penny. As such, Cyber Monday deals offers great opportunities to pick any of the smartwatch’s models, whether you’re going for a budget Apple Watch or one of the latest and more premium versions. We’ve gathered our favorite Cyber Monday smartwatch deals om the Apple Watch below so that you won’t have to go through retailers’ websites one by one in search of the bargains that will give you the best bang for your buck, including discounst on the latest models — the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — so don’t miss the chance to upgrade on the cheap.

LiveLast updated November 26, 2023 7:09 AM

    Noah McGraw
    Noah McGraw
    Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
