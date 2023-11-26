Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals: Save on Series 9, Ultra, and more

The Apple Watch is an amazing device if you want to dive deeper into the Apple ecosystem, but they will cost you a pretty penny. As such, Cyber Monday deals offers great opportunities to pick any of the smartwatch’s models, whether you’re going for a budget Apple Watch or one of the latest and more premium versions. We’ve gathered our favorite Cyber Monday smartwatch deals om the Apple Watch below so that you won’t have to go through retailers’ websites one by one in search of the bargains that will give you the best bang for your buck, including discounst on the latest models — the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 — so don’t miss the chance to upgrade on the cheap.
Editors' Recommendations
- Best Fitbit Cyber Monday deals: Save on Fitbit Sense 2 and more
- Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals: Apple, Samsung, Garmin, and more
- Best Cyber Monday tablet deals on iPad, Samsung, and more
- Best Black Friday Deals Still Available: Laptops, TVs, Apple
- The best foldable phone Cyber Monday deals on Samsung and more