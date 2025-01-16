 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung just slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Taking a blood pressure measurement on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you’ve long been interested in Samsung’s smartwatches and you don’t mind going for a previous-generation model to access huge savings, here are some offers from Samsung to check out — the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for only $190 instead of $350 for savings of $160, and the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for only $300 instead of $450 for savings of $150. We’re not entirely sure how much time is remaining on these smartwatch deals, so we highly recommend completing your purchase immediately if you’re interested in either of them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE) — $190, was $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE) — $300, was $450

Related

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is already available, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remain worthwhile purchases — especially the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which still holds a spot in our roundup of the best smartwatches as the best premium smartwatch for Android. Both models, however, are equipped with Super AMOLED panels with a full-color always-on display and a sapphire crystal glass coating for protection. They’re also both powered by the Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz processor with 2GB of RAM, and they ship with Google Wear OS 4 with the One UI 5 Watch interface. The wearable devices also feature Samsung’s 3-in–1 BioActive Sensor, which enable its comprehensive suite of health-tracking capabilities.

In our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the obvious difference is their design. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 looks sportier and simpler, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks more like a traditional timepiece but with a rotating bezel for navigating its menus. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also has a bigger battery and a stainless steel case.

It’s all a matter of preference in choosing what to buy between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but either way, you can get them with a huge discount from Samsung Galaxy deals. The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is $160 off for a lowered price of $190 from $350, while the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $150 off for a lowered price of $300 from $450. You need to decide quickly though, as you’re going to miss out on the savings if you keep delaying your transaction.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE) — $190, was $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE) — $300, was $450

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals: Vivoactive 5 at 33% off!
Garmin Forerunner 255

There are a lot of great Cyber Monday deals on Garmin watches that are worth grabbing during Cyber Monday, especially if you've been holding off for a while. As you may know, Garmin watches tend to be quite pricey, with some of the best Garmin Watches easily going into the thousand-dollar range. Of course, being some of the best smartwatches on the market, it makes sense, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite Cyber Monday Garmin watch deals for you below to help save you a little extra.

If you'd like some more options, be sure to check out these other great Cyber Monday smartwatch deals and Cyber Monday Fitbit deals.
Our top pick: Garmin Vívoactive 5 -- $200 $300 33% off

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is discounted for Cyber Monday — $80 off
Someone wearing an Apple Watch Ultra 2, showing the Modular Ultra watch face.

All of Apple's smartwatch models are what we would consider to be a great buy, including the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It probably won't come as a huge shock, but Amazon has discounted the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as part of a Cyber Monday deal. It means you can buy the 49mm GPS + Cellular model for $80 off right now. That brings it down to $719 from $799. While that isn't a cheap deal by any means, it's rare to get such a discount on one of Apple's best products. We can't say how long it'll stay at this price. It seems likely the deal will end soon. So, let's take a quick look at what it offers before you decide to buy. If you're looking for the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, this is certainly one of the mainstays.

 
Why you should shop this Apple Watch Ultra 2 deal at Amazon
We tagged the Apple Watch Ultra 2 as the best premium smartwatch for the iPhone in our list of the best smartwatches, and at first glance, it's obvious why. The 49mm titanium case and Always-On OLED touchscreen will catch anybody's attention. The size and brightness, alone stand out. Meanwhile, the interface is very fast and fluid because it's powered by Apple's new S9 chipset.

Read more
Cyber Monday 2024: Get the rugged Garmin Instinct 2 for nearly 50% off
The Garmin Instinct 2 Camo Edition on a white background.

This year's Cyber Monday deals are available starting now! If you've been thinking about getting a rugged device from the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, we highly recommend this offer from Walmart for the Garmin Instinct 2. From $350, the wearable device is down to a very affordable $180, following a $170 discount that nearly halves its price. We're not sure if this bargain will last until the end of the shopping event though, so if you want to take advantage of the savings, you'll need to complete the transaction for the Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Garmin Instinct 2

Read more