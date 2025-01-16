Samsung just slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

If you’ve long been interested in Samsung’s smartwatches and you don’t mind going for a previous-generation model to access huge savings, here are some offers from Samsung to check out — the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for only $190 instead of $350 for savings of $160, and the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for only $300 instead of $450 for savings of $150. We’re not entirely sure how much time is remaining on these smartwatch deals, so we highly recommend completing your purchase immediately if you’re interested in either of them.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE) — $190, was $350

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm, LTE) — $300, was $450

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is already available, but the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic remain worthwhile purchases — especially the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which still holds a spot in our roundup of the best smartwatches as the best premium smartwatch for Android. Both models, however, are equipped with Super AMOLED panels with a full-color always-on display and a sapphire crystal glass coating for protection. They’re also both powered by the Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz processor with 2GB of RAM, and they ship with Google Wear OS 4 with the One UI 5 Watch interface. The wearable devices also feature Samsung’s 3-in–1 BioActive Sensor, which enable its comprehensive suite of health-tracking capabilities.

In our comparison of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 versus Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, the obvious difference is their design. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 looks sportier and simpler, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic looks more like a traditional timepiece but with a rotating bezel for navigating its menus. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also has a bigger battery and a stainless steel case.

It’s all a matter of preference in choosing what to buy between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, but either way, you can get them with a huge discount from Samsung Galaxy deals. The 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is $160 off for a lowered price of $190 from $350, while the 43mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is $150 off for a lowered price of $300 from $450. You need to decide quickly though, as you’re going to miss out on the savings if you keep delaying your transaction.

