Yes, you can buy a kids tablet for only $40 at Walmart right now

By
Good Deal A child using the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet.
If you want to entertain your kids for less, we’ve spotted the best tablet deal for you. You won’t have to spend a fortune on the latest iPad to keep your child happy. Right now at Walmart, you can buy the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet for just $40. It usually costs $81, but it’s now even more affordable thanks to the $41 discount. If you’re keen to learn more, read on while we take you through it. It’s the ideal first tablet for most kids.

Why you should buy the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet

The Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet is designed for kids between ages three and 12. It has a simple but good looking 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1024 x 600. It also runs Android 13 and boasts a battery life of six hours. None of that might compete with the very best tablets, but it’s a good starting point for young children.

It offers 32GB of storage with the ability to expand to 128GB. Crucially, it comes preloaded with over 200 teacher-approved games and activities, so it’s perfect for enhancing language skills, and it supports STEM education too. If you’re interested in encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, this is the perfect way to do so. Through the Wi-Fi connection, you can also access additional learning tools, videos, and apps for a wider educational experience. The whole thing is designed with safety in mind, with the option to easily manage screen time and content for a safer environment.

Sure, this won’t rival the best Android tablets, but the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet has some great basics, right down to its simple charging via USB-C and its kid-friendly design, which means it can handle some rough and tumble. Learning always goes better when it’s fun as well as educational.

Normally $81, the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet is even more affordable right now at Walmart. It’s currently down to $40 with a choice of either blue or pink available at this price. The $41 saving won’t stick around forever, so if you’re looking for a great gift for your child this holiday season, snap it up now before you miss out.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
You can buy a single AirTag for just $23 at Amazon today
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

There's a new angle to the competition between Apple and Motorola with the launch of the Moto Tag. Following the arrival of Motorola's Bluetooth trackers, the price of the Apple AirTag was reduced to $23 on Amazon, down by $6 from its original price of $29. The discount may not look like much, but the savings will add up if you're planning to buy multiples of the tracking device. We're not sure how long you'll be able to buy it at 21% off though, so if you're interested, you should complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is featured in our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers as the top choice if you're using an iPhone. In addition to a seamless one-tap setup with iOS devices, the Apple AirTag uses Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology on the newer iPhone models to lead you to it if you've misplaced the item that it's attached to. If the object is further away, specifically beyond the 30-foot range of Bluetooth connections, the tracking device will use the Find My app to communicate with millions of other Apple devices to help you track its location. If you activate Lost Mode for your Apple AirTag, you will receive a notification when it's detected by any device in the Find My network.

Walmart is selling refurbished iPads for $99 today
The iPad Air 9.7-inch with Apple A7 chip, USA Essentials wireless earbuds, an iPad case, and an iPad screen shield.

While Amazon flashes huge Prime Day deals in our face, Walmart is quietly stealing the show when it comes to Prime Day iPad deals. The standout this week is the super cheap refurbished iPad as part of Walmart Prime Day deals. Who says Walmart deals are only good if they’re for a brand-new product? For $100, you’ll be able to take home a refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7-inch model with Apple’s A7 chip, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 16GB of storage. Other bundle items include a set of USA Essential wireless earbuds, a protective case, screen shield, and charger. 

Why you should buy the refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7-inch
Whether you’re a student looking for an inexpensive tablet to take notes on, or a working professional that needs a reliable way to mirror graphs and spreadsheets to a projector, each generation of the iPad Air has prioritized portability and performance. This particular model (the Air A7) uses an older Apple processor, but that doesn’t mean your tablet is going to run slow. In fact, Amazon’s refurb process involves rigorous testing to ensure the iPad runs as close to like-new condition as possible. 

Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 are both on sale at Walmart
Taking an ECG on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

If you've been considering grabbing a smartwatch but have been holding out for a good deal, you'll be happy to know that Walmart has a couple of great discounts worth considering. For example, one great option is the Apple Watch SE, which lets you grab an Apple smartwatch for less than $200. Or, if you're an Android phone user, you may want to consider grabbing the Galaxy Watch 6, one of the best smartwatches on the market right now, especially with this deal from Walmart that knocks a solid $60 off the price. Whichever type of watch you're looking for, we've included both options for you to help save a little bit extra.
Apple Watch SE -- $189, was $249

If you're in the Apple ecosystem and want a smartwatch that's relatively cheap, then you'll want to go for the Apple Watch SE 2, which is not only cheap but still has some power in it. While it doesn't have the full suite of tracking that the Apple Watch Series 9 does, it comes with fall and noise detection, can track high or low heart rate, and can even track your cycle, which is a nice addition at this level. Battery life is also pretty great, and you'll get about two days to use it out before needing a recharge, although its recharge speed is a bit on the slower end, which isn't ideal.

