Yes, you can buy a kids tablet for only $40 at Walmart right now

If you want to entertain your kids for less, we’ve spotted the best tablet deal for you. You won’t have to spend a fortune on the latest iPad to keep your child happy. Right now at Walmart, you can buy the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet for just $40. It usually costs $81, but it’s now even more affordable thanks to the $41 discount. If you’re keen to learn more, read on while we take you through it. It’s the ideal first tablet for most kids.

Why you should buy the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet

The Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet is designed for kids between ages three and 12. It has a simple but good looking 7-inch screen with a resolution of 1024 x 600. It also runs Android 13 and boasts a battery life of six hours. None of that might compete with the very best tablets, but it’s a good starting point for young children.

It offers 32GB of storage with the ability to expand to 128GB. Crucially, it comes preloaded with over 200 teacher-approved games and activities, so it’s perfect for enhancing language skills, and it supports STEM education too. If you’re interested in encouraging critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, this is the perfect way to do so. Through the Wi-Fi connection, you can also access additional learning tools, videos, and apps for a wider educational experience. The whole thing is designed with safety in mind, with the option to easily manage screen time and content for a safer environment.

Sure, this won’t rival the best Android tablets, but the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet has some great basics, right down to its simple charging via USB-C and its kid-friendly design, which means it can handle some rough and tumble. Learning always goes better when it’s fun as well as educational.

Normally $81, the Contixo 7-inch Kids Tablet is even more affordable right now at Walmart. It’s currently down to $40 with a choice of either blue or pink available at this price. The $41 saving won’t stick around forever, so if you’re looking for a great gift for your child this holiday season, snap it up now before you miss out.