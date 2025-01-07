The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is 30% off at Walmart right now

One of the best parts of owning an iPad is being able to use the Apple Pencil. More than your average stylus, this first-party accessory allows you to take notes, draw, and highlight, but that’s merely scratching the surface. The Apple Pencil can completely change the way you interact with iPadOS, and right now, the first-gen model is on sale for 30% off its sticker price! When you purchase the Apple Pencil (1st Gen), you’ll only pay $70, when normally, this digital writing tool sells for $100.

Why you should buy the Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

Precision and performance are front and center with the first-gen Apple Pencil, providing a lag-free touchscreen experience that’s hard to walk away from. Thanks to advanced pressure and tilt sensitivity, you’ll be able to vary shading and line weight as you would on a regular piece of paper. On a full charge, you can expect up to 12 hours of battery life from the first-gen Pencil, along with quick recharge times. It works with pretty much any iPad model you can think of, too! Should you own a newer iPad with USB-C instead of Lightning, just use the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter that comes in the box.

The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is portable and lightweight, too, so you won’t have to worry about it taking up too much space in your backpack or tablet case. And thanks to palm rejection, there’s no need to fret over where you decide to rest your non-dominant hand while you’re notating or daydream-doodling!

We’re not sure how long this $30 discount is going to stick around, but if you’ve been looking for top sales on iPad accessories, this one is definitely worth considering. Purchase the Apple Pencil (1st Gen) and pay only $70 while this deal is still in effect. You should also check out our roundups of the best iPad deals, best tablet deals, and best Apple deals. Apple Pencil deals

We reviewed the Apple Pencil (2nd Gen) a few years ago. While it’s more expensive than the first-gen model, it might be worth a look if you’re into magnetic charging (the newest Apple Pencil magnetizes directly to your iPad).