Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart cut $60 off the Apple Watch SE 2 price

By
The app grid view on the Apple Watch SE 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

iPhone owners who are thinking about finally joining the smartwatch bandwagon can do so on a budget with the second-generation Apple Watch SE. The cost is even lower right now following Walmart’s $60 discount for the GPS, 40mm version of the wearable device, slashing its price to just $189 from $249. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before its price goes back to normal though, so to make sure that you don’t miss out on one of the cheapest Apple Watch deals available, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch SE 2

We tagged the Apple Watch SE 2 as the best budget smartwatch for the iPhone in our list of the best smartwatches primarily because it’s almost the same wearable device as the previous-generation Apple Watch Series 8, but for a more affordable price. It even holds up against the latest version, with our Apple Watch Series 9 versus Apple Watch SE 2 comparison highlighting that the budget-friendly smartwatch is still compatible with the new watchOS 10, and it offers many of the same health-tracking features and nearly identical fitness options as the Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch SE 2 offers fall detection and crash detection, with an emergency message automatically sent to your loved ones when it detects that you’re involved in an accident. It also has a water resistance rating of up to 50 meters, and a battery that can last up to two days on a single charge. It’s also very easy to pair with your iPhone, in a setup process that only takes a few minutes to complete.

If you’re on the hunt for affordable smartwatch deals and you own an iPhone, there’s probably no better option right now than Walmart’s offer for the GPS, 40mm model of the second-generation Apple Watch SE. From its sticker price of $249, it’s down to $189 for savings of $60, but we don’t think the wearable device will stay this cheap for long. The bargain will end soon or the stocks up for sale will run out quickly — either way, you’re going to have to finish your transaction for the second-generation Apple Watch SE as soon as possible.

