 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with MagSafe case for $60 off today

By
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro in an open case with water splashed on them.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

When it comes to wireless earbuds and headphones, Apple has always been a brand that folks flock to. We’re sure you or someone you know has owned a pair of AirPods at some point. About as synonymous with Apple audio as one product line can get, AirPods have continued to evolve over the years; introducing features like active noise canceling and USB-C recharging along the way. Perhaps the best representation of Apple’s in-ear ingenuity comes in the form of the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen.

Also referred to as the AirPods Pro 2, the second-gen AirPods Pro deliver some of the best noise canceling and sound quality we’ve heard from a pair of buds in 2024. And now the MagSafe charging case includes a USB-C port instead of Lightning, meaning faster recharge times! 

If you’re a frequent Best Buy shopper, and also want a nice new pair of wireless buds, we tracked down an awesome sale for the AirPods Pro 2: Right now, you can purchase these Apple buds at Best Buy for $190, when normally they go for as much as $250.

Why you should buy the AirPods Pro 2

Both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2 use Apple’s H2 chip, an earbud CPU engineered to deliver arresting sound quality, immersive audio features, and some of the most powerful ANC we’ve heard in 2024. A godsend for city commuters, frequent flyers, and bustling work environments, one long-press or Siri command is all it takes to switch on noise canceling. And with Apple’s Conversation Awareness tech enabled, the Pro 2 buds are smart enough to know when you start talking. In real time, media volume will automatically be lowered, as the built-in mics hone in on nearby dialogue.

The AirPods Pro 2 are IP54 rated, making them suitable for gym-going or a daily jog. Do keep in mind that these are not sports earbuds though, and the silicone ear tips can sometimes dislodge. Fortunately, if you lose a bud or charging case during your exercise, both the AirPods and case can be located with Apple’s Find My network.

On a full charge, you’ll get up to six hours of playback on the AirPods with ANC enabled. A fully-charged case provides an additional 24 playback hours. And just five minutes of recharging for each bud will give you an extra hour of playback.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, though most Best Buy deals tend to go for a full week. But the best time to buy is always right now, and why not save $60 on some of the best AirPods of 2024? We’ve also got a big list of other AirPods deals for you to check out, and a separate list of leftover Prime Day true wireless earbud deals!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Prime Day AirPods deals: Buds for $60, Max for $360
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

Even though Prime Day is over, there are still a lot of great Prime Day deals on Airpods that you can still grab. Granted, they aren't as great as the past few days, and we're seeing more great refurbished deals, but you have quite a few options to look at. We've collected our favorite of the remaining deals below, although you may want to also check out the more generalApple Prime Day deals that are left if you want a few more options. Also, if you aren't necessarily tied to Apple, you can check out these Prime Day headphone deals instead.
Best AirPods Prime Day deals
We’ve rounded up all the best AirPods Prime Day deals below so you can easily find the right option for you. That incudes regular AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max so there’s something for every budget and need. Take a look to see how you could save big this Prime Day.

Apple AirPods 2 --
Apple AirPods 3 --
Apple AirPods Pro 2 --
Apple AirPods Max --

Read more
If you don’t review audio products for a living, now’s the time to buy Apple’s AirPods
Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.

Generally speaking, once I've reviewed a product, one of three things happen: I send it back to the company, I donate it locally, or if it's a major product from one of the big brands, I keep it on-hand for future product comparisons. And you can better believe, I keep every Apple AirPods model I get. Because in the world of personal audio -- as in the world of phones or watches, or laptops -- it just doesn't get any bigger than Apple.

So yes, I have access to all of Apple's AirPods models, and no, I didn't have to pay for them. However, if I didn't already have them, this year's Amazon Prime Day would be the day that changed, and for one simple reason: They're all at historically low prices.

Read more
Hurry! AirPods 3 are down to $129 at Walmart for just a few more hours
Apple AirPods 3.

When it comes to wireless earbuds, the Apple AirPods tend to claim a spot somewhere on the list, even if it's not the top. Apple’s in-ear audio products are designed to pair perfectly with other Apple products, feel comfortable, and have reliable battery life. And when AirPods Prime Day deals start surfacing, you’ll usually be able to save a nice chunk of change on Apple audio.

In fact, right now Walmart is selling the Apple AirPods 3 for only $130. Normally priced at $175, you can put that extra $45 you saved into your rainy day fund. This deal is only available until tonight at midnight ET.

Read more