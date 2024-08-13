Get the Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen with MagSafe case for $60 off today

When it comes to wireless earbuds and headphones, Apple has always been a brand that folks flock to. We’re sure you or someone you know has owned a pair of AirPods at some point. About as synonymous with Apple audio as one product line can get, AirPods have continued to evolve over the years; introducing features like active noise canceling and USB-C recharging along the way. Perhaps the best representation of Apple’s in-ear ingenuity comes in the form of the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen.

Also referred to as the AirPods Pro 2, the second-gen AirPods Pro deliver some of the best noise canceling and sound quality we’ve heard from a pair of buds in 2024. And now the MagSafe charging case includes a USB-C port instead of Lightning, meaning faster recharge times!

If you’re a frequent Best Buy shopper, and also want a nice new pair of wireless buds, we tracked down an awesome sale for the AirPods Pro 2: Right now, you can purchase these Apple buds at Best Buy for $190, when normally they go for as much as $250.

Why you should buy the AirPods Pro 2

Both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2 use Apple’s H2 chip, an earbud CPU engineered to deliver arresting sound quality, immersive audio features, and some of the most powerful ANC we’ve heard in 2024. A godsend for city commuters, frequent flyers, and bustling work environments, one long-press or Siri command is all it takes to switch on noise canceling. And with Apple’s Conversation Awareness tech enabled, the Pro 2 buds are smart enough to know when you start talking. In real time, media volume will automatically be lowered, as the built-in mics hone in on nearby dialogue.

The AirPods Pro 2 are IP54 rated, making them suitable for gym-going or a daily jog. Do keep in mind that these are not sports earbuds though, and the silicone ear tips can sometimes dislodge. Fortunately, if you lose a bud or charging case during your exercise, both the AirPods and case can be located with Apple’s Find My network.

On a full charge, you’ll get up to six hours of playback on the AirPods with ANC enabled. A fully-charged case provides an additional 24 playback hours. And just five minutes of recharging for each bud will give you an extra hour of playback.

It’s hard to say how long this sale is going to last, though most Best Buy deals tend to go for a full week. But the best time to buy is always right now, and why not save $60 on some of the best AirPods of 2024? We’ve also got a big list of other AirPods deals for you to check out, and a separate list of leftover Prime Day true wireless earbud deals!