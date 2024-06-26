 Skip to main content
Best Buy cut the price of the Apple Watch 9 by $100

By
A person using the Double Tap feature on the Apple Watch Series 9.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There are a lot of great smartwatches options out there, but if you’re in the Apple ecosystem already, then it probably makes sense for you to go for one of the Apple Watches, which are some of the best smartwatches on the market. Of course, they do tend to be quite expensive, so if you’re looking to save a bit of money, you could grab this deal on the Apple Watch 9 from Best Buy, which discounts the price down to $329 from $429. That’s a solid $100 discount, plus you can get up to $235 in trade-in credit, although that’s usually only reserved for the latest watches, and you’re more likely to get around $100 for trade-in. Either way, you can bring the price down quite significantly.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch 9

There are a lot of great features in the Apple Watch 9, especially if you’re a first-time Apple Watch user or if you have an older Apple Watch, like the Series 6 or 7. For example, fitness and health tracking is pretty substantial. It can track anything from blood oxygen levels to skin temperature, and it can even take an electrocardiogram, which is pretty impressive. As such, it’s really great for an active lifestyle and is only really beaten out by the likes of the Apple Watch Ultra when it comes to things like hiking, diving, camping, and things of that nature.

Another interesting feature is the double tap, which is a nice assistive feature that everybody can use, and while the use is limited to things like answering calls or stopping and starting music, it’s surprisingly accurate. As for the performance, it’s pretty snappy and up to 30% faster than the Apple Watch 8, although it is worth noting that the battery life isn’t great, and you aren’t going to get more than a day or two, even with moderate use. That’s actually one of the few reasons that going for the Apple Watch 8 might be a better idea if you don’t need the performance boost, and you can see our breakdown between the Watch Series 9 vs. Series 8 if you want to get a better sense of what works for you.

Of course, when you consider that the Watch Series 9 is going for just $329, with a bit of extra trade-in credit at Best Buy, then the upgrade might absolutely be worth it to you. Also, be sure to check out some of these other great Apple deals, or if you’re not tied to the Apple ecosystem, then maybe check out these smartwatch deals instead.

