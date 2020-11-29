Black Friday may be over, but the sales certainly aren’t. Even though Cyber Monday is tomorrow, the Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are now in full swing, making now your chance to pick up one of the hottest smart wrist accessories on the shelves on the cheap.

We’re seeing a ton of deals out there, including for the coveted Apple Watch, alongside many more. We’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals you can shop today. We’ve also taken the time to look at what you should consider when buying a smartwatch so you get the best deal for you.

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

If you have an iPhone already, then the only smartwatch deal you need is an Apple Watch. We’ve gathered some of the best sales on the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and some great Apple Watch Series 3 deals.

Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

If you’re in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for you to browse right now. If you’re looking for the best discount, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal is the one for you.

Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals

If you like the functionality of a Fitbit but want something a bit more rugged, then a Garmin watch is a great option. Here are a few of the best Garmin smartwatch deals today:

Cyber Monday Fossil smartwatch deals

Though not as popular as some of the other brands on this list, Fossil smartwatches offer a level of sophistication and style you’d expect from an Apple Watch, but at a more reasonable price.

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers on the market, and many of the models are on sale — including one of the best models available, the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2.

How to choose a smartwatch on Cyber Monday?

Similar to picking a smartphone or tablet, one of the biggest things to consider when buying a smartwatch is which operating system you want to use. After setting your budget, picking out your favored OS is key. We’ve taken a deep dive look at the best smartwatches out there, and have evaluated every smartwatch including the best Garmin watches, and found the Apple Watch Series 6 to be the best overall choice due to its wealth of features — but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect fit for you.

You need to consider what OS you’re most comfortable with, and most importantly, the OS your phone uses. For instance, the Apple Watch works only with an iPhone. If you have an Android phone, it’s not a viable option, thereby ruling out the latest Apple Watch Series 6, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, and the regularly discounted Apple Watch Series 3. Android users will fare better with a Wear OS-based device like the Fossil Gen 5 or a Samsung smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Style may also be an important factor for you. How do you plan on using your smartwatch? Do you want to use it during the working day and perhaps for evening events? If so, you want a smartwatch that looks good. Mechanical watch styles are usually attractive but so are subtle Wear OS-based ones. Consider the size of the watch too, especially if you have smaller wrists. A large watch face can crowd your wrist and can be uncomfortable and awkward.

If you want a smartwatch for exercise purposes, have a look at the best fitness trackers. Something from Garmin or Fitbit is a good option as they both focus on exercise tracking and offer relevant features. They’re not as fashionable as some of the other smartwatches, though, and they can be limited for other features unrelated to workouts. Don’t forget that if you plan on swimming with it, waterproofing is essential.

How much should you spend on a smartwatch on Cyber Monday?

With a topic as broad as smartwatches, it’s hard to judge how much you should spend, as discounts will be different between different brands. The golden rule is not to buy anything you wouldn’t consider buying anyway, and to treat a discount as a bonus rather than a reason to buy. Discounts are coming in between $30 to $200, with more expensive products getting bigger discounts. You’ll also be getting the best deals on older smartwatches, so if you’re happy to not be up-to-the-minute on the latest tech and high-end features, you can score a real bargain.

