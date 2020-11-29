Black Friday may be over, but the sales certainly aren’t. Even though Cyber Monday is tomorrow, the Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are now in full swing, making now your chance to pick up one of the hottest smart wrist accessories on the shelves on the cheap.
We’re seeing a ton of deals out there, including for the coveted Apple Watch, alongside many more. We’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals you can shop today. We’ve also taken the time to look at what you should consider when buying a smartwatch so you get the best deal for you.
Top 5 Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Fitbit Versa 2 — $129, was $200
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm) — $179, was $295
- Fitbit Versa 3 — $200, was $230
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm) — $329, was $429
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, Bluetooth, 41mm) — $339, was $400
- Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch (GPS, 51mm) - Slate Gray with Black Band — $384, was $600
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, Bluetooth, 41mm)$339
Fitbit Versa 2$129
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)$329
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)$179
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch (GPS, 51mm) - Slate Gray with Black Band$384
Fitbit Versa 3$200
Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch (40mm)$249
Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, Bluetooth)$125
Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch$179
Fitbit Versa Lite$130
Diesel On Men's Axial Touchscreen Stainless Steel Smartwatch$310
Fitbit Ionic$189
Samsung Galaxy Watch in Rose Gold (42mm, Bluetooth)$105
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch$350
Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch$99
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
If you have an iPhone already, then the only smartwatch deal you need is an Apple Watch. We’ve gathered some of the best sales on the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and some great Apple Watch Series 3 deals.
Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)$309
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)$329
Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)$380
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Stainless Steel)$449
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)$342
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)$214
Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Watch deals
If you’re in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for you to browse right now. If you’re looking for the best discount, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal is the one for you.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, Bluetooth, 41mm)$339
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE)$419
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)$300
Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch (Black)$280
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm, Bluetooth)$35
Samsung Galaxy Watch in Silver (46mm)$189
Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals
If you like the functionality of a Fitbit but want something a bit more rugged, then a Garmin watch is a great option. Here are a few of the best Garmin smartwatch deals today:
Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch (GPS, 51mm) - Slate Gray with Black Band$384
Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch$93
Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch$350
Garmin Vivofit Jr. Kids Activity Tracker$40
Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire - Black with Black Band$339
Garmin Fēnix 6X Pro Solar Smartwatch (51mm)$1,000
Cyber Monday Fossil smartwatch deals
Though not as popular as some of the other brands on this list, Fossil smartwatches offer a level of sophistication and style you’d expect from an Apple Watch, but at a more reasonable price.
Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)$179
Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch$179
Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Smartwatch (46mm)$179
Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch$99
Hybrid Smartwatch Carlie Blush Leather Interchangeable Bezel Box Set$119
Fossil Gen 5e Smartwatch (44mm)$149
Cyber Monday Fitbit deals
Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers on the market, and many of the models are on sale — including one of the best models available, the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2.
Fitbit Versa 3$200
Fitbit Versa 2$129
Fitbit Versa 2 with Liquid Glass Screen Protector and Fitbit Aria Air$188
Fitbit Inspire 2$69
Fitbit Ionic$189
Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition$150
How to choose a smartwatch on Cyber Monday?
Similar to picking a smartphone or tablet, one of the biggest things to consider when buying a smartwatch is which operating system you want to use. After setting your budget, picking out your favored OS is key. We’ve taken a deep dive look at the best smartwatches out there, and have evaluated every smartwatch including the best Garmin watches, and found the Apple Watch Series 6 to be the best overall choice due to its wealth of features — but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect fit for you.
You need to consider what OS you’re most comfortable with, and most importantly, the OS your phone uses. For instance, the Apple Watch works only with an iPhone. If you have an Android phone, it’s not a viable option, thereby ruling out the latest Apple Watch Series 6, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, and the regularly discounted Apple Watch Series 3. Android users will fare better with a Wear OS-based device like the Fossil Gen 5 or a Samsung smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.
Style may also be an important factor for you. How do you plan on using your smartwatch? Do you want to use it during the working day and perhaps for evening events? If so, you want a smartwatch that looks good. Mechanical watch styles are usually attractive but so are subtle Wear OS-based ones. Consider the size of the watch too, especially if you have smaller wrists. A large watch face can crowd your wrist and can be uncomfortable and awkward.
If you want a smartwatch for exercise purposes, have a look at the best fitness trackers. Something from Garmin or Fitbit is a good option as they both focus on exercise tracking and offer relevant features. They’re not as fashionable as some of the other smartwatches, though, and they can be limited for other features unrelated to workouts. Don’t forget that if you plan on swimming with it, waterproofing is essential.
How much should you spend on a smartwatch on Cyber Monday?
With a topic as broad as smartwatches, it’s hard to judge how much you should spend, as discounts will be different between different brands. The golden rule is not to buy anything you wouldn’t consider buying anyway, and to treat a discount as a bonus rather than a reason to buy. Discounts are coming in between $30 to $200, with more expensive products getting bigger discounts. You’ll also be getting the best deals on older smartwatches, so if you’re happy to not be up-to-the-minute on the latest tech and high-end features, you can score a real bargain.
