The best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for 2020

By

Black Friday may be over, but the sales certainly aren’t. Even though Cyber Monday is tomorrow, the Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are now in full swing, making now your chance to pick up one of the hottest smart wrist accessories on the shelves on the cheap.

Shop by brand:

We’re seeing a ton of deals out there, including for the coveted Apple Watch, alongside many more. We’ve rounded up all the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals you can shop today. We’ve also taken the time to look at what you should consider when buying a smartwatch so you get the best deal for you.

Top 5 Cyber Monday smartwatch deals

Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, Bluetooth, 41mm)

$339 $400
With advanced health monitoring and intuitive fitness features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a powerful smartwatch for the athlete on the move, combining looks, brawn, and all the brains.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2

$129 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$329 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$179 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch (GPS, 51mm) - Slate Gray with Black Band

$384 $600
The Garmin Fenix 5X may be an older model but it's still a great sports watch, with Glonass tracking for challenging hikes, plus preloaded run profiles, full color Topo mapping, and long battery life.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch (40mm)

$249 $350
This is the perfect watch for keeping track of your runs and workouts. It features GPS tracking, music, energy monitoring, and more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, Bluetooth)

$125 $280
With this Samsung Galaxy Watch you can stay connected while looking smart. Keep tabs on your health and wellness with sleep tracking and hydration reminders, and make payments with Samsung Pay.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch

$179 $295
This gorgeous rose gold smartwatch tracks workouts at home and outside with built-in GPS and Google Fit, and the smart battery mode extends battery life for days. It works with Android and iPhone.
Buy at Fossil
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa Lite

$130 $160
The only fitness tracker you'll ever need, the Versa Lite has heart-rate and sleep monitoring, over 15 exercise modes to track your workouts, and a lightweight, swimproof design (to 50 metres).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Diesel On Men's Axial Touchscreen Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$310 $350
This industrial sports watch doesn't just come with a tough-as-nails exterior, it also offers some technological features like heart rate tracking, GPS-tracking, and a 24-hour battery life.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Ionic

$189 $250
The Ionic is the fitness smartwatch for the music lover. It has GPS to accurately track your workout, and space for over 300 songs so you can listen to your jam while you get fit.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch in Rose Gold (42mm, Bluetooth)

$105 $260
With this watch you can stay active and prioritize wellness. Track your sleep cycle, get hydration reminders, and enjoy up to five days of battery life from a single charge.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$99 $275
A chic option for women, this watch provides smartphone notifications and GPS while ensuring your wrist looks seriously stylish thanks to its rose gold case and grey strap.
Buy at Fossil

Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals

If you have an iPhone already, then the only smartwatch deal you need is an Apple Watch. We’ve gathered some of the best sales on the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and some great Apple Watch Series 3 deals.
Expires soon

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

$309 $329
Available in Space Gray or Plum, the Apple Watch SE is an excellent, well-rounded tool with up to 2 x faster processor than the Series 3. It'll even notify you when your heart rate's low or high.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm)

$329 $429
Even with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6, the Series 5 is a solid purchase. Pick it up for less and enjoy features like heart-rate monitoring and workout tracking.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 44mm)

$380 $429
The Apple Watch Series 6 is arguably the most advanced smartwatch to date, capable of making anyone's life loaded to the brim with the most convenient features that rival phones thrice its price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Stainless Steel)

$449 $699
Sport a striking stainless steel case instead of the standard aluminum. With helpful health tracking, it also features both GPS and cellular network connectivity, so you can go phone-free.
Buy at Best Buy
REFURBISHED
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40mm)

$342 $399
The 40mm variant of the Series 5 has a gold aluminum case, pink sand sports band, GPS, and handy features like heart-rate monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking to keep you healthy.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 42mm)

$214 $229
This Apple smartwatch with a 42mm Space Gray case is the ultimate fitness accessory, featuring heart rate monitoring and personalized coaching as well as GPS tracking for your runs.
Buy at Amazon

Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

If you’re in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches on the market, there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for you to browse right now. If you’re looking for the best discount, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal is the one for you.
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (GPS, Bluetooth, 41mm)

$339 $400
With advanced health monitoring and intuitive fitness features, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a powerful smartwatch for the athlete on the move, combining looks, brawn, and all the brains.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE)

$419 $480
This is everything that you could ever need in a smartwatch, combining style with LTE connectivity so you can call, text, and pay for your coffee while leaving your phone at home on your morning run.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium (45mm, Bluetooth)

$300 $600
Rock the first ever titanium Galaxy watch, with fitness tracking and watch features combined, for those looking to trade in. It's got Wi-Fi, a cool rotating bezel, and decent battery life too.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch (Black)

$280 $400
The Galaxy Buds are one of the best true wireless earbuds for Android users, so it's only natural that this bundle includes the Galaxy Watch Active2 (a great Apple Watch alternative) at a discount.
Buy at Best Buy
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm, Bluetooth)

$35 $200
This first-gen 40mm Galaxy Watch Active comes in black, green, or rose gold, with GPS, a tough Gorilla Glass coating, and a swim-ready design that you can wear while working out.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch in Silver (46mm)

$189 $280
With its easy-to-use rotating bezel navigation, Samsung's original Galaxy smartwatch is a must-have. Leave your phone at home, track your run, and pay for your morning coffee with Samsung Pay.
Buy at Best Buy

Cyber Monday Garmin smartwatch deals

If you like the functionality of a Fitbit but want something a bit more rugged, then a Garmin watch is a great option. Here are a few of the best Garmin smartwatch deals today:
Expires soon

Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire Smartwatch (GPS, 51mm) - Slate Gray with Black Band

$384 $600
The Garmin Fenix 5X may be an older model but it's still a great sports watch, with Glonass tracking for challenging hikes, plus preloaded run profiles, full color Topo mapping, and long battery life.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Forerunner 35 GPS Running Watch

$93 $170
This easy-to-use GPS running watch features a wrist-based heart rate monitor, smart notifications, live tracking, music controls, step counter, calorie counter, and more, making it ideal for fitness.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch

$350 $750
The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus Sapphire Edition GPS Smartwatch is a flagship model that boasts a rugged design for any adventure seeker. It also features health tracking to help you achieve your fitness goal
Buy at Adorama
Expires soon

Garmin Vivofit Jr. Kids Activity Tracker

$40 $80
Get a great discount on this fitness tracker and get your little one moving and away from the TV, computer, or mobile. With a one-year battery life, it never needs recharging, and it's swim-friendly.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire - Black with Black Band

$339 $600
The Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire is a flagship model that lives up to its name as a sterling multi-sport GPS watch. Amazon makes it less expensive by slashing a huge amount off its price tag.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Garmin Fēnix 6X Pro Solar Smartwatch (51mm)

$1,000 $1,150
With state-of-the-art fitness tracking, the Garmin Fēnix 6X Pro Solar smartwatch is one of the best at health maintenance, making it a must-have for fitness buffs and health-conscious folk alike.
Buy Now

Cyber Monday Fossil smartwatch deals

Though not as popular as some of the other brands on this list, Fossil smartwatches offer a level of sophistication and style you’d expect from an Apple Watch, but at a more reasonable price.
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle (GPS, 44mm)

$179 $295
For a sleek and stylish smartwatch that comes with all the functionality and none of the bulk, the Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle is the perfect option for the stylish intellectual with a passion for fashion.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5 Julianna Smartwatch

$179 $295
This gorgeous rose gold smartwatch tracks workouts at home and outside with built-in GPS and Google Fit, and the smart battery mode extends battery life for days. It works with Android and iPhone.
Buy at Fossil
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5 Garrett Smartwatch (46mm)

$179 $295
With a plethora of features to keep you in tip-top shape as well as convenient utility for everyday usage, the Fossil Gen 5 Garrett smartwatch is an excellent tool for the every man with style.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fossil Women's Gen 4 Venture HR Stainless Steel Smartwatch

$99 $275
A chic option for women, this watch provides smartphone notifications and GPS while ensuring your wrist looks seriously stylish thanks to its rose gold case and grey strap.
Buy at Fossil
Expires soon

Hybrid Smartwatch Carlie Blush Leather Interchangeable Bezel Box Set

$119 $215
With four colorful interchangeable Bezels, this hybrid smartwatch is as smart as it is beautiful, with Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone notifications, and activity tracking.
Buy at Fossil
Expires soon

Fossil Gen 5e Smartwatch (44mm)

$149 $249
Live every day with that extra oomph you need with the Fossil Gen 5e smartwatch, capable of making the mundane extraordinarily convenient to fit your needs, no matter who you are.
Buy at Best Buy

Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers on the market, and many of the models are on sale — including one of the best models available, the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2.
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 3

$200 $230
With built-in GPS, leave your phone at home and get active with the Versa 3. It has 6 + days battery life, so you'll never run out of juice, and fully charges in just 12 minutes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2

$129 $200
Ready to get fit? The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate, sleep, and workouts, with a streamlined interface and built-in Amazon Alexa. You can set it up to send you personalized fitness reminders, too.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2 with Liquid Glass Screen Protector and Fitbit Aria Air

$188 $245
Pick up this bargain bundle and get the Fibit Versa 2 to track your workouts, sleep, and heart rate, plus a liquid glass screen protector and the Fitbit Aria Air digital bathroom scale.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Fitbit Inspire 2

$69 $100
This fitness tracker's 10-day battery life means you don't need to worry about running out of juice, and it boasts in-built sleep tracking, plus fitness tracking for a range of activities.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Ionic

$189 $250
An oldie but goodie in the smartwatch arena, the Fitbit Ionic still has mucho caché and carries an impressive activity tracking ecosystem coupled with a host of modern smartwatch functionalities.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition

$150 $200
If you've ever wanted to make the move to Fitbit, you can't go wrong with the special edition of the Fitbit Versa 2. It does everything the classic Versa 2 can do with an additional boost in style.
Buy at Best Buy

How to choose a smartwatch on Cyber Monday?

Similar to picking a smartphone or tablet, one of the biggest things to consider when buying a smartwatch is which operating system you want to use. After setting your budget, picking out your favored OS is key. We’ve taken a deep dive look at the best smartwatches out there, and have evaluated every smartwatch including the best Garmin watches, and found the Apple Watch Series 6 to be the best overall choice due to its wealth of features — but that doesn’t mean it’s a perfect fit for you.

You need to consider what OS you’re most comfortable with, and most importantly, the OS your phone uses. For instance, the Apple Watch works only with an iPhone. If you have an Android phone, it’s not a viable option, thereby ruling out the latest Apple Watch Series 6, the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE, and the regularly discounted Apple Watch Series 3. Android users will fare better with a Wear OS-based device like the Fossil Gen 5 or a Samsung smartwatch like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Style may also be an important factor for you. How do you plan on using your smartwatch? Do you want to use it during the working day and perhaps for evening events? If so, you want a smartwatch that looks good. Mechanical watch styles are usually attractive but so are subtle Wear OS-based ones. Consider the size of the watch too, especially if you have smaller wrists. A large watch face can crowd your wrist and can be uncomfortable and awkward.

If you want a smartwatch for exercise purposes, have a look at the best fitness trackers. Something from Garmin or Fitbit is a good option as they both focus on exercise tracking and offer relevant features. They’re not as fashionable as some of the other smartwatches, though, and they can be limited for other features unrelated to workouts. Don’t forget that if you plan on swimming with it, waterproofing is essential.

How much should you spend on a smartwatch on Cyber Monday?

With a topic as broad as smartwatches, it’s hard to judge how much you should spend, as discounts will be different between different brands. The golden rule is not to buy anything you wouldn’t consider buying anyway, and to treat a discount as a bonus rather than a reason to buy. Discounts are coming in between $30 to $200, with more expensive products getting bigger discounts. You’ll also be getting the best deals on older smartwatches, so if you’re happy to not be up-to-the-minute on the latest tech and high-end features, you can score a real bargain.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

