Apple talks WatchOS 9, and it’s coming to Apple Watches soon

During the keynote presentation at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the company has detailed the next version of its software for the Apple Watch, called WatchOS 9. The reveal gives us an early look at new features coming to the current and the next version of the Apple Watch.

Because the event is ongoing, the features are still being revealed, and we will update this story as they are shown in detail. In the meantime, you can catch up with all the WWDC 2022 news, and if you aren’t watching the event but would like to, then we’ve got information on how to catch up with it here.

WatchOS 9 is being shown for the first time officially, but the release date won’t come until later on this year. It will certainly be compatible with the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Series 6, but we won’t know the rest of the models until Apple confirms them. The previous version, WatchOS 8, worked with all Apple Watch models starting with the Series 3.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is announced.

