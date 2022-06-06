Here’s iOS 16, Apple’s software primed for the iPhone 14

The software that will power the next Apple iPhone has been revealed. Apple’s iOS 16 has been shown for the first time on stage during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) keynote presentation, ready for its public release later this year. It will come pre-installed on the iPhone 14, but will also be compatible with a variety of existing iPhone models including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12.

New lock screen

Apple is revamping the lock screen in iOS 16, giving it a brand new look. Press and hold the screen to show an editor, which contains different pre-made styles to swipe through. These will include the ability to add filters, different backgrounds, and even add text. You can create different lock screens with photos taken from your gallery and swipe through them, plus opt for a full-screen weather view, or even an emoji lock screen.

Notifications have been enhanced on the lock screen and now come in from the bottom of the screen, so they don’t cover the photo. The Live Activities notifications make it easier to keep track of what’s happening in real time, showing small notifications at the bottom of the lock screen for things like Uber rides and activity tracking. Some can be expanded to show more details, including showing album art in the Music player.

Focus now applies to the home screen, where you can swipe between different modes without opening the mode on the phone, and lock screen images and widgets are automatically tied to your selected Focus mode too.

Messages

There are three new features. Messages can be edited after being sent, and there’s a new undo send feature, along with the chance to mark messages as unread. There are new sharing features too. Shared With You highlights things shared in messages in the relevant apps, such as a photo in the Photos app when you open it later, ensuring you don’t miss anything.

Share Play

Previously only available in FaceTime, Share Play now comes to Messages. When you find something you want to share and watch with a friend, it can be sent directly in Messages so videos can be watched together in the app.

Because the event is still ongoing, we only have a few details about the new features inside iOS 16, but we will update here as all the information is confirmed. Make sure you check back soon to get all the latest news.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is announced. In the meantime, you can take a look at what else Apple has announced at WWDC 2022 here, and also how to watch the event if you haven’t already started. Finally, you can see all the rumors that spread about iOS 16 before the big reveal here.

