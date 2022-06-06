Amid a barrage of updates to iOS 16’s lock screen, Apple Pay, and more, Apple also used its WWDC 2022 keynote to unveil several changes to Apple Maps. While Apple Maps has long been the butt of many jokes, Apple’s mapping application is poised to get a few key features this year — including multistop routing, new transit information, and more detailed maps in more cities/countries.

Multistop routing is the highlight of this year’s Maps update, and it’s bound to be the most useful for folks. With this update, Maps users can create a route with up to 15 stops on the way to their final destination. Planning a big road trip and want to schedule a few stops at gas stations or restaurants along the way? Multistop routing lets you do that. You can create multistop routes directly on your iPhone or on your Mac and send them to your iPhone when you’re ready to hit the road.

Another standout feature is Apple Maps’ integration of transit fares. Users can quickly see fare information, see available funds in a transit card saved in Apple Pay, and reload said card if it needs to be topped up — all directly in the Apple Maps app.

Beyond those functional changes, Apple Maps is also getting a few significant visual improvements. Developers can use the MapKit API to integrate enhanced visuals in select cities. This includes high-resolution renders for homes on Zillow, Bird making its bikes and scooters more easily visible, etc.

Apple Maps is also getting much more detailed mapping data for additional cities. Apple teased its first look at a redesigned Las Vegas map and confirmed six more locations are also coming (including Chicago and Miami). Finally, Apple Maps is expanding its updated mapping tech to 11 new countries: Belgium, France, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland.

