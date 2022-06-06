 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple Maps to make road trips better with multistop routing, transit fares

Joe Maring
By

Amid a barrage of updates to iOS 16’s lock screen, Apple Pay, and more, Apple also used its WWDC 2022 keynote to unveil several changes to Apple Maps. While Apple Maps has long been the butt of many jokes, Apple’s mapping application is poised to get a few key features this year — including multistop routing, new transit information, and more detailed maps in more cities/countries.

Multistop routing is the highlight of this year’s Maps update, and it’s bound to be the most useful for folks. With this update, Maps users can create a route with up to 15 stops on the way to their final destination. Planning a big road trip and want to schedule a few stops at gas stations or restaurants along the way? Multistop routing lets you do that. You can create multistop routes directly on your iPhone or on your Mac and send them to your iPhone when you’re ready to hit the road.

New transit information in the Apple Maps app on an iPhone.
Apple

Another standout feature is Apple Maps’ integration of transit fares. Users can quickly see fare information, see available funds in a transit card saved in Apple Pay, and reload said card if it needs to be topped up — all directly in the Apple Maps app.

Beyond those functional changes, Apple Maps is also getting a few significant visual improvements. Developers can use the MapKit API to integrate enhanced visuals in select cities. This includes high-resolution renders for homes on Zillow, Bird making its bikes and scooters more easily visible, etc.

Apple Maps is also getting much more detailed mapping data for additional cities. Apple teased its first look at a redesigned Las Vegas map and confirmed six more locations are also coming (including Chicago and Miami). Finally, Apple Maps is expanding its updated mapping tech to 11 new countries: Belgium, France, Israel, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Palestinian Territories, Saudi Arabia, and Switzerland.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

Here’s iOS 16, Apple’s software primed for the iPhone 14

iOS 16 on stage at WWDC 2022.

WWDC 2022: Everything announced so far

Apple CEO Tim Cook walks off stage after speaking during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple Wallet introduces long-awaited Tap to Pay feature

An iphone user paying with Apple wallet at a cafe with tap to pay.

Apple talks WatchOS 9, and it’s coming to Apple Watches soon

Apple Watch OS 9

Apple’s Home app redesign is just what HomeKit needs

Apple HomeKit ecosystem

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl adds voice acting and items

Jenny Wakeman in Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl.

Everything we know about Final Fantasy 16

Shiva in Final Fantasy 16.

Nothing Phone 1: Features, software, release date, and more

Nothing OS Android launcher running on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Google says Chrome is now 20% faster on Macs

A MacBook with Google Chrome loaded.

Beyond Marvel and Jurassic World: Chris Pratt’s 5 best roles

Owen on his bike in Jurassic World.

Your Pixel is getting new At a Glance tools, vaccine shortcuts, and more

Back of the Pixel 6.

How to remove Apple iMessage

Close up detail of a man iMessaging on an iPhone.