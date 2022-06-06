 Skip to main content
Apple Wallet introduces long-awaited Tap to Pay feature

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

At WWDC 2022, Apple showed off some major updates and changes coming to Apple Wallet. Following the integration Wallet has had with state driver’s licenses in Arizona and Colorado, the company expects 11 more states to follow suit. Currently, the states working on integrating Apple Wallet as a legitimate form of ID are already integrating it into TSA checks at select airports. The list of states that have planned Wallet ID integration is as follows:

  • Connecticut
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Maryland
  • Mississippi
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Puerto Rico
  • Utah

In addition to Wallet ID being used for legal identification when it comes to travel, digital IDs can also be used for age-restricted purchases in apps like Uber Eats when ordering things like alcohol that require the buyer to be of a certain age.

Apple Wallet is expanding its key uses to mirror the way that “real” keys work. Sharing digital keys through Apple Wallet has been made much easier as iOS users can now share them through apps such as Mail, Messages, and WhatsApp. Sharing digital keys will also work with non-iOS devices so that you can work with anyone, no matter what type of phone they have. The sharing functions work similarly to Apple Pay and will be coming with iOS 16.

Tap to Pay has also been enhanced as iOS 16 will be adding a way for friends to split costs digitally. Splitting costs can be done with up to four different users and doesn’t have any sort of additional interest due or fees. The feature will be available anywhere that Apple Pay works so it isn’t just relegated to things like splitting meals or groceries, but for any purchase made using supported retailers.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information is announced.

