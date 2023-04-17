 Skip to main content
A highly requested Apple Card feature finally went live today

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

After total radio silence when it came to the Apple Card high-yield savings account following its initial announcement in October 2022, Apple finally launched the service today for all Apple Card holders.

The Apple Card Savings account gives Apple Card users a personal Goldman Sachs savings account that can hold Daily Cash and be used to transfer funds to and from other bank accounts. Essentially, the service functions to give users another way to manage their finances in conjunction with their Apple Card.

Renders of the Apple Card Savings account on an iPhone.
Apple

According to Apple, the Apple Card Savings account “offers a high-yield annual percentage yield of 4.15 percent” and has very few requirements for keeping it open. The account has no minimum balance or minimum deposit requirements and is completely free. Apple Card users will be able to access their new Savings account in the same place where they access the rest of their card information. Now, they’ll find a tab for the account above the Latest Card Transactions heading when viewing card information. Signing up is simple, too. Open the Wallet app,  select the three dots, then Daily Cash and the new Savings button, and follow the on-screen steps for setting up your account.

“Our goal is to build tools that help users lead healthier financial lives,” says Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “Building Savings into Apple Card in Wallet enables them to spend, send, and save Daily Cash directly and seamlessly.” Apple has been steadily increasing its financial offerings a fair amount as of late, and the Apple Card Savings account seems like a logical next step for the company as it continues to offer more finance options.

It’s been a long time since Apple has officially mentioned the Apple Card Savings account. However, today’s announcement and simultaneous launch don’t come as a total shock. Last week, we heard rumors that the Apple Card Savings account would be launching today thanks to some text that appeared on Apple’s backend, but despite the leak, there still wasn’t any official word from the company until today. Based on the way that leakers were able to also accurately predict the launch of Apple Pay Later by looking at the backend code, it seems like leaks are getting more reliable when it comes to predicting upcoming Apple finance features.

